Does Mint Mobile support 5G?

Best answer: Yes, all Mint Mobile plans come with 5G support! In fact, T-Mobile recently began the process of formally acquiring the prepaid carrier, which means Mint Mobile users get full access to the nation's largest 5G network. All you need is a 5G-capable device.

Mint Mobile: Starting at just $15/month Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's vast 5G network to provide excellent coverage for cheap. You need to pay for service in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time, but all plans come with unlimited talk and text, a free mobile hotspot, 5G access, and more.

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that delivers powerful yet affordable wireless coverage by selling its service in bulk. The carrier supports 5G on all of its plans at no additional cost by utilizing the power of T-Mobile's massive network. 5G works on any T-Mobile-compatible phone, so if you have any of the best Android phones, you can get connected on Mint Mobile. The carrier also sells a ton of great devices through their site, and you can often take advantage of Mint Mobile deals to save even more cash.

The MVNO carrier offers four plan options that you can purchase in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time. The cheapest plan comes with 5GB of monthly data and starts at $15 per month for new customers (that's $45 for three months). 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited (capped at 40GB) monthly data plans are also available, so you can pick the one that works best for your wireless needs. All Mint Mobile plans come with unlimited talk and text, access to T-Mobile's massive 5G network, a mobile hotspot, and free Wi-Fi calling. You also get free calling to Mexico and Canada and the option to pay for international calls/texts when you're traveling abroad.

Not sure if you're ready to commit to Mint? There's also a Mint Mobile free trial that let's you try out the service for seven days with zero risk. The trial gives you 250MB of data, 250 texts, and 250 minutes of call time, plus it works right along your existing service without causing any interruptions. If your phone is e-SIM compatible, you can sign up online and begin using Mint Mobile right away, otherwise the carrier will gladly send you a free SIM kit with setup instructions.

Mint Mobile deal of the day