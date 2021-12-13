Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio 2022
There are a plethora of wireless security cameras on the market to choose from, and the task can be a bit daunting when you're looking for the best security camera for your home. Things get messier when you're trying to find a security camera with specific features, such as being wireless and including 2-way audio capabilities. Luckily, we have done the hard work and compiled a list of the best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio.
Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera - 2 Camera Security System
The Arlo Pro 3 is arguably one of the best wireless security systems available today. Although the price may drive some away, the pros far outweigh the cons, especially with the ability to record 2K HDR video, along with an integrated spotlight and "color" night vision. Plus, the Pro 3 includes a free Arlo Smart trial, which adds even more abilities to this impressive security camera system.
Nest Cam (2021)
The new Nest Cam (2021) is battery operated and comes in a weather-resistant housing that makes it perfect to use both outdoors and inside the home. The high-quality speaker and mic also includes noise cancelation so visitors will hear you loud and clear.
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera
Ring smart home products are extremely easy to install and set up, and that sentiment rings true with the Spotlight Cam. This camera sports LEDs on either side of the camera, along with the ability to hear and speak with people from your mobile device.
Nest Labs WiFi-enabled Indoor Camera
Nest's Cam IQ lineup of security cameras are absolutely incredible, with a great picture and tons of features. The IQ Indoor also includes Google Assistant built-in, and you can use these to talk with somebody on another floor or outside if need be.
Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera Outdoor
In addition to being fully wireless and IP65 weatherproof, the Reolink Argus 2 also includes the option for recording directly to an SD card, and of course, 2-way audio. This can be used with the free Reolink app to communicate with anyone on your property within view of the camera.
EZVIZ C3W ezGuard Camera
You may be skeptical of the EZVIZ ezGuard 1,080p smart camera, but this wireless security camera provides all of the features you need on a budget. These features include remote activation of your alarm system, 2-way audio, and IP66 weatherproofing.
Reolink E1 Pro
Reolink's "budget" camera, the E1 Pro, offers dual-band network compatibility, along with the ability to pan or tilt, and Remote Access capabilities. The camera itself is capable of recording video at 2560x1440 and can use the eight built-in infrared LED lights to see up to 40 feet away. What makes the E1 Pro even more convenient is that you can use the Reolink NVR for all-day and night recording or take advantage of motion-triggered recordings with a microSD card.
eufy - eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit - White
The eufyCam 2C is a whole-house security system, with the two cameras lasting up to 180 days before needing to be recharged. These lenses offer a 135-degree field of view, so you can capture almost anything that's going on, and there's built-in "Human Detection Technology" that will make sure you are only alerted when a person is passing by, and not just the neighborhood cat.
Ring Stick Up Cam
With 1080p video, real-time notifications, water and dust resistance, and the ability to review recorded videos for up to 60 days, the Ring Stick Up Cam checks all the boxes. There is also easy integration with Amazon Alexa so that you can pull up a stream right from your Echo Show or Echo Spot. Plus, users can create motion zones, where the camera will start recording as soon as the zone has been entered.
There's a security camera for all of your needs
As you can see, there are quite a few great options when it comes to the best security camera if you must have 2-way audio, but the choice really comes down to the ecosystem that you are already in and how much you want to spend. If you're just getting started with the best outdoor security cameras, it's tough to argue against the Arlo Pro 3. This setup offers two cameras that can be placed anywhere, along with the central hub. Plus, there's onboard Alexa integration.
Two-way talk capabilities are just one of the premium functions you'll find in the new Nest Cam (2021). It has the benefit of running from a rechargeable battery and with the weatherproof design, you can feel comfortable placing it outside at the front door or by your back gate.
Whichever model you choose, these cameras are a great addition to any smart home security system.
