Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks Android Central 2021
The power delivery standard has paved the way for a new wave of USB-C battery packs that are both powerful and portable. While there are some massive power banks aimed more at charging laptops or powering devices through long camping trips, I rank the lighter and cheaper models as the most reliable option when considering the best USB-C charger. Because of their lightweight nature, less expensive chargers tend to quickly power a phone while you're sitting down for lunch or store easily in your pocket during long days out and about. So whether you prefer your power banks, big or small, these are the best ones around.
- Colorful chargers: Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD
- Not too big, not too small: AUKEY 15,000mAh USB-C Power Bank
- High capacity hero: RAVPower PD Pioneer Series 30,000mAh with 90W Output
- Super small and sturdy: Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh)
- Value pick: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 10000 PD
- Phenomenal portable power: Anker PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh 60W Portable Charger Bundle
- Best for Galaxy: Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery (10,000mAh)
- Charge as you watch: AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Charging Power Bank (20,000mAh)
- Small and swift: RAVPower 10,000mAh Power Bank
Colorful chargers: Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PDStaff Pick
Anker's top-quality, durable and dependable phone-sized power bank now comes in five colors, and I, for one, am thrilled. The Terracotta Rose might not be for everyone, but the Deep-Sea Indigo and Dark Olive are universal and understated.
Not too big, not too small: AUKEY 15,000mAh USB-C Power Bank
Need to charge multiple phones over your busy day, or need a power bank that could last you through an entire weekend of backpacking? AUKEY's 15,000mAh capacity is still pocket-sized, but it'll recharge a phone up to four times.
High capacity hero: RAVPower PD Pioneer Series 30,000mAh with 90W Output
The beauty of Power Delivery means that even a compact power bank can be powerful enough to charge laptops, like this 90W bank. This capacity here is above the FAA's limit, so it can't go on a plane, but it can charge your phone 7 to 10 times before it runs out.
Super small and sturdy: Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh)
The SuperMini is the size of a credit card and rugged as all get-out, but it can also charge your phone at 18W whether you use USB-C or USB-A. There are four fun colors to choose from, and Zendure builds its batteries to take a beating.
Value pick: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 10000 PD
Your power bank doesn't do you any good if you left it at home, but this bank is easy to slip into even the smallest of purses to ensure your phone doesn't turn back into a pumpkin at midnight. So top off quickly with this 18W PD portable charger.
Phenomenal portable power: Anker PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh 60W Portable Charger Bundle
This beefy portable charger can charge most laptops at top speed — even MacBooks — and it comes with a 65W Power Delivery wall charger to top it back up in a little over two hours. I especially love that it has two USB-C ports.
Best for Galaxy: Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery (10,000mAh)
While most recent Galaxy phones don't actually get 18W charging with most portable charges despite supporting PD, this one will charge Samsung phones at 25W using "Super Fast Charge."
Charge as you watch: AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Charging Power Bank (20,000mAh)
This stout power bank can let you binge all day and all night without your phone going dead, thanks to the built-in kickstand. This will recharge a phone four to five times wired or wirelessly before it needs to recharge.
Small and swift: RAVPower 10,000mAh Power Bank
This candy bar-sized power bank is powerful enough to charge most phones from dead to full twice, and it's now been upgraded to support 20W charging so that your iPhone-using spouse can top off quickly and give the battery back to you.
Small and sturdy makes for the best USB-C portable charger
Again, I far prefer smaller portable batteries that live up to the name "portable," which is why the phone-sized Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD and the credit-card-sized Zendure SuperMini are two of my favorites. They're easy to fit in a pocket or purse, and they'll give your phone another 10 to 20 hours of life easily. The Anker option is more affordable, and its shape makes it easier to accommodate, but some prefer the smaller, thicker size of the Zendure. I certainly prefer the bolder colors on the SuperMini. That metallic red and metallic blue just pop.
Turning to more beefy models, while Anker's bundle is of the highest quality, it's also of the highest price, so unless you already lack a USB-C wall charger, you're probably better off buying the RAVPower 90W PD Pioneer Power Bank. It's less than half the price but charges phones and laptops just as fast. Aukey's 20,000mAh Power Bank is also a nice balance of ports and pricing, and it can serve as a kickstand if you're glued to an all-night live stream.
