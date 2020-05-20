Memorial Day is just around the corner, and the Memorial Day sales are already getting started. B&H Photo is the latest to kick off its Memorial Day savings event by offering deals on consumer tech, camera gear, and a bunch of other electronics.

B&H's deals are now live so you can save big on stock up on tech, camera gear, and more this Memorial Day. Many of these deals won't survive the weekend so be sure to take advantage of them while you still can.

As you might expect, many of the deals are photography-focused with discounts as high as $200 on select cameras and accessories. You can snag the Sony Alpha a6000 mirrorless digital camera body plus accessory kit for $398, for example. It's $150 off and comes with a camera bag, spare battery, and 32GB SD card. The Nikon Z 6 mirrorless digital camera body is $200 off, too, for those wanting to step it up a notch.

Outside of camera gear, the sale has a ton of consumer tech devices on sale. Popular items like Apple AirPods are discounted, as are iPad and MacBook models. The sale also features 4K TV deals, streaming media players, and the GoPro HERO7 black.

You can use the sale to smarten up your home with discounts on Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo Show models. These aren't huge discounts with $10 and $20 off, respectively, but they are a match for Memorial Day deals elsewhere and a nice savings to make if you're looking to add Alexa to more rooms in your home. Google Nest devices are on sale, too.

Be sure to check out the whole Memorial Day sale at B&H and shop the deals while supplies last. Then, take a look at our Memorial Day deal roundup for all of the deals that are live and upcoming over the next few days.