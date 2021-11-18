When it comes to finding excellent Black Friday smart home deals this year, the Google Store is one place to definitely check out. Google has already kicked off some of the best sales we're going to see on its products. With devices for nearly every facet of your smart home, whether you are just getting things going or are expanding what you already have — Google has a product and a sale to help you out.

Google Assistant speakers are some of the best smart speakers around. You can save up to $50 off of its lineup of smart speakers, from the small but powerful Nest Mini to the fantastic sound of the Nest Audio — there is an option for you.