Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers with GPS Android Central 2020

Whether you're a casual or professional athlete, GPS is often one of the most sought-after features when buying a smartwatch or fitness tracker. Depending on your budget and what other features you're seeking, there are some great options out there, but you'll often have to pay more for the privilege. If you're serious about tracking your activities and want all of the details plus built-in GPS, we'd recommend the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. It has plenty to offer, especially if you're a highly active individual who's committed to detailed fitness tracking.

If you enjoy exercise just as much as you enjoy tracking it, you'll love the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music. It comes with built-in GPS that's reliable and accurate. It also promises at least seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode. You'll get a total of sox hours in continuous GPS mode with music playing, which is more than enough juice to track even your most active day of workouts. Whether you're cycling, swimming, indoor rowing, or stair-stepping, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music can track it, and you can listen to sweet tunes while doing it. This GPS smartwatch also boasts 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress/sleep tracking, a Pulse Ox sensor, VO2 max estimation, which is a feature the measures the maximum amount of oxygen you use during an intense workout, and more. You'll have support for Garmin Coach and Running Dynamics so you can set your goals and monitor your progress as you work to achieve them. The training status feature will let you know when you're training too hard or falling short. The training effect feature tells you how your workouts are influencing your speed and endurance. It may not support other smartwatch features, like NFC payments, but you still get impressive activity tracking, notifications, onboard music storage plus streaming, Wi-Fi connectivity, and, of course, convenient onboard GPS. Pros: Excellent battery life

Music streaming & storage

5 ATM water resistance

In-depth fitness tracking

Pulse Ox sensor

Stress/sleep monitoring Cons: Few smartwatch features

Not an attractive design

Hefty price tag

Best Overall Garmin Forerunner 245 Music For fitness and feature lovers The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the perfect GPS running smartwatch with Wi-Fi, music storage, heart-rate monitoring, and more. $310 from Amazon

Best Smartwatch Features: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Those who want a GPS-enabled wearable that is designed for activity tracking and beyond will likely want something with more smartwatch features. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the most well-rounded options out there. Its lightweight design is subtle but appealing and has a crisp, colorful touchscreen display. Navigation is especially easy thanks to the digital rotating bezel. These smartwatches run on Tizen OS, which is smooth and simple once you get past the inevitable learning curve. Battery life lasts for 2-3 days depending on how you use the watch, but that's not bad compared to other wearables that require daily charging. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is more than a pretty face. It's also got automatic activity tracking for six workouts, 39 additional workouts, heart-rate monitoring, and sleep/stress tracking. The new-and-improved Running Coach provides real-time pace metrics with a rundown of what to expect from your workout. This feature also offers audio cues via the external speaker or Bluetooth headphones. There's an LTE version of this smartwatch for those who want the full experience, but you'll have to pay more for it. Regardless of which model you choose, you'll enjoy notifications, Wi-Fi, Samsung Pay, music storage, well-rounded activity tracking, and a trusty GPS. While third-party app support could be better, it's hard to complain about that with everything else that you get. Pros: Lightweight, attractive design

5 ATM water resistance

Stress/sleep tracking

Automatic activity tracking

Heart-rate monitoring

Optional LTE Cons: Third-party app support is lacking

Tizen OS takes practice

LTE version can get expensive

Best Smartwatch Features Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 A well-rounded wearable As one of Samsung's newest wearables, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 lives up to the hype. $249 from Amazon

Best Value: Garmin Forerunner 35

Want a GPS smartwatch that can track the basics but you don't have to break the bank for it? The Garmin Forerunner 35 might just be what you're looking for. It's one of Garmin's most budget-friendly trackers that has both GPS and a heart-rate sensor. You'll enjoy all of the basic benefits as far as tracking is concerned. It's not going to have multi-sport modes or advanced training metrics that pro athletes might want, but it has plenty to offer the casual runner. You can count on the Forerunner 35 to track your steps, distance, time, pace, and calories burned. It has the ability to store up to seven activities, too. If you're a fan of interval training, this watch allows you to set a length of time for a chosen activity, the rest time, and the number of intervals you want to complete. You can expect nine days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode. You'll have music controls and smartphone notifications as well. The swimproof design makes it water resistant up to 50 meters, but there is no swim mode on the Garmin Forerunner 35. You won't have more advanced smartwatch features, like NFC payments or music storage, but you can't argue that this affordable GPS smartwatch does a great job of covering the basics. Pros: Great battery life

