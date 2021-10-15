Google is sending out invites to members of its exclusive Pixel Superfans group to attend an October 19 "Tech Talk" discussing the new Pixel 6.

The event was reported by 9to5Google, with plenty Reddit users having received invites already. One user posted the text from the email describing the event:

Learn about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from the product teams who made them. They'll be giving you a first look on new features, design inspiration, and how the phones were made.

The event will run for 90 minutes, with speakers discussing the history of Pixel phones, the software experience, the cameras, and more.

The Tech Talk will last 90 minutes, so it should provide a reasonably comprehensive look at the upcoming flagships, which will go toe-to-toe with the best Android phones this year and for much of 2022. It will take place at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, so much later in the day following the full Pixel 6 unveiling earlier that same morning.

The event is limited to the first 10,000 Pixel Superfans that RSVP, and it seems the spots filled up relatively fast, according to Reddit users lamenting the fact that they can no longer sign up.

However, you can still sign up to be a Pixel Superfan since Google recently opened up applications to join its exclusive group. That way, you won't miss out on future event opportunities.

Pixel Superfans is Google's community group that rewards fans with event invites, swag, Q&As, and more. It's similar to Qualcomm's Snapdragon Insider program, although one might half-expect the chipmaker to announce its own event just to spite Google.

That said, even for those that can't join the exclusive event, the October 19 launch even should fill in plenty of the gaps that Google left since first teasing the device in August. Even if the bevy of leaks have done a pretty good job letting us in on nearly everything there is to know about the Pixel 6.