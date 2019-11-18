What you need to know
- The second Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ has started rolling out.
- Samsung may release the first Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy Note 9 later this week.
- Both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series are expected to receive the stable Android 10 update before the end of the year.
Following the release of the fourth and final Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy S10 series last week, Samsung today rolled out the second Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update is currently available (via TizenHelp) for users in South Korea and India. It is soon expected to be available for download in the U.S. as well.
The second Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ brings numerous bug fixes, improved gesture interactions, improved Bluetooth stability, and a few other enhancements. You can download the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta on your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ by heading over to Settings > Software update.
While the beta program for the Galaxy S10 series is expected to be closed soon, a Samsung Community Manager has claimed in a post on the company's South Korean Members Community forum that the Galaxy Note 9 will receive its first Android 10 beta later this week. The Samsung official also revealed that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are slated to get their first Android 10 beta update next week.
Even though Samsung hasn't officially confimed anything yet, it now seems highly likely that the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series will be rolled out before 2019 comes to an end. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ may also get the stable One UI 2.0 update soon after the rollout begins for the Galaxy S10 series.