Activity/sleep tracking

Heart-rate monitoring

Interval training

5 ATM water resistance

Music controls Cons: Lacks key smartwatch features

No swim tracking

Best Value Garmin Forerunner 35 The basics and then some If you want a smartwatch with GPS that takes care of the basics nicely, the Forerunner 35 will impress you. $114 from Amazon

Best Premium Pick: Apple Watch Series 5

If you're all about the "go big or go home" mentality when it comes to wearables, you might not be afraid to spend money on a premium smartwatch. One such option is the Apple Watch Series 5. It's definitely not cheap, but it's got a lot of features to back up the price tag. This new edition has an always-on display, which is a simple but helpful feature to have on a smartwatch. The display will still go to sleep when not in use to conserve battery, but the screen will still be visible in a dim low-power mode. In addition to onboard GPS, activity tracking, and heart-rate monitoring, the Apple Watch Series 5 also has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG). This feature can detect an irregular heartbeat that could be a sign of a more serious health condition. If you opt for the cellular version, you'll be able to use the international emergency calling feature without having your phone nearby. There's also a digital compass for recording and showing heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and elevation. This might be a bit basic but some users will find it handy. You'll have some other perks, like 5 ATM water resistance, Apple Pay, notifications, extensive app support, and a whopping 32GB of storage. You won't have sleep monitoring and you should be prepared to charge this smartwatch daily with its subpar 18-hour battery life. Pros: Optional LTE

5 ATM water resistance

Heart-rate monitoring

Built-in ECG

Emergency calling

Apple Pay Cons: Short battery life

No sleep tracking

Expensive

Best Premium Pick Apple Watch Series 5 Never settle for less The Apple Watch 5 has a lot more to offer than GPS, including great health and activity tracking features. $429 from Best Buy

Best Oversized Option: TicWatch Pro

Another excellent GPS smartwatch is the TicWatch Pro. This wearable is large and in charge, which is ideal for those who want a screen that's easy to read with a quick glance. It has a unique dual-layer display that helps extend the battery life of the watch. When in Smart Mode, the TicWatch Pro uses the typical AMOLED display in conjunction with the LCD panel for approximately 2-5 days of juice. As for Essential Mode, this enables the LCD without any color. You'll be able to focus on fitness tracking with impressive outdoor visibility and up to 30 days of battery life. The TicWatch Pro is packed with smartwatch and tracking features. Other than the built-in GPS, it can track your steps, calories, distance, and cadence throughout the day while also monitoring your heart rate. All of your tracking will be synced to Google Fit. Other helpful features include notifications, Google Pay, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi, and more. Keep in mind that using Essential Mode can be a pain. It turns off Wear OS, which can take a while to boot back up. It also turns off Bluetooth, so you won't feel a buzz for notifications. Don't expect this watch to be fully waterproof, either. It's only rated IP68 so you'll be protected against splashes and dust, but that's about it. Many people enjoy large smartwatches, but users with small wrists might find this one to be a bit much. Pros: Large, easy-to-read screen

Unique dual layer display

Heart-rate monitoring

Multiple battery modes

Activity tracking

Google Pay and Google Assistant Cons: Too bulky for small wrists

Essential Mode is annoying to use

A bit rugged looking

Only IP68 water/dust resistance

Best Oversized Option TicWatch Pro The biggest of them all The TicWatch Pro may not be for tiny wrists, but there is a certain audience that will appreciate this giant GPS smartwatch. $250 from Amazon

