Otherwise, the Halo View will gather similar health data as the Halo Band, including your heart rate and skin temperature, along with a new tracked metric: blood oxygen levels.

Amazon Halo View is the successor to the Halo Band, and it brings back many of its predecessor's benefits while improving on its flaws. The most obvious upgrade is that it now has an AMOLED display, so you can see your health data without pulling out your phone. And it removes the mic, which means it can't take your calls but may live up to Amazon's promise of a 1-week battery life — which the Halo Band couldn't deliver when the Tone mode was active.

The Amazon Halo Band stood out as a new kind of fitness tracker, but not always in the best ways. On the plus side, it was extremely comfortable and lightweight; had useful health sensors like ECG, skin temperature, and electrodermal to track your health in-app; and gave you tons of actionable info to improve your health. On the flip side, its mic drained the battery and was always listening to everything you said (for health reasons), and it literally doesn't have a display, so you can't check health data or use apps with a quick glance.

You've seen the Halo View's form factor before: check out any of the best fitness trackers from Fitbit, Amazfit, or other competitors, and you'll see something similar. According to its newly-updated store page, the Halo View weighs 11.4g or 20.6g with a small band, which is very lightweight compared to most rival brands.

It's also water-resistant up to 5 ATM, charges to full power in 90 minutes, and can connect to both iPhones and Android phones. And at just $80, it'll undercut all but the cheapest of competing trackers, most of which fall in the low $100s.

Amazon is essentially using the Halo View as a gateway for customers to buy into its new Halo Fitness subscription service. Coming to the Halo app "later this year," Fitness will provide "hundreds of exclusive, studio-quality workouts for all fitness levels" focused on cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, or mobility, with fitness coaches spurring you on. And if you buy the Halo View, you get a year's free access to Halo Fitness, as well as Halo Nutrition.

The latter service provides a meal planner, with weekly menus based on specific dietary restrictions such as vegan or paleo. It also acts as a way for Amazon to push you to buy recommended food options from Whole Foods using an Alexa Shopping List. Arriving in 2022, Halo Nutrition will also be complimentary for a year. Once your year is up, the Halo subscription will cost $4 per month.

The Halo View band comes in three default colors: Active Black, Sage Green, and Lavender Dream. If those options don't appeal to you, you can buy any one of 15 colored bands separately for $15, or upgrade to a fancier material like leather or fabric for $30.

Note: The article previously stated that the Halo Band supported SpO2 tracking, which is incorrect. Only the upcoming Halo View sports this sensor. We regret the error.