Don't miss out on this fantastic deal on the OnePlus 6T in India

Five months after its release, the OnePlus 6T continues to be one of the best affordable flagships around. The combination of top-notch hardware, clean software, and aggressive pricing has allowed OnePlus to become the leading premium smartphone vendor in the country, and if you've been holding out for a deal on the OnePlus 6T, you're in luck.
Starting tonight, the OnePlus 6T will be available for just ₹34,999, a flat ₹3,000 discount. That's for the 6GB/128GB edition, and the 8GB/128GB as well as the 8GB/256GB editions are getting a ₹4,000 discount.
Furthermore, if you have an HDFC credit or debit card, you can avail an additional ₹1,500 discount off the top of the offer price, making the 6GB/128GB OnePlus 6T go down to ₹33,499. That's fantastic for a device that has the same internal hardware as flagships that cost twice as much. Here's the full breakdown of the offer for all three variants:
|Category
|MRP
|Offer price
|For HDFC customers
|OnePlus 6T (6GB/128GB)
|₹37,999
|₹34,999
|₹33,499
|OnePlus 6T (8GB/128GB)
|₹41,999
|₹37,999
|₹36,499
|OnePlus 6T (8GB/256GB)
|₹45,999
|₹41,999
|₹40,499
What makes this deal even more enticing is that OnePlus devices don't often go on sale. This is the first time the 6T is getting a discount of any kind, and ₹4,500 off is a stellar deal. If you've been holding out for a deal on the OnePlus 6T, now is the time to take the plunge. Amazon's Fab Phones Fest kicks off at midnight on April 11 and will run through April 13. Who's buying?
