Best controllers for Diablo Immortal on Android 2022
By Jennifer Locke published
Pair up Diablo Immortal on mobile with an excellent controller.
Diablo Immortal brings the popular franchise to mobile, and while Blizzard designed it specifically with touchscreen controls in mind, that doesn't mean a good controller won't work. Though they aren't perfectly optimized just yet, it's easy to pair up a Bluetooth controller or plug one in via USB-C and get in on the action without smudging up your phone screen. Whether it's because you prefer the ergonomics or just don't feel comfortable with touch controls, these controllers work perfectly with Diablo Immortal on Android.
These are the best Android controllers for Diablo Immortal
Nacon MG-X Pro
The perfect hybrid
Nacon offers the best of both worlds with the MG-X Pro controller, combining a hybrid Nintendo Switch layout with the grips of a standard controller. After reviewing it, we found the Nacon MG-X Pro to offer a secure and comfortable hold with an easy Bluetooth connection, making it a no-brainer choice as far as mobile controllers go.
Gamesir X2
USB-C connection
Gamesir also offers an excellent mobile controller with the X2, sold in both USB-C and Bluetooth models. While the Gamesir X2 Bluetooth can fit most phone cases from what we've been able to test, you'll get a more reliable connection going with USB-C. Whatever the case, either model feels great to hold and works well.
Razer Kishi
Brand name goodness
Razer has made a name for itself selling top-of-the-line gaming accessories and peripherals. The Razer Kishi is no different, with the company's penchant for high quality on full display. We found it won't fit as many phones as securely as we'd like due to its design, but it's compact enough so you can use it wherever you are.
Xbox wireless controller
Old reliable
You don't necessarily need a dedicated mobile controller when playing mobile games — a good old Xbox controller will do just fine. Microsoft's latest and greatest features an eight-directional, disc-shaped D-pad and a dedicated screenshot button. When paired with Diablo Immortal, it's almost as if you're playing on Xbox.
PS5 DualSense
Advanced haptics
You may not be able to make the most of the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on mobile, but it's still a comfortable controller that will work well with Diablo Immortal. As a bonus, you can take advantage of those features if you ever want to swap over to a game on PC or PS5.
PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus
All-in-one
If you're looking for a standard controller with an adjustable phone clip, Moga's XP5-X Plus is for you. The name may be a bit of a mouthful, but that speaks nothing for the hardware. With a rechargeable 3,000mAh battery and Bluetooth/USB connectivity, it's a versatile controller that will suit you well in Diablo Immortal.
Enter the world of Diablo
Taking place between Diablo 2 and 3, Diablo Immortal thrusts players back into the action on mobile. When cultists and undead plague the land, it's up to players to find and destroy shards of the Worldstone to save civilization. Our review calls it a "stellar handheld version of a classic" that delivers the world everyone knows and loves into the palms of their hands.
Like other titles in the franchise, Diablo Immortal is an isometric third-person RPG. This makes it more intuitive for touch controls, but a great Android controller can make the experience even better, especially if you're not fond of using your screen.
Nacon's MG-X Pro is one of the best you can get when searching for controllers specifically designed for mobile play. Its Bluetooth connectivity and expandable design mean it can fit just about any phone out there, including those in cases, so anyone worried about taking their phone out of its case shouldn't have a problem. What's better, the grips mimic those on an Xbox controller, making it feel more natural as you play for long sessions.
Of course, if you already have a controller like the Xbox wireless or DualSense, all you'll really need is an excellent phone mount to pair with it. And when you're done playing Diablo Immortal, you can use either of those controllers on PC or their respective consoles to continue in other games.
Jennifer Locke is Android Central's Games Editor and has been playing video games nearly her entire life. You can find her posting pictures of her dog and obsessing over PlayStation and Xbox, Star Wars, and other geeky things on Twitter @JenLocke95.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.