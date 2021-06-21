If you've heard mixed thoughts on the Galaxy A71 in the past, there's a good reason for that. The International variant of the phone, powered by Samsung's own Exynos processor, just isn't all that great. This US-based model sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G — a significantly better processor by any metric — and ensures the phone won't feel sluggish at all. On top of that, Samsung's latest update for the phone added new features and improved performance.

Most of Samsung's best Android phones are on sale for Prime Day , but the Galaxy A71 5G is easily the most affordable Samsung phone of them all. As a solid mid-range phone, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G packs in the same processor as the $700 Google Pixel 5, complete with 5G connectivity and a whopping four cameras on the back. That makes it one of the best Prime Day smartphone deals you'll find, and a way to treat your wallet well while still getting something great.

Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G is the best version of the best mid-range phone the company has put out in years. Great performance, four cameras, 5G connectivity, and Samsung's feature-rich One UI 3.0 combine for a truly excellent experience, now at an even better price.

In the past, only the most expensive Samsung phones would get any kind of substantial updates. These days, even mid-range phones like the Galaxy A71 5G get the latest software updates that overhaul important features, refresh the user interface, and even improve performance. To top it off, Samsung's promise to deliver updates to more phones for longer means you won't have to worry about being stuck on an old, outdated software version just because you didn't want to spend $1,000 on a new phone.

While its massive 6.7-inch display doesn't feature the ultra-smooth high refresh rates of some of the more expensive Samsung phones, it's still a great AMOLED panel that delivers deep black levels, vibrant colors, and no bezels in sight. That 4,500mAh battery will likely last more than a day for many people but, if you're a power user, the 25W charging will get it topped up in no time flat.

While the back is made of plastic, it's top-left corner is filled with an array of cameras — sans the mediocre macro camera — that'll have you forgetting you paid less than $400 for this phone. Overall, the software experience is identical to what you'll get on a Galaxy S21. The difference here is in night time photography, where the Pixel 4a still rules the roost when it comes to mid-rangers with a quality low-light mode. Still, if night time photos aren't part of your regularly-scheduled programming, the Galaxy A71 is a value that's hard to beat.