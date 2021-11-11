While you get a bigger gift card with the larger models, the deal on the regular Galaxy S21 is the best one of the bunch — because it saves you any money on a phone that's been sold out for weeks and weeks, a phone which hasn't seen a significant sale since the doldrums of summer. And I wouldn't wait a single second before grabbing this deal before it gets back ordered clear into 2022.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 deal gives you $200 off every model S21 — bringing the S21 to $600, S21+ to $850, and S21 Ultra to $1000 — and then throwing in Samsung.com credit so you can buy a case, charger, or maybe a new pair of earbuds to go with your sweet new phone. The S21 gets $25 instant credit, while the S21+ and Ultra get $50.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has been a little difficult to find this summer and fall amidst the global shipping crisis, understandably so as it is one of the best Android phones on the market today. We were actually a little worried that there might not be any deals for the S21 because of these supply issues, but Samsung has happily proved us wrong.

Featuring the vividly colorful 120Hz screens, phenomenal cameras, and Samsung's uniquely polished One UI software — which will be getting Android 12 soon — the Galaxy S21 is an excellent phone with three more years of security updates ahead of it. Get $25-$50 instant credit to spend on cases, chargers, and more.

If you're after the regular S21, grab this before it sells out. Amazon and Best Buy can't keep the regular S21 in stock, and the carriers aren't having much better luck themselves. The more expensive Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra have managed to stay in stock, but the baby of the bunch is extremely popular. While we'll see many Black Friday Android phone deals, the S21 has been so popular that it might have to sit them out in the corner with a "sold out" sash across it.

And there's plenty of reasons to love the small one over the more expensive models: the regular S21 is easier to use one-handed, it's still got a good battery life and the same striking design as the S2+/Ultra (just with a wonderful-feeling plastic back instead of shattering glass) just like its big brothers. All three have the same software — except the S Pen support on the S21 Ultra — and have the same powerful Snapdragon 888 powering all your apps and games. In short, the Galaxy S21 is the better value for the same great experience. Actually, a better experience if you're not a fan of curved screens and their finicky screen protectors.

This will be as good a Samsung Galaxy deal as we'll see for the regular S21 this year. Given that the S21 FE's launch is uncertain, and we're 99% sure we won't be seeing the Galaxy S22 until March at the earliest, grabbing the S21 now is your safest bet if your phone is misbehaving or showing its age. After all, there's nothing worse than your phone breaking and not being able to find a Galaxy S21 to purchase at all because they're stuck in a shipping container in a six-month backlog.