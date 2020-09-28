After months of delays and being pushed back, Amazon's Prime Day 2020 is almost here! It was just announced that this year's Prime Day event will be on October 13 and 14, and as a lead up to the big event, Amazon has several great offers now available that are worth some consideration. One of the deals you don't want to miss could actually score you $10 to use on Prime Day!

Small businesses from around the world have found a wealth of customers for their products by placing them on Amazon, but have you taken the time to shop small and local businesses there? Now's certainly the time, as Amazon is offering a free $10 promo credit to be used on Prime Day when you spend $10 or more on products from small businesses. There's a page on Amazon which showcases all the included products and makes this offer easy to complete, though it's important to mention that only Prime members will be eligible to receive the credit.

Today's offer at Amazon can be used on products in a lot of different categories, from home & kitchen, jewelry, and pet supplies to groceries, electronics, and toys. There are even handmade goods which could make for the perfect gift during the holiday season. The credit you receive will only be valid during Prime Day and expires once the event ends, so you'll want to keep that in mind as well.

As with all Prime Day offers, this deal requires that you have a Prime membership. You won't be able to snag any Prime Day-exclusive deals without one so the credit would be useless otherwise. Now that Prime Day is just two short weeks away, those who aren't currently signed up for Prime can start a free 30-day Prime trial. That gives you total access to Prime Day's exclusive discounts, as well as today's $10 promo credit deal and all of Prime's perks including free two-day shipping with no order minimum and the Prime Video streaming service.

Be sure to check out our routinely updated Prime Day 2020 guide for more information on this year's event as it draws closer.