How to preorder the Meta Quest 3S — early deals, release date, and what you need to know

Meta Connect 2024 just wrapped up, and flocks of VR fans from every corner of the globe are wondering how to preorder the new Quest 3S ahead of its October 15th release date.

So far, we know that Meta itself, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other retailers will be carrying the Meta Quest 3S, and all orders are set to come with a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow. You also get a free three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus with your preorder, giving you access to a vast library of free games and apps for your VR headset. But which preorder offer is best? How much does the Meta Quest 3S cost? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Meta Quest 3S Preorder deals

Best Buy: Starting at $299.99 with free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus Preorder the Meta Quest 3S from Best Buy and you'll get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow alongside three free months of Meta Quest Plus. That subscription service gives you two free games or apps curated to your taste every month, plus you get instant access to Meta's vast library of titles.

Amazon: Starting at $299.99, with free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus Just like the other retailers on this list, buying the Meta Quest 3S from Amazon will get you a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, plus three months of Meta quest Plus for free. Those freebies amount to $70 worth of free stuff! Will the deal get even better once Amazon's Big Deal Days sale kicks off on October 8th? Only time will tell, but I'd be surprised.

Meta: Starting at $299.99, plus free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus Preorder the Meta Quest 3S directly from the source and you'll get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, a three-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus (which includes two free titles every month), and a 1-year limited warranty.

FAQ

What is the Meta Quest 3S?

The Meta Quest 3S is basically a cheaper version of the Quest 3. Starting at $299 for the 128GB model, the new Quest 3S boasts the same processor and software features found in the Quest 3, while the display resolution is a bit more akin to the Meta Quest 2. If you were hoping to find an excellent entry-level VR headset but balked at the Quest 3's $500 price tag, the Meta Quest 3S features the perfect balance of specs and value.

When does the Meta Quest 3S come out?

As stated during Meta Connect 2024, the affordable Meta Quest 3S is set to hit store shelves on October 15th. You'll be able to purchase the headset directly from Meta and through all of the usual retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more.

How much does the Meta Quest 3S cost?

The Meta Quest 3S starts at $299 for the 128GB version and jumps up to $399 if you want 256GB of storage (the hardware is otherwise the same). Meta has also kicked off a "play now, pay later" program that lets you preorder the Quest 3S for as little as $19.99 per month. Keep in mind that the payment plans are only available when you preorder directly through the Meta store.

In addition to the Quest 3S headset, all orders until April 2025 come with a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow and three free months of Meta Quest Plus.

How does the Quest 3S compare to the Meta Quest 3?

Comparing the Meta Quest 3S vs the Quest 3, you'll notice that the most significant change comes from the graphical quality and the design of the lenses, both of which have been pulled from the last-gen Meta Quest 2. Aside from that, the Quest 3S and Quest 3 are largely identical under the hood, sharing the same Snapdragon processor, RAM, and accessory support — so you're not sacrificing much by going with the cheaper model.

That said, you will instantly notice that the Quest 3S has a different outward appearance because of the new layout of the camera sensors, and Meta has unfortunately decided to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is the Meta Quest 3S worth it?

If you have been waiting for an affordable VR headset that doesn't skimp on all the best features and hardware, then the Meta Quest 3S is for you. It's considerably cheaper than most of the best gaming consoles out there, but you still get all of the immersive performance and cutting-edge features that are so popular these days.

Sure, if you already own a Meta Quest 3, skip this model — but for everyone else, give it a try. After all, the holidays are right around the corner.