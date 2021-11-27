Cyber Monday is the best time all year to get ahold of the best Fitbit trackers and watches. Right now, some of our favorites, including the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Sense, and Fitbit Versa 3, are at some of their lowest prices ever.

Last year, we saw deals ranging from $20 to $70 off. This year, the Sense is $100 off, while most of the other popular models from the last two years are about $50 off. Overall, the deals are much better this year, and now's the time to take advantage. These deals have been available since before Black Friday, but we don't know how long they'll stick around.

Among the best Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals this year, these Fitbit deals will save you hundreds compared to Garmin watches while giving you better quality than other sub-$100 brands.

We will keep this deals hub updated on Cyber Monday itself with any Lightning Deals or promising discounts on specific sites. For now, the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals can be found on all of the most popular retailers. Here are the best deals from what's available now.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Inspire

The Inspire 2 is Fitbit's lightest and longest-lasting fitness tracker. It has a 10-day battery life and a year of Fitbit Premium included. Already cheap at full price, the Inspire 2 series received a 40% discount in its latest Cyber Monday deal. With Active Zone Minutes tracking, on-device guided breathing, sleep tracking, and other useful tools for health and fitness, it's a great buy if you don't need a large screen.

We recommend the Inspire 2 over the Inspire HR because it has faster touchscreen performance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and a newer Bluetooth standard. Neither has built-in GPS, storage, or NFC; you'll need to look at the deals below for those.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Charge

Among the best fitness trackers across all brands, we list the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Charge 4 as our top two picks, hands down. If you find either of them on sale, and are serious about getting fit, you'll want to snatch up that Cyber Monday deal while you can.

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit didn't leave anything out of the Charge 5. It has 5ATM water resistance, a week of battery life, NFC for tap-to-pay, onboard GPS, HRM, ECG and EDA health sensors, and all the Fitbit software features you love. It's perfect if you want a device that you'll barely feel on your wrist while running, but still looks readable in direct sunlight. $129 at Amazon ($50 off)

$129 at Best Buy ($50 off) Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 is a year older than the Charge 5, but it barely loses a step on its successor. With onboard GPS, NFC, HRM, SPO2, and a week of battery life, it does what the 5 does for much cheaper. It's waterproof, lightweight, and very comfortable; it just lacks the bright AMOLED display and new ECG/EDA sensors. To save the most money, go with the Charge 4. $69 at Walmart ($80 off)

Both the Charge 5 and Charge 4 are "tweener" devices. They're much more advanced than regular fitness trackers but lack the touchscreen size of a fitness smartwatch. Both have built-in GPS and NFC for contactless payments, HRM and SPO2 sensors, multi-sport modes, automatic workout-tracking, and week-long battery life. With the Charge 5, you upgrade to an AMOLED screen, ECG and EDA sensors, and a more attractive design; but if you can make do without those, the Charge 4 will save you extra money.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa

The Fitbit Versa line has some of the most popular smartwatches on the market. 2019's Versa 2 still holds up as one of our favorite cheap fitness smartwatches, with its built-in music storage and mic for asking Alexa questions. And it's currently $60 off for Cyber Monday.

Still, it's last year's Versa 3 that truly takes the cake as a quality fitness smartwatch. It adds 5ATM water resistance, built-in GPS, Google Assistant, a speaker so you can take phone calls, an improved HRM, and other software improvements. These normally add up to an expensive device, but Cyber Monday has swooped in to save the day: it's $50 off for the week.

Fitbit Versa 3 The Versa 3 is designed for people who want advanced tracking in a more traditional smartwatch form factor than the Charge 5. Along with all the usual fitness software and health sensors you need, it has some music storage and contactless payments, plus useful lifestyle apps and phone notifications on the AMOLED display. It's a stylish watch you'll want to wear outside of workouts. $180 at Amazon ($50 off)

$180 at Best Buy ($50 off)

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense was the company's first "premium" fitness smartwatch, marketed as a wholistic health wearable. It has sensors to measure your electrodermal skin activity, temperature, and stress levels, and it can also take an ECG reading to determine if you have atrial fibrillation. It's these extra health-tracking features that make it pricier than the Versa 3.

Currently $100 off, the Fitbit Sense is the "best" Cyber Monday Fitbit deal of this holiday season, though it's still the most expensive tracker even with this discount. It's now merely pricey instead of expensive, but it's a great chance for you to get more health data than you can normally afford.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Ace

If you want to get your little ones more active and involved in friendly competitions with family and friends, the Fitbit Ace series is a great, affordable option. The new Fitbit Ace 3 has an 8-day battery life, rugged water resistance for swimming and wear-and-tear, and regular reminders to get 60 minutes of activity or go to bed on time.

Fitbit Ace 3 Want to get your kid fit? The Fitbit Ace 3 is swimproof, has a eight-day battery life, sleep tracking and bedtime reminders, activity reminders, family fitness challenges with badges for completing goals, and a fun design with cute colors. $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Fitbit Luxe

For true bargain hunters, the Fitbit Luxe is the most affordable (adult) Fitbit available thanks to it being 33% off for Cyber Monday. It's a lifestyle fitness tracker that looks sleek and petite on any wrist, with an AMOLED display and plenty of stylish bands to choose between.

Fitbit Luxe As the name implies, this is a deluxe wearable in miniature form. It has a 5-day battery life (unless you use the always-on display), HRM, VO2, SPO2, Active Zone Minutes, and detailed health metrics. It's not as advanced as the lighter Charge 5, but it has the essentials at a lower price. $99 at Amazon ($50 off)

$100 at Best Buy ($50 off)

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Last year, we saw the majority of the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals on major retailer sites, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo. And only a couple of deals were exclusive to a single retailer; most discounted Fitbits had the same prices across multiple sites. Case in point, you'll find the current 40% off sales on Sense and Inspire 2 on all four sites.

So don't worry about the "best" site for Fitbit deals. Fitbit is likely to keep its sales prices strictly regulated across all of them; so just pick your favorite tech retailer, look for a great deal, and buy one without worrying about shopping around. Your only alternative is to shop directly from Fitbit.com; the company tends to offer the same deals as retailers, but with extra incentives like free spare watch bands.