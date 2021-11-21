While Amazon Echo Auto might not be the first device that comes to mind as you shop for the best Black Friday smart home deals, it's one that deserves your attention. If you find yourself wishing you had the help of Alexa when you're on the road, this is an ideal solution.

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in Amazon Echo Auto so that you can bring Alexa with you in the car. There's no better time, especially when you consider the incredible savings you'll receive. You can score a whopping 70% off for Black Friday.

This device makes it easy for you to add Alexa to your vehicle. It works by connecting to the Alexa app on your phone. Once that's done, it'll seamlessly play through your car's speakers via your smartphone's Bluetooth connection or auxiliary input. Amazon Echo Auto also comes with a vent mount that is compatible with most vehicle air vents.

When investing in an Alexa device, buyers are looking forward to an efficient experience from start to finish. Fortunately, Amazon Echo Auto was specifically designed for the road. It's equipped with eight high-quality microphones and far-field technology that ensure your device will hear you regardless of any background noise.

You can safely and confidently complete various tasks with the help of Amazon Echo Auto. Some examples include making calls, playing music, checking the latest news stories, setting reminders, adding items to your to-do list, and much more.

Hit the road with 70% off Amazon Echo Auto