According to a report from the New York Post, the Justice Department will be reviewing Google's plans of buying wearable maker Fitbit for possible antitrust issues. Google had announced last month that it had acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion.

Some watchdog groups such as Public Citizen and the Center for Digital Democracy have raised concerns over the deal, saying it will lead to Google gaining access to even more private data about American consumers, including sensitive health information.

In a letter sent to the FTC last month, the groups wrote: