There are some pretty great Android tablets for kids, and the holiday season is the perfect time to pick one up. But if you want the best while not getting a fantastic deal, then look no further than the excellent Amazon Fire Kids tablets. Amazon is taking up to 50% off of its already well-priced tablets for kids, and there's no better time to get one for your child than right now.

Amazon is always looking for ways to improve its lineup of Fire Kids tablets, and in 2021 it introduced the Pro lineup for older kids. I got the Amazon Fire 10 HD Kid Pro for my 9-year-old, and he loves it. One of his favorite things about it is the less kid-like case that comes on the tablet and the more grown-up-looking interface. These things make me happy too, but most of all, it is still safe for him to use thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Kids+ software.