Fitness trackers are some of the best gifts to pick on Cyber Monday for anyone working towards a healthier lifestyle. Because not only will you be helping someone achieve their wellness goals, but you get to save some cash! There are a lot of excellent fitness trackers, and there are sure to be plenty of deals to go around this year. Don't worry; we're going to make sure you get the best Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals all season long.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals
Fitness trackers are available at many different retail outlets, and you can bet that many of them will be running deals on these devices. Below are some of the stores that will be offering the best deals and are most likely to have availability for a wide variety of fitness tracker options. Whether you prefer a one with a more traditional watch design or a slim band-style design to it, there is sure to be a great deal for you this shopping season.
- Amazon: save with fantastic deals on fitness trackers from a wide range of brands
- Best Buy: you'll find deals on the most popular brands of fitness trackers around
- Walmart: pick up fitness trackers for a great price as well as deals on accessories
- Newegg: amazing savings from a variety of brands for fitness trackers
Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Fitbit
Fitbit has long been a fan-favorite for fitness trackers. Not only do these devices offer a variety of tracking metrics, but there are also multiple form factors to pick from. So regardless of your fitness level, there's going to be some excellent Cyber Monday deals on the best Fitbit has to offer.
Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit didn't leave anything out of the Charge 5. It has 5ATM water resistance, a week of battery life, NFC for tap-to-pay, onboard GPS, HRM, ECG and EDA health sensors, and all the Fitbit software features you love. It's perfect if you want a device that you'll barely feel on your wrist while running, but still looks readable in direct sunlight.
Fitbit Sense
The Fitbit Sense packs in every sensor under the sun, from electrodermal activity (stress) to temperature, blood oxygen to an ECG to check for irregular heartbeats. It's great for fitness, but even better as a total health monitoring platform squeezed into a lightweight smartwatch.
Fitbit Versa 2
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a budget option (especially during Cyber Monday) that belies its price in looks and quality. It has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, music storage, a mic for calls and Alexa commands, waterproofing, and NFC. Despite being two years old at this point, it still performs like a relatively new wearable.
Fitbit Luxe
As the name implies, this is a deluxe wearable in miniature form. It has a 5-day battery life (unless you use the always-on display), HRM, VO2, SPO2, Active Zone Minutes, and detailed health metrics. It's not as advanced as the lighter Charge 5, but it has the essentials at a lower price.
Fitbit Inspire 2
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is feature-packed and comfortable, with double the battery life of the previous version. While it doesn't have onboard GPS or NFC for Fitbit Pay, the advanced metrics and free year of Fitbit Premium are very appealing. You can pick it up in Black, Lunar White, or Desert Rose if you want to spice it up with a little color.
Fitbit Ace 3
Parents can encourage their kids to be more active with the Fitbit Ace 3. It can track their activity levels and sleep patterns. Kids can also participate in fun challenges and receive reminders about chores. This kid-friendly fitness tracker is $30 off for Cyber Monday!
Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Garmin
Garmin, once primarily known for its in-car GPS units, has established itself as one of the premiere exercise companions for the most demanding workouts. While most of these may be technically classified as a smartwatch, these devices lean more towards the fitness trackers due to their availability on iOS and Android and the limited app options. Utilizing its long history of location tracking technology, it's no wonder why so many long-distance runners and cyclists love these excellent Garmin smartwatches.
Garmin Instinct Solar | $150 off!
Never worry about charging again thanks to the Garmin Instinct Solar's ability to charge from the natural rays of the Sun. Get a world-class GPS experience and never get lost again, plus keep up with those notifications while on the go.
Garmin Lily | $50 off!
Enjoy the perfect blend of fashion and fitness with the Garmin Lily. It offers the essential features most people need, including activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and seamless notifications.
Garmin vivofit jr. 3
The Garmin vivofit jr. 3 is a wonderful way for kids to find new ways to stay active with some fun encouragement and goals to reach for.
Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Amazfit
Most people may not know Amazfit quite as much as names like Fitbit and Garmin. Make no mistake, they make some excellent fitness trackers. Though Amazfit products look more like a smartwatch than a typical band-style fitness tracker, they are ready to keep tabs on all of your fitness goals. There are a good variety of great Amazfit smartwatches to pick from. Whether you want a long-lasting, rugged look like the Amazfit T-Rex Pro or the more minimal-look of the Amazfit GTR 2, there's likely to be a good deal on a tracker for you.
Amazfit Band 5 40% off
Stay fit with this slim Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker. It has a heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen measurement, a sleep monitor, 11 sports modes, and Alexa support. All your health data is shown on a vibrant 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Get this feature-rich fitness and activity tracker for only $30 with this Cyber Monday Deal.
Amazfit Bip U Pro | 21% off
The Bip U Pro has an easy-to-see 1.43-inch touchscreen so you can better track your health stats, exercises, and notifications from your phone. Having Alexa built-in means you can do more things hands-free, too.
Amazfit T-Rex Pro | $40 off
The T-Rex Pro is Amazfit's most premium smartwatch, featuring a rugged, circular design, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 18-day battery life, 10 ATM waterproofing, and support for tracking over 100 different sports and workout modes.
Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Xiaomi
In true fitness band fashion, the Xiaomi fitness trackers keep the look and style of a band — not a smartwatch. Though the Xiaomi bands have a simple design, these are some excellent options for casual fitness fans. They offer fantastic battery life, water resistance, and options like the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 even does blood oxygen monitoring, all for a great price.
Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals: Other brands to consider
TicWatch GTH
The TicWatch GTH is a good option if you are looking for a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second. It has great battery life, and the health tracking features you'd expect. You'll even get a skin temperature sensor for even deeper health monitoring.
Amazon Halo View
Amazon Halo View is the successor the Amazon Halo, and it has a lot to offer. It has a lovely AMOLED display, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. Pre-order it now before the December 8 release date and you'll save $30 on your tracker!
Amazon Halo
If you prefer the original Amazon Halo band, this tracker is also on sale. Some of the features include activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Tone analysis, Movement Health, and Body Composition. What's more, it's $45 off for Cyber Monday.
Aside from the brands with multiple devices to choose from, a few other companies have some great fitness trackers — even if there's only one option. Sure, Amazon will have some solid deals for Fitbit and others; it also has its own tracker in the Amazon Halo, which recently got updated. There's also the Wyze Band, one of the companies making some of the best security cameras on the market. We'll add fitness tracker deals from these other brands as we find them closer to Cyber Monday.
Even though there are some pretty great Android smartwatches out there, with their own Cyber Monday deals, fitness trackers have earned their place on many wrists over the years. From longer battery life to their lightweight design, there are plenty of reasons to pick up a fitness tracker over a smartwatch in 2021.
One of the most popular brands in the fitness tracker space is Fitbit, and it has dropped two new products in 2021 — the nearly a smartwatch Charge 5 and the fashion-forward Luxe. While these two devices are the newest options from Fitbit and are sure to see some discounts this holiday season, many of the previous products are fantastic fitness trackers and should get a look while shopping around. We'll keep you up to date on all of the best.
