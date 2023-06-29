Best Prime Day tablet deals 2023: all the best early offers

Year after year, Amazon Prime Day presents a great opportunity to save cash on many of the tech industry's most popular devices, and tablets are no exception.

Starting today, we'll be gathering all of the best tablet deals from Amazon and dropping them below for your perusal. Obviously, Prime Day doesn't technically begin until July 11th, but you'd be surprised at the amount of early offers that are currently active.

We'll keep updating this list until Prime Day is officially over, so if you don't find what you're looking for today, check back later: you never know what deals are just around the corner.

Keep in mind that many of the best Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, but you can always take advantage of these money-saving opportunities by signing up for the Prime 30-day FREE trial.

Best tablet deals so far

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB: $899.99 $795.73 at Amazon We chose the Tab S8 Plus as the best Android tablet that money can buy, and for good reason. This device comes complete with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display, an ultra-efficient Snapdragon processor, and software support through 2027. Almost two weeks before Prime Day, you can snag one of these tablets and save over $100. Price check: Best Buy - $799.99 | Walmart - $799

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 64GB: $189.99 $89.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon now and you can grab the 64GB Fire HD 10 (2021) for a whopping 52% off, a hefty discount that drops the price of the tablet down to just $89.99. This device ranks high on our list of the best Fire tablets that money can buy, so don't miss this early Prime Day opportunity. Price check: Best Buy - $189.99

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 64GB: $499.99 $239.98 at Amazon Although it's technically more of a Chromebook than a traditional tablet, this IdeaPad Flex 3 deal is simply too good not to mention. Right now, you can snag this convertible laptop for a mere $239.98, a dramatic price drop of over 50%. The Flex's 360-degree hinge lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus you get a built-in stylus.

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen): $299 $124.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M8 packs solid performance and outstanding battery life into a compact 8-inch device, and now you can get your own with a whopping 58% discount at Amazon. It'd hard to imagine the price dropping much lower than this when Prime Day hits, so now might be the time to buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon If you want something a little simpler, you can currently grab the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $119.99 at Amazon. That's a discount of 25%, plus you're getting a lightweight tablet with a sturdy metal frame, loads of battery life, and expandable storage up to 1TB. Price check: Best Buy - $119.99 | Walmart - $129.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon It's a few years old at this point, but the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus remains a great pick if you want a tablet with a big display, powerful performance, and expandable storage. It even comes with a stylus. Although the S7 Plus originally retailed for $899.99, you can currently grab one for just $499.99, a whopping price drop of 41%. Price check: Best Buy - $849.99 | Walmart - Out of stock

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB: $529.99 $429.99 at Amazon Complete with an efficient Qualcomm chip, 5G support, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, this Fan Edition tablet is a solid choice for anyone who appreciates a larger screen, especially when it's paired with a nice $100 discount. Price check: Best Buy - $429.99 | Walmart - $429.99

