The new Huawei Watch 3 is all well and good, but if you want many of that watch's features at a significantly discounted price, you'll want to take a look at Amazon UK's latest Prime Day deal on the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro. This watch, released in late 2020, is yours for £149.99 in today's Prime Day sale, making it one of the best Android smartwatch deals. That's 40% off for a high-end model that debuted just last fall.

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro boasts a 1.39-inch Sappire AMOLED display and a minimalistic titanium frame, and is available with brown leather or black rubber straps. Thanks to the efficient chipset and software, the Watch GT2 Pro is good for up to two weeks of usage per charge. What's more, this model is in line for a future update to Huawei's new HarmonyOS, the same platform used in this year's Huawei Watch 3.

You don't need a Huawei smartphone to use this watch — it'll work great with any Android phone, or even an iPhone.