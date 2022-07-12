Believe your ears: The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset is really half off for Prime Day

Many gaming headsets are expensive, even with discounts. Features like wireless connectivity, high battery life, and more can drive the price up. For someone that isn't interested in all those extras, it can be hard to find a simpler option. Yet if you fall into that category, there's a deal available right now that'll address everything you could need. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset is $25 off at Amazon (opens in new tab), a 50% discount compared to the normal price.

This headset will usually cost you $50, which is already a fair bit cheaper than many of the best PS5 headsets currently available. Throw in this price drop, and if you're one of the many people that doesn't need something more advanced, why would you not buy this right now?

It's less than $30!

The wired 3.5mm connection makes it easy to hook this up, so you can play on your PS4 or PS5 with ease. The microphone — which is detachable if you won't be talking to friends — features noise canceling, perfect for staying focused in intensive multiplayer sessions.

If you do happen to want a more expensive headset that has features like wireless functionality, don't worry, there's plenty of solid Prime Day 2022 deals to comb through. If you want top-quality audio and features, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB gaming headset is seeing a nice discount, as is the Astro A40, which is 30% off right now. These won't last, so if you're in the market, you'll need to act quickly.