There's something almost magical about smart photo frames. Watching your precious memories float in front of you in the form of images or videos can brighten a dull moment in your life. Nixplay makes some excellent digital photo frames with gorgeous designs that we love. They're incredibly easy to set up and even easier to use.

We've reviewed the Nixplay Seed Wave smart frame in the past and commended Nixplay for its colorful display. If you're on the hunt for a similar device, the new and improved Nixplay Smart Photo Frame will satisfy your desires. You can mount the 10.1-inch smart frame in landscape or portrait mode depending on your personal preference.

Nixplay's Smart Photo Frame comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and you get to choose from three beautiful designs. There's a stunning black and gold variant that gives your desk a hint of elegance. For a more demure look, you can either go for the plain white option or the wood finish for a boho vibe.

Like so many other smart home products on sale for Cyber Monday, all three variants of the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame are discounted. Grab one, or two, or even three if it tickles your fantasy!

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Touch 10.1-inch in Black & Gold (HD) | $63 off Enjoy watching your favorite and most memorable photos encapsulated within a fancy black and gold frame. It's the perfect thing to liven up any desk. $147 at Amazon Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Touch 10.1-inch in Wood (HD) | $63 off Wooden textures never go out of style. This Nixplay Smart Photo Frame in Wood will look amazing in any corner of your house. Heck, go ahead and mount it on a wall if that's what you're looking for. $147 at Amazon Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Touch 10.1 White (HD) | $63 off Feast your eyes on Nixplay's bright and colorful 10.1-inch display. Your eyes won't be distracted by the white frame, allowing you to focus all your attention on the delightful slideshow. $147 at Amazon

Digital frames are a delight to have in any nook and make for thoughtful presents to loved ones. Using the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame is as easy as one, two, three! It doesn't have speakers built-in, but it can still play videos. You can send any image or clip you like to the frame with your Android smartphone, computer, or even email.