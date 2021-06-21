The new Huawei Watch 3 is all well and good, but if you want many of that watch's features at a significantly discounted price, you'll want to take a look at Amazon UK's latest Prime Day deal on the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro. This watch, released in late 2020, is yours for £149.99 in today's Prime Day sale, making it one of the best Android smartwatch deals. That's 40% off for a high-end model that debuted just last fall.

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro boasts a 1.39-inch Sappire AMOLED display and a minimalistic titanium frame, and is available with brown leather or black rubber straps. Thanks to the efficient chipset and software, the Watch GT2 Pro is good for up to two weeks of usage per charge. What's more, this model is in line for a future update to Huawei's new HarmonyOS, the same platform used in this year's Huawei Watch 3.

You don't need a Huawei smartphone to use this watch — it'll work great with any Android phone, or even an iPhone.

If a slick design, great health monitoring featurs and long battery life are your priorities in a wearable, look no further than the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro. This deal saves you a cool £100 on the launch price for this smartwatch.

Despite its attractive design, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is rugged enough to withstand intense workouts, with a waterproof housing to keep it safe from splashes and dunks. Preloaded fitness features include more than 100 workout modes, as well as SpO2 (oxygen saturation) detection.

And when it's time to charge, the Watch GT2 Pro can quickly refill over the Qi wireless standard, so it's good for those quick fortnightly top-ups over third-party Qi chargers as well as the bundled puck. If you're in the UK and looking for a new smartwatch that doesn't break the bank, this one's definitely worth a look.

