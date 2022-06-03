Best controllers for Diablo Immortal on Android 2022

Diablo Immortal brings the popular franchise to mobile, and while Blizzard designed it specifically with touchscreen controls in mind, that doesn't mean a good controller won't work. Though they aren't perfectly optimized just yet, it's easy to pair up a Bluetooth controller or plug one in via USB-C and get in on the action without smudging up your phone screen. Whether it's because you prefer the ergonomics or just don't feel comfortable with touch controls, these controllers work perfectly with Diablo Immortal on Android.

These are the best Android controllers for Diablo Immortal

Enter the world of Diablo

Taking place between Diablo 2 and 3, Diablo Immortal thrusts players back into the action on mobile. When cultists and undead plague the land, it's up to players to find and destroy shards of the Worldstone to save civilization. Our review calls it a "stellar handheld version of a classic" that delivers the world everyone knows and loves into the palms of their hands.

Like other titles in the franchise, Diablo Immortal is an isometric third-person RPG. This makes it more intuitive for touch controls, but a great Android controller can make the experience even better, especially if you're not fond of using your screen.

Nacon's MG-X Pro is one of the best you can get when searching for controllers specifically designed for mobile play. Its Bluetooth connectivity and expandable design mean it can fit just about any phone out there, including those in cases, so anyone worried about taking their phone out of its case shouldn't have a problem. What's better, the grips mimic those on an Xbox controller, making it feel more natural as you play for long sessions.

Of course, if you already have a controller like the Xbox wireless or DualSense, all you'll really need is an excellent phone mount to pair with it. And when you're done playing Diablo Immortal, you can use either of those controllers on PC or their respective consoles to continue in other games.