Despite computers getting slimmer and more powerful, there is still a place in the world for tablets. Who doesn't want Android on a big screen to either watch your favorite content or to step into a coffee shop to get some work done? Your best bet is the Galaxy Tab S6 with its optional keyboard case and included S Pen, but there are plenty of other tablets that might work better for you.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the company's latest attempt at a flagship Android tablet, and it impresses in many categories. Samsung included the popular and upgraded S Pen so you use the Tab S6 as a notebook with its 10.5-inch display, or use the S Pen as a remote control during presentations. On the spec front, you can get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage, but the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be plenty. The Tab S6 also sports a 15-hour battery with 15W fast-charging capabilities so you can top off your tablet during a long work session. While Samsung offers a keyboard cover for the Tab S6, you will have to shell out some extra money in order to get the "desktop-like" experience. The unfortunate thing here is that the Tab S6 is already pricy as it is, so spending even more is less than ideal. Pros: S Pen included

Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage

Samsung Dex Mode support

Keyboard cover available (separately) Cons: Not for the budget minded

Keyboard cover must be purchased separately

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 If you're ready to shell out the cash, you can't get better than the Tab S6. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is a fantastic all-around tablet, perfect for just media playback or if you need to get some work done with the S Pen. $650 from Walmart

Best for iOS Fans: Apple iPad 7th Generation

Apple's new 7th generation iPad comes in as the latest base model option to hit the market. The device does not have many upgrades internally over its predecessor, but there are a few convenient additions. The 10.2-inch display is the largest for an entry-level iPad, moving up from the old standard of 9.7 inches. Apple also added support for a Smart Keyboard Cover, along with support for the 1st generation Apple Pencil. This is the type of tablet you can throw in the bag and take wherever, while either using it for entertainment or to get some quick work done. On the other side of the fence, this design has been around for far too long and looks just like every iPad made before the 3rd-gen iPad Pro. While it performs admirably, the inclusion of the A10 Fusion is head-scratching, as it was first introduced back in 2016. Plus, you'll have to pay the Apple Tax if you want to get the OEM Smart Keyboard Cover. Pros: 10.2-inch display

Front-mounted fingerprint scanner

Keyboard cover available

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Apple Pencil support included Cons: Aged design

Keyboard cover must be purchased separately

Three-year-old processor

Best for iOS Fans Apple iPad 7th Generation Perfect way to get your feet wet with iOS The lateest iPad is larger than its predecessor, while supporting the option Smart Keyboard for getting work done. $330 from Walmart

Best Bang for the Buck: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The Galaxy Tab S5e acted as Samsung's flagship tablet for a period of time, as it was released between the Tab S4 and Tab S6. This budget-friendly tablet offers a gorgeous Super AMOLED 10.5-inch display, along with up to 6GB of RAM and a power-conservative mid-range processor. If you want a tablet to be able to watch your favorite movies or TV shows, then the Tab S5e is great. Not only do you have a great display, but Samsung includes four AKG-tuned speakers, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Not everything is roses and daisies, however, as Samsung did not include S Pen support, so you'll have to find a regular stylus. Plus, there is no LTE variant if you wanted to take this on the go and add it to your cellular plan. Pros: Bezel-less Super AMOLED display

Up to 6GB of RAM

AKG-tuned speakers Cons: No S Pen support

No LTE variant

Best Bang for the Buck Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e A great pick if you don't want to break the bank but want a good experience. Samsung's Tab S5e is a fantastic option if you want a combination of price and function. Despite the lack of S Pen support, you can still get work done. $398 from Walmart

Best Productivity Budget Pick: Smartab 2-in-1 Tablet

The Smartab 2-in-1 Tablet is an interesting choice from Walmart as it looks more like a budget laptop. That's for good reason since this is actually powered by Android, giving you the benefits of Android in a laptop-like experience. But the company also offers a 2-in-1 Windows tablet, if that's your sort of thing. There is a near-stock experience in terms of the software, combined with 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded. The keyboard is also included, so you won't have to spend anything extra to get some work done, or you can remove it at the end of the day. With the 10.1-inch display, you can either sit back and enjoy some videos or put your fingers to work. On the other side, there is only 1GB of RAM which can be problematic when attempting to multi-task. Plus, you'll have to stick with microUSB charging and can't take advantage of the awesome benefits of USB-C. Pros: Near stock Android

32GB of base storage

Detachable keyboard included Cons: Only 1GB of RAM

MicroUSB charging port

Best Productivity Budget Pick Smartab 2-in-1 Tablet The tablet to get if you need to get work done on the cheap The Smartab 2-in-1 tablet includes a removable QWERTY keyboard, has 32GB of expandable storage, and a near stock Android experience for cheap. $75 from Walmart

