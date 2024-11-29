Make your Quest 3 storage cry with 40% off HUNDREDS of incredible games this Black Friday
Use the code BFCM24 on most Quest 3 or Quest 2 games; start with our "best Quest games" picks across genres!
Meta had discounted a huge portion of the Quest Store's Quest 3 and Quest 2 games for Black Friday and Cyber Monday through December 3.
For U.S. Quest owners, this Quest Store link should take you to the full list of on-sale titles, which by my count includes about 300 games and bundles. Any title on that list should be 40% off with the code BFCM24. Everyone else can check their regional store for a Black Friday category.
Whether you bought the Quest 3 Best Buy deal for Black Friday or already have the headset, now's the time to stock up on games! Don't wait for it to ship, or you'll spend a lot more than necessary.
Below, I've rounded up some of the best Quest games across every category, to help you narrow down that 300-game list to those that our staff has personally played and enjoyed! Or you can check out our best Quest games list for guidance — though not every game is discounted.
The 25 best Quest games on sale for Black Friday
- Among Us (Multiplayer): $5.99
- Bonelab (Shooter): $23.99
- Breachers (Multiplayer shooter): $17.99
- Contractors Showdown (Multiplayer shooter): $11.99
- Creed: Rise to Glory (Exercise): $17.99
- Demeo: Battles (Multiplayer): $11.99
- Dungeons of Eternity (Co-op action): $17.99
- Espire 2 (Stealth): $17.99
- Genotype (Action FPS): $14.99
- I Expect You to Die 3 (Puzzle): $14.99
- LEGO: Bricktales (Adventure): $17.99
- Little Cities (Simulation): $11.99
- Medieval Dynasty (Survival): $14.99
- Pistol Whip (Rhythm shooter): $17.99
- Puzzling Places (Puzzle): $8.99
- Racket: Nx (Exercise arcade): $11.99
- Red Matter 2 (Puzzle adventure): $17.99
- The Room VR (Puzzle): $17.99
- Smash Drums (Rhythm): $11.99
- Superhot (Rhythm shooter): $14.99
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Puzzle): $17.99
- Ultrawings 2 (Action sim): $11.99
- Underdogs (Action fighter): $17.99
- Vacation Simulator (Family puzzler): $17.99
- Walkabout Mini Golf (Sports): $8.99
Many of the biggest AAA Quest games aren't eligible for the 40% discount, but I've noticed that if you click on a link for full-price games like Batman: Arkham Shadow or Assassin's Creed Nexus, you may see a 20% "Holiday promotion" pop-up (see the screenshot) for any game if you click on a third-party link. Hopefully these links will work, and you can save a little extra!
Otherwise, if you're a new or current Quest 3 / Quest 3S owner, check out our guide on the best Quest 3 accessories! The modular headset is easy to upgrade with better comfort and battery life, and most of our favorites have Black Friday deals of their own right now!
