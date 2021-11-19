There are some pretty great Android tablets for kids, and the holiday season is the perfect time to pick one up. But if you want the best while not getting a fantastic deal, then look no further than the excellent Amazon Fire Kids tablets. Amazon is taking up to 50% off of its already well-priced tablets for kids, and there's no better time to get one for your child than right now.
Amazon is always looking for ways to improve its lineup of Fire Kids tablets, and in 2021 it introduced the Pro lineup for older kids. I got the Amazon Fire 10 HD Kid Pro for my 9-year-old, and he loves it. One of his favorite things about it is the less kid-like case that comes on the tablet and the more grown-up-looking interface. These things make me happy too, but most of all, it is still safe for him to use thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Kids+ software.
If you are looking for a tablet for a younger child, Amazon has something for them. The non-Pro Fire Kids tablets offer the same performance as the Pro versions but come with a more protective case and a slightly different interface. Also, unlike the Kids Pro tablets, these won't have the option for access to a restricted browser. But they will still be set up with the wonderful Amazon Kids+ software and curated content library.
Pick up an Amazon Fire Kids tablet for up to half-off!
Thankfully, no matter what version of the Amazon Fire Kids tablet you get, it comes with Amazon Kids+. This means age-appropriate content — over 20,000 books, games, videos, and more! It also gives you full control over the usage of the device — time limits, content, and you can even require a specific amount of reading before games and movies are available. Amazon Fire Kids tablets also come with a two-year worry-free warranty to replace the device should anything happen to it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.