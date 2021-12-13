Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio 2022

There are a plethora of wireless security cameras on the market to choose from, and the task can be a bit daunting when you're looking for the best security camera for your home. Things get messier when you're trying to find a security camera with specific features, such as being wireless and including 2-way audio capabilities. Luckily, we have done the hard work and compiled a list of the best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio.

There's a security camera for all of your needs

As you can see, there are quite a few great options when it comes to the best security camera if you must have 2-way audio, but the choice really comes down to the ecosystem that you are already in and how much you want to spend. If you're just getting started with the best outdoor security cameras, it's tough to argue against the Arlo Pro 3. This setup offers two cameras that can be placed anywhere, along with the central hub. Plus, there's onboard Alexa integration.

Two-way talk capabilities are just one of the premium functions you'll find in the new Nest Cam (2021). It has the benefit of running from a rechargeable battery and with the weatherproof design, you can feel comfortable placing it outside at the front door or by your back gate.

Whichever model you choose, these cameras are a great addition to any smart home security system.