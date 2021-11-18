When it comes to finding excellent Black Friday smart home deals this year, the Google Store is one place to definitely check out. Google has already kicked off some of the best sales we're going to see on its products. With devices for nearly every facet of your smart home, whether you are just getting things going or are expanding what you already have — Google has a product and a sale to help you out.
Google Assistant speakers are some of the best smart speakers around. You can save up to $50 off of its lineup of smart speakers, from the small but powerful Nest Mini to the fantastic sound of the Nest Audio — there is an option for you.
If you think you'd instead get a smart display, then both the helpful sleep tracking capable Nest Hub (2nd gen) and its big-screen sibling the Nest Hub Max are getting discounts this shopping season. These are great in the kitchen to help with showing your recipes, family photos throughout the year and controlling other smart home devices.
Stock up on Google Nest smart home devices and save up to $150
You'll also find discounts on the wonderful Nest Thermostat. This would be a great addition to your home for the holidays to help keep temperatures perfectly regulated with all of the visitors coming over. You could also add a Nest Doorbel and great your guests as they arrive from your new Nest Hub.
If you have been waiting to upgrade your Wi-Fi, then Google is ready to help with that too. Google is discounting one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers in its amazing Nest Wifi by up to $100. With this you'll not only have fast internet all everywhere in your home, but full control over everything connected to it.
