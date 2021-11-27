Fitness trackers are some of the best gifts to pick on Cyber Monday for anyone working towards a healthier lifestyle. Because not only will you be helping someone achieve their wellness goals, but you get to save some cash! There are a lot of excellent fitness trackers , and there are sure to be plenty of deals to go around this year. Don't worry; we're going to make sure you get the best Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals all season long.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals

Fitness trackers are available at many different retail outlets, and you can bet that many of them will be running deals on these devices. Below are some of the stores that will be offering the best deals and are most likely to have availability for a wide variety of fitness tracker options. Whether you prefer a one with a more traditional watch design or a slim band-style design to it, there is sure to be a great deal for you this shopping season.

Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Fitbit

Fitbit has long been a fan-favorite for fitness trackers. Not only do these devices offer a variety of tracking metrics, but there are also multiple form factors to pick from. So regardless of your fitness level, there's going to be some excellent Cyber Monday deals on the best Fitbit has to offer.

Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Garmin

Garmin, once primarily known for its in-car GPS units, has established itself as one of the premiere exercise companions for the most demanding workouts. While most of these may be technically classified as a smartwatch, these devices lean more towards the fitness trackers due to their availability on iOS and Android and the limited app options. Utilizing its long history of location tracking technology, it's no wonder why so many long-distance runners and cyclists love these excellent Garmin smartwatches.

Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Amazfit

Most people may not know Amazfit quite as much as names like Fitbit and Garmin. Make no mistake, they make some excellent fitness trackers. Though Amazfit products look more like a smartwatch than a typical band-style fitness tracker, they are ready to keep tabs on all of your fitness goals. There are a good variety of great Amazfit smartwatches to pick from. Whether you want a long-lasting, rugged look like the Amazfit T-Rex Pro or the more minimal-look of the Amazfit GTR 2, there's likely to be a good deal on a tracker for you.

Amazfit Band 5 40% off Stay fit with this slim Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker. It has a heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen measurement, a sleep monitor, 11 sports modes, and Alexa support. All your health data is shown on a vibrant 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Get this feature-rich fitness and activity tracker for only $30 with this Cyber Monday Deal. $30 at Amazon

$30 at B&H Amazfit Bip U Pro | 21% off The Bip U Pro has an easy-to-see 1.43-inch touchscreen so you can better track your health stats, exercises, and notifications from your phone. Having Alexa built-in means you can do more things hands-free, too. $55 at Amazon Amazfit T-Rex Pro | $40 off The T-Rex Pro is Amazfit's most premium smartwatch, featuring a rugged, circular design, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 18-day battery life, 10 ATM waterproofing, and support for tracking over 100 different sports and workout modes. $140 at Amazon

Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Xiaomi

In true fitness band fashion, the Xiaomi fitness trackers keep the look and style of a band — not a smartwatch. Though the Xiaomi bands have a simple design, these are some excellent options for casual fitness fans. They offer fantastic battery life, water resistance, and options like the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 even does blood oxygen monitoring, all for a great price.

Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Other brands to consider

TicWatch GTH The TicWatch GTH is a good option if you are looking for a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second. It has great battery life, and the health tracking features you'd expect. You'll even get a skin temperature sensor for even deeper health monitoring. $50 at Amazon Amazon Halo View Amazon Halo View is the successor the Amazon Halo, and it has a lot to offer. It has a lovely AMOLED display, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. Pre-order it now before the December 8 release date and you'll save $30 on your tracker! $50 at Amazon Amazon Halo If you prefer the original Amazon Halo band, this tracker is also on sale. Some of the features include activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Tone analysis, Movement Health, and Body Composition. What's more, it's $45 off for Cyber Monday. $55 at Amazon

Aside from the brands with multiple devices to choose from, a few other companies have some great fitness trackers — even if there's only one option. Sure, Amazon will have some solid deals for Fitbit and others; it also has its own tracker in the Amazon Halo, which recently got updated. There's also the Wyze Band, one of the companies making some of the best security cameras on the market. We'll add fitness tracker deals from these other brands as we find them closer to Cyber Monday.

Even though there are some pretty great Android smartwatches out there, with their own Cyber Monday deals, fitness trackers have earned their place on many wrists over the years. From longer battery life to their lightweight design, there are plenty of reasons to pick up a fitness tracker over a smartwatch in 2021.

One of the most popular brands in the fitness tracker space is Fitbit, and it has dropped two new products in 2021 — the nearly a smartwatch Charge 5 and the fashion-forward Luxe. While these two devices are the newest options from Fitbit and are sure to see some discounts this holiday season, many of the previous products are fantastic fitness trackers and should get a look while shopping around. We'll keep you up to date on all of the best.