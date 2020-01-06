January is a significant month. It marks the start of a new year, new goals, and — most importantly — new tech. The beginning of the month is always home to the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, more commonly referred to as CES. CES 2020 is upon us, and as with every year, it is chock-full of announcement after announcement. Some are more interesting and important than others, and with this guide, we're rounding up the best of the best so you can stay up-to-date on what matters the most. We'll be regularly updating this as new gadgets and gizmos are unveiled, so be sure to check back often throughout the next few days.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

CES usually isn't a big showcase for Android phones, making it that much more surprising to see Samsung bring the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to the show. We don't have any word on a release date or pricing, but both are shaping up to be affordable entries into the Galaxy ecosystem with powerful specs and enticing features. Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite hands-on: The best of Samsung for less Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Premium Chromebooks aren't nearly as popular as their more affordable, education-focused siblings, making us that much more excited about Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook. It's expensive with a starting price of $1000, but it promises to deliver a gorgeous 4K AMOLED display, rock-solid aluminum design, and ample performance. There's even a built-in stylus for note-taking and drawing! Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook is the Pixelbook 2 Google won't make Suunto 7

Suunto may not be a name you immediately recognize, but it's one of the leaders in regards to legitimately good fitness tracking gadgets. The Suunto 7 is the company's first-ever Wear OS smartwatch, and it looks to combine Suunto's unmatched tracking with all of the goodies Wear OS has to offer. The $499 asking price is hefty, but for serious fitness folks, the Suunto 7 aims to deliver where other watches fall short. Suunto 7 hands-on: A Wear OS watch with serious fitness skills Diesel Fadelite

Diesel has been known to create Wear OS watches with bold, distinctive designs, and that's exactly what we're getting with the Fadelite. The Fadelite has a slimmer case size at 43mm compared to what we usually see from Diesel, along with bold color options and a translucent case that just screams 1980. The 512MB of RAM is a bit disappointing, but for some folks, the aesthetic may make up for the lacking performance. Diesel Fadelite smartwatches feature bold colors and clear cases at CES 2020 Withings ScanWatch

Another smartwatch that's caught our attention is the Withings ScanWatch. This is more of a hybrid watch instead of a fully-fledged smartwatch, but it has two really unique tricks of its sleeve — it can take ECG readings and detect sleep apnea. Add that together with a classy design, robust exercise tracking, and 30-day battery life, and we can't wait for the planned Q2 2020 release. Withings announces new ScanWatch with AFib and sleep apnea detection Jabra Elite Active 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t are among the best true wireless earbuds on the market, and the Elite Active 75t are exactly what the name implies — a more ruggedized version of those earbuds that are better suited for people with active lifestyles. While they look almost identical to the regular Elite 75t, the Active model adds full IP57 water-resistance a grippier in-ear fit. Jabra's Elite Active 75t are the waterproof true wireless earbuds you've been waiting for JBL LIVE 300TWS and TUNE 220TWS

JBL's also doing what it can to take a bite out of the true wireless earbud market, with the company's latest options being the LIVE 300TWS and TUNE 220TWS. The 220TWS promises to offer "thumping JBL Pure Bass" sound for your tunes, along with a variety of fun colors. The 330TWS has a more generic design, but benefit from built-in Alexa and Google Assistant integration. JBL's new AirPods alternatives cost $100 and come in six different colors Aukey Omnia Chargers

Chargers may not seem like an exciting thing to talk about, but Aukey's doing something impressive with its new Omnia Series. There are a few different options to choose from, including two 100W models. Aukey touts that the chargers are up to 66% smaller than the one Apple includes with its 13-inch MacBook, with the fast charging speeds and compact size being possible thanks to the use of gallium nitride. Aukey's new chargers from CES 2020 are more power and less brick Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera