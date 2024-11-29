It pays to wait! Best Buy just launched a surprise Meta Quest 3 Black Friday sale

We've seen a lot of fantastic Black Friday sales so far but, sadly, none have been for the Meta Quest 3 until this very moment. Best Buy just launched a surprise Meta Quest 3 Black Friday doorbuster sale that gets you the headset with Batman Arkham Shadow, a 3-month Meta Quest Plus subscription, and a $75 Best Buy gift card for no added cost.

Remember, this is a doorbuster sale so it's not going to last long! If you're considering picking up a Quest 3 this year, this is THE DEAL you've been waiting for.

This deal is for the 512GB Meta Quest 3 which was $650 just two months ago. At $499, this headset is the same price as the old 128GB Meta Quest 3. Up until now, we only saw Best Buy and Amazon giving away gift cards with the Meta Quest 3S, which is a more budget-priced headset. The Quest 3 is Meta's top-tier headset and offers the best lenses on any VR headset and the highest resolution display on any Meta Quest to date.

Meta Quest 3 512GB: $649 $499 with $75 gift card and 23 free games There's never been a better time to get a Meta Quest 3 as the trifecta of deals just combined into one. The 512GB model is now $150 off and includes a $75 Best Buy gift card, a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, and 22 additional games as part of the Meta Quest Plus service.

✅Recommended if: You want the best VR headset ever made with the clearest lenses, highest resolution display, and exclusive games like Batman Arkham Shadow and Assassin's Creed Nexus.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a secondary or cheaper VR headset. The Meta Quest 3S also comes with a $75 gift card at Amazon and is just $299.

There has never been a better time to get a VR console like the Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S, as I wrote in my VR-focused weekly column yesterday. The Meta Quest 3 is the cream of the crop in VR headsets, featuring the best VR console hardware that doesn't need anything else to run. Think of it like a Nintendo Switch for your face, offering up brilliant immersive worlds and new types of games you've never played before.

Batman Arkham Shadow is included for free with the headset and marks the first major Arkham release in more than a decade. What's more, it's the best-rated Arkham game in 15 years and offers up a compelling new story with brilliant Metroidvania-style level design.

If that's not enough, the included 3-month trial of Meta Quest Plus will give you access to 22 more games for free, with 2 additional games added to your library every month. What's even better is that it's just $7.99 per month to keep after the trial ends, so the new games won't stop coming.

Again, better grab this deal before it's gone because Best Buy doorbusters don't last!