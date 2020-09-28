After months of delays and being pushed back, Amazon's Prime Day 2020 is almost here! It was just announced that this year's Prime Day event will be on October 13 and 14, and as a lead up to the big event, Amazon has several great offers now available that are worth some consideration. One of the deals you don't want to miss could actually score you $10 to use on Prime Day!
Small businesses from around the world have found a wealth of customers for their products by placing them on Amazon, but have you taken the time to shop small and local businesses there? Now's certainly the time, as Amazon is offering a free $10 promo credit to be used on Prime Day when you spend $10 or more on products from small businesses. There's a page on Amazon which showcases all the included products and makes this offer easy to complete, though it's important to mention that only Prime members will be eligible to receive the credit.
Prime Pays
Spend $10, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Spend $10, Get $10
Today's offer at Amazon can be used on products in a lot of different categories, from home & kitchen, jewelry, and pet supplies to groceries, electronics, and toys. There are even handmade goods which could make for the perfect gift during the holiday season. The credit you receive will only be valid during Prime Day and expires once the event ends, so you'll want to keep that in mind as well.
As with all Prime Day offers, this deal requires that you have a Prime membership. You won't be able to snag any Prime Day-exclusive deals without one so the credit would be useless otherwise. Now that Prime Day is just two short weeks away, those who aren't currently signed up for Prime can start a free 30-day Prime trial. That gives you total access to Prime Day's exclusive discounts, as well as today's $10 promo credit deal and all of Prime's perks including free two-day shipping with no order minimum and the Prime Video streaming service.
Be sure to check out our routinely updated Prime Day 2020 guide for more information on this year's event as it draws closer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How often do you turn off/restart your phone?
You know the phrase "turn it off and back on again," right? Well, how often do you actually do that for your phone?
Widgets and icon packs are fun, but a simple home screen is the way to go
Now that iOS 14 is out, there's been a renaissance in smartphone customization. Widgets, icon packs, and custom launchers are great, but you just can't beat one that's boring and simple.
Google's giving up too much ground in the smart home fight
We're in the thick of our fall launches, but after the tidal wave of new products from Amazon last week, Google's Launch Night In looks like it'll barely make a splash. That's not good, because Alexa and Ring are rapidly gaining on Assistant and Nest.
12 best wireless headphones to work out with
Need some new headphones for crushing it at the gym? You can't just use any old pair of headphones, so here are our top 12 picks!