Best Compact Tracker: Garmin Vivosport

Perhaps you're here because all you want is a fitness tracker with GPS. While many trackers can connect to your smartphone's GPS, it's a lot harder to find a fitness tracker with onboard GPS. But Garmin offers the Vivosport, which is an ideal solution for those who don't want a full-on smartwatch. It's not the company's newest tracker by any means, but it does have what you need for a successful tracking experience. Along with the GPS and basic activity tracking, you also get heart-rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, automatic exercise detection, and 5 ATM water resistance. It even has VO2 max estimation. The Fitness Age feature analyzes your data and tells you what your estimated age is in regards to fitness. That's not bad for a compact tracker that won't weigh you down during your activities. Not to mention, the battery lasts for a full week before you need to charge it again. As mighty as this tiny tracker might be, don't expect it to function like a smartwatch. Unfortunately, it doesn't have any buttons, so all of your navigating will take place on the small touchscreen. This can be frustrating at times and take a while to select a particular activity. It's swimproof but there is no dedicated swim tracking mode, which is a missed opportunity. Pros: Solid battery life

Automatic exercise tracking

5 ATM water resistance

Activity/sleep tracking

VO2 max estimation

Heart-rate monitoring Cons: No swim mode

Bland design

Small screen can be tricky to navigate

Best Compact Tracker Garmin Vivosport A compact tracking solution Want it all but don't want to spend a fortune on it? Do you just want a fitness tracker? The Garmin Vivosport is for you. $116 from Amazon

Best for Newbies: Fossil Sport

If you're a beginner in the fitness tracking realm, you'd benefit from a smartwatch like the Fossil Sport. Not only is it affordable, but it offers some key features that will enhance your wearable experience. You'll love having onboard GPS on your wrist along with 24/7 heart-monitoring, NFC for Google Pay, Google Assistant, activity tracking with Google Fit, and 5 ATM water resistance. The Fossil Sport comes in a sweat-resistant plastic frame along with a soft rubber band for all-day comfort. There are various vibrant color schemes to choose from, too. One of the biggest Wear OS gripes was the old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. Fortunately, this device is running the new Snapdragon Wear 3100, so it's not as sluggish as some of Fossil's previous models. As you might've gathered by now, every smartwatch has its flaws. With the Fossil Sport, it's definitely the short battery life and mediocre performance. The only consolation here is a low-power mode that promises to extend the battery life, but you won't be able to do much more than tell time and that defeats the purpose of owning a smartwatch in the first place. Pros: 5 ATM water resistance

Heart-rate monitoring

Snapdragon Wear 3100

Google Assistant

Google Pay

Bright, colorful design Cons: Battery only lasts a day

Wear OS still lags

Best for Newbies Fossil Sport Perfect for beginners The Fossil Sport is an extremely comfortable smartwatch with a workout-friendly design that's both functional and appealing. $99 from Amazon

Best for Style: Garmin Vivoactive 4

One of Garmin's newest arrivals is the Vivoactive 4, which brings with it some noteworthy improvements. For starters, you'll be able to choose between a 40mm and 45mm model. You get an extra day of battery life with the larger version, which gives you eight days in smartwatch mode and six hours in GPS with music mode. When it comes to the features, you'll love having onboard GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, a Pulse Ox sensor that tracks blood oxygen saturation levels, stress/sleep tracking, and heart-rate monitoring. Whether you're hitting the elliptical, going for a run, or relaxing with some yoga, the Vivoactive 4 has sport modes for just about anything you can think of. There is also a Body Battery feature that allows you to check your energy levels throughout the day by analyzing your key metrics. This is especially helpful when you want to schedule your exercise and rest periods at optimal times based on your energy levels. There aren't too many downsides to this GPS smartwatch. If you pick the bigger 45mm model, you'll only have two color choices: slate or silver. The Vivoactive 4 uses the standard transflective display that's often found on Garmin wearables. Given the price tag, a higher quality display would have been nice to see here. Pros: Long-lasting battery

Stylish smartwatch

5 ATM water resistance

Heart-rate monitoring

In-depth fitness tracking

Music storage Cons: Pretty pricey

Display could be better