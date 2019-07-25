The Galaxy Note 10 has showed up in numerous leaks over the last few weeks, and we now have more details about the 5G variant thanks to the ever-reliable Evan Blass. Details of a Verizon promo posted by the leaker reveal the name of the device — Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — and reaffirms the fact that it is launching on Verizon's 5G network.

Earlier rumors suggested the Note 10+ 5G will be exclusive to Verizon in the U.S., and while we'll have to wait and see if that's the case, the promo suggests Verizon will at least get a timed exclusive. Verizon's 5G network is now live in Chicago and Minneapolis, with a total of 20 cities set to be blanketed by 5G by the end of 2019.

Verizon is launching 5G in these 20 cities throughout 2019

Interestingly, the leaked promo also states that customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G from Verizon will receive a standard Note 10 for free. With the Note 10+ 5G set to cost a few hundred dollars more than the $1,300 Galaxy S10 5G, it makes sense for Verizon to incentivize the device by offering the standard variant for free.

With the Note 10 slated for its debut on August 7, we have just under two weeks to go to until we know all about the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All the rumors in one place