For anyone that needs more security, it's worth taking a gander at the best Black Friday smart home deals, keeping you up-to-date on everything happening in and around your home. If you need to save some money, we've found the Nest Doorbell $50 off via Dell. At $130, or 28% off, this is a great way to ensure you can keep an eye on your front door at a low price.

With a 960p resolution, this camera provides a solid quality picture, regardless of whether you're at home or away, day or night. It even includes a x6 zoom, so you can check if you think you saw something suspicious or hair-raising in the distance. This doorbell is perfect if you're working late from home and you don't want to be bothered by solicitors but need to know when your takeout has arrived. We're speaking from experience there, seriously.

The motion sensor and proximity sensor provide some options, while you can opt to save the battery life by powering it down if you'll be away for a long period of time. All of this can be controlled through your Google Home app: after the initial installation, no hands-on fiddling is required!

Google Nest Doorbell Save $50 on quality smart home device with the Nest Doorbell. The picture quality ensures that you don't need to worry about coming to the door for awkward conversations anymore, while the security system means you get notified on who came by, even while you were away. $130 at Dell

At $50 off, it's unlikely that you'll see a better discount on the Nest Doorbell anytime soon, especially through the rest of the year and heading into the holidays. We also don't know how long this discount will be available for, or how much stock is available given the general shortage of most electronics these days.