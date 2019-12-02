With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to release later this month, we're starting to see all sorts of product collaborations. There are Star Wars-branded Instant Pots , and Amazon is now getting in on the action with by rolling out limited-edition Star Wars covers with its Fire HD 10 tablets .

The Fire HD 10 is a great tablet in its own right, but pair it with a Star Wars case and it becomes one of the coolest tablets around today. This bundle also includes a 15W wall plug with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

The Fire HD 10 tablet bundle includes the latest version of the tablet along with the aforementioned Star Wars cover and a 15W USB-C wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable. Any deal on the Fire HD 10 tablet is great in its own right, but the fact that this bundle contains limited-edition Star Wars covers makes it that much more enticing.

The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core chipset iwth 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a MicroSD card slot, and you can pick up a 256GB Samsung Evo SD card for just $28 and extend the storage of the tablet. It also has a 12-hour battery and charges over USB-C.

You'll be able to choose from three different covers: the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bundle includes Rey and Kylo Ren imagery, the Millennium Falcon edition has bluerints of the Corellian light freighter, and the Star Wars Classic features characters from the original trilogy. Honestly, you can't go wrong with any of these options, but I'm partial to the Millennium Falcon edition. That white color scheme with a red border looks exquisite.

These tablets will go on sale from December 8, and you'll be able to get your hands on them starting December 10 — three days before the movie is set to debut.