Best for Windows: Microsoft Surface Go

If you are a fan of Windows, but either don't want to break the bank or deal with a huge display, the Surface Go is perfect. This tablet has all of the benefits of Windows, along with the great design from the Surface line. This lightweight, 10-inch tablet will last up to nine hours on a charge, and also including a microSD card slot and USB-C for charging. There are also three different modes to use the Surface Go, thanks to the built-in kickstand and optional Keyboard Cover. While some might expect that you get full Windows 10, that's only technically true. It's enabled out of the box with "S Mode," which limits you to downloading apps from the Microsoft App Store. If you want the full version of Home, you'll have to do some finagling after it is set up. You'll also have to spring for some extra dough if you want the Keyboard Cover, Surface Pen, or both. Pros: Lightweight and Portable

Removable keyboard cover available

MicroSD card slot included

Built-in kickstand Cons: Comes with limited "S Mode" enabled

Surface Pen and Keyboard cover sold separately

Older device

Best for Windows Microsoft Surface Go Getting Windows in a small and portable form-factor is tough, but the Surface Go is great. The Surface Go from Microsoft is a fantastic option if you want a lightweight way to use Windows, especially if you pair it with accessories. $400 from Walmart

Best for Kids: PBS KIDS Playtime Pad

You have to keep the kids occupied nowadays, even if it's just on a drive to visit family members. The PBS Kids Playtime Pad will ensure that your children are spending their time in a meaningful way with more than 20 educational games pre-loaded. And it's 7-inch display means that it's lightweight and small enough to take anywhere. While the Playtime Pad has Google Play Store access, the tablet also has a suite of parental controls built-in so that you can limit what your kids are doing. Additionally, we know how problematic it can get if a child has access to a tablet, so the Playtime Pad has a silicone protective case included. This will ensure that the tablet won't break if it's accidentally dropped while around the house or out and about. It's unlikely that your children will be doing too much multi-tasking, but the decision to include just 1GB of RAM is disappointing. This is also true in regards to the 16GB of onboard storage, but luckily there is a microSD card slot to store some extra movies or shows. Pros: Educational games and movies pre-loaded

Parental controls built-in

Silicone case included Cons: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

1GB of RAM

Just 16GB of storage

Best for Kids PBS KIDS Playtime Pad Let the kids enjoy technology while learning. The PBS KIDS Playtime Tab is fantastic for the kids with its protective case, preloaded apps and content, and parental controls to keep them safe. $75 from Walmart

Best Big-screen Budget Pick: Onn Android Tablet 10.1

If you are looking for a tablet with a big screen and a near-stock Android experience without breaking the budget, then the Onn Android 10.1 tablet is perfect. This tablet has a 10.1-inch IPS display, which has been combined with a quad-core chipset, and Android 9.0 Pie. Walmart even offers a combination with a keyboard cover so that you can turn this into a productivity machine. Plus, it's thin and lightweight so it will fit in almost any bag and won't tire your arms out while holding it. It's all fine and dandy to be running Android Pie with a quad-core processor, but 2GB of RAM is a frustrating inclusion. At least with the 16GB of base storage, you will be able to expand this with the included microSD card slot. Pros: 10.1-inch display

Android 9.0 Pie

Thin and lightweight Cons: Just 2GB of RAM

Only 16GB of storage

0.3-megapixel front-facing camera

Best Big-screen Budget Pick Onn Android Tablet 10.1 Great if you want a big screen on a budget The Onn Android Tablet 10.1 is an interesting pick with the optional keyboard cover, but it should handle most tasks without many issues. $80 from Walmart

Best for Reading on the Go: Lenovo Tab 4

It's all fine and dandy if you want to have a big tablet to lug around with you all day, but that can put extra strain on your back or can be too cumbersome to use. With something like the Lenovo Tab 4, those concerns are removed as the Tab 4 measures in with just an 8-inch display. Lenovo has included multi-user support, which means that all of your family members can have their social media accounts and apps downloaded to the tablet. That can be extremely useful, especially with the built-in microSD card slot for the inevitable need for more storage. With just 16GB of storage, you are likely to run out of space rather quickly, unless are just using the Tab 4 for e-reading. We also don't recommend trying to get any work done and only playing some light games with the 2GB of onboard RAM. Pros: Multi-user support

Thin and lightweight

MicroSD card slot included Cons: Only 16GB of storage

Just 2GB of RAM