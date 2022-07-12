Do your ears a favor with Astro's excellent A40 gaming headset at 30% off

Amazon Prime Day brings loads of amazing sales on video games and accessories, including this deal on the Astro A40 headset for just $100 on Amazon (opens in new tab). It may seem like a steep price at first glance considering you can pick up a lot of headsets for less, but you won't get the peace of mind coming from a name brand nor will you likely find one quite as high quality. Normally retailing for $150, this price drop slices off 33%.

The Astro A40 specifically features a swappable microphone, customizable speaker tags, and supports cross-platform compatibility. Should you not care for the black finish on the headband, a special anniversary edition is also on sale for $100 (opens in new tab) that sports a red and black color scheme instead.

Game with the best

(opens in new tab) Astro A40 TR: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Game with Astro Audio V2 technology that delivers high-quality audio output directly from the headset. With it being mod kit-ready, players can swap some of its parts in and out for a customizable look. That it's also comfortable for long use is an added bonus, and it's a hard deal to pass up for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Astro A40 TR X-Edition: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There isn't much here that the standard edition doesn't offer, but it does come in a red color variant that some people may find more appealing. For the same price, it all comes down to personal preference as opposed to any different in audio quality.

Astro is already one of the best companies in the business regarding audio peripherals, so you know you can trust the brand when it's highly recommended by so many people.

We also recommend it based on our testing. We found the Astro A40 to be a wonderful headset for PS5 and PC, though the more expensive version with the MixAmp Pro needs a separate adapter to work properly on console. Aside from that, the audio quality is superb and its fabric earcups make it comfortable to wear for long periods, making it one of the best PS5 headsets.

It usually isn't available on a budget like this, so take advantage of this deal while you still can. Of course, if you're looking for wireless headsets as opposed to wired ones, there are plenty of other brands and models to choose from. Prime Day even has sales on wireless earbuds.