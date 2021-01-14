Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Accessories Android Central 2021
The Samsung Galaxy lineup is the cream of the crop in the Android world, so if you're going to spring for the best phone, don't you want to deck it out with all of the best accessories? From cases to screen protectors, earbuds to chargers, we've compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories that will be a great fit for your phone, regardless of whether you opt for the S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra.
- Best Galaxy S21 case series: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
- Best Galaxy S21 screen protectors: TQLGY 3 Pack of Tempered Screen and Camera Lens Protectors
- Best Galaxy S21 camera lense protectors: ESR Lens Protectors
- Best Galaxy S21 power bank: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux
- Best Galaxy S21 wireless charger: Samsung Wireless Charger Stand 15W
- Best Galaxy S21 smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Best Galaxy S21 earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
- Best Galaxy S21 car mount: iOttie Easy One Touch 5
- Best Galaxy S21 helper: Samsung Galaxy SmartTags
Best Galaxy S21 case series: ArmadilloTek Vanguard SeriesStaff Pick
It's hard to find a more dependable and indestructible case for your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra than the Vanguard. Not only does it offer military-grade impact protection, but it has a built-in kickstand, which is perfect for watching videos or engaging in hands-free video chats. Even though the case offers maximum protection, you can still use wireless charging pads and NFC payments without removing it. ArmadilloTek makes this case for all three Galaxy S21 sizes and offers them in black, orange, red, and purple.
Best Galaxy S21 screen protectors: TQLGY 3 Pack of Tempered Screen and Camera Lens Protectors
Not only do you get three screen protectors to keep the display on your Galaxy S21 looking sharp and pristine, but you also get three camera lens protectors to cover that exposed camera module on back. This kit comes with an installation tool, and the cover materials are hydrophobic and oleophobic to protect against smears and smudges.
Best Galaxy S21 camera lense protectors: ESR Lens Protectors
One of our biggest initial fears when we saw the striking new design of the S21 series' camera housing was that it would leave the device susceptible to scratches or other damages. Thankfully, the ESR folks thought of this too and have developed these protective coverings to keep your S21's camera module safe from scratches. They are available for each size and come two to a package, along with two cleaning kits and detailed installation instructions. They also add a bit of drama to the look of your device!
Best Galaxy S21 power bank: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux
This little power pack is perfect for those on the go, as it fits nicely into any purse, backpack, or briefcase. Don't let its small size fool you! It packs a 10,000mAh cell capable of fast 18W charging via a USB-C port or a PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port. Its capacity means that it can top off your Galaxy S21 more than twice, or failing that, top off yours and your friend's phone.
Best Galaxy S21 wireless charger: Samsung Wireless Charger Stand 15W
Galaxy phones have been able to take advantage wireless charging for years and even faster charging speeds, but many of the Qi charging pads on the market are sub-optimal because they make your phone lie flat on the table. This first-party stand elevates your S21 so you can see incoming notifications or the time at a glance, and it can charge your phone at 15W instead of the 7-10W that many others offer. It also features a built-in fan to keep your S21 nice and cool.
Best Galaxy S21 smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
The Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest and greatest wearable from Samsung. Introduced alongside the Note 20 series, it's available in a smaller 41mm and larger 45mm size. You can choose from silver, black, or gorgeous bronze color, as well as stainless steel or more premium titanium materials. It runs on Samsung's proprietary Tizen software but operates with Android and iOS phones. We like it so much that we've got it as one of our best Android smartwatches!
Best Galaxy S21 earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Get all the top specs you would expect from the latest Galaxy Buds, including active noise cancelation that eliminates up to 99% of external noise, IPX7 water resistance, and solid eight-hour battery life. Speaking of battery, the case is Qi-compatible, and you can get up to an hour of additional playback time after just five minutes of charging. With these, you also get to experience 360-degree Dolby Head Tracking technology for true spatial audio. The Galaxy Buds Pro are available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver.
Best Galaxy S21 car mount: iOttie Easy One Touch 5
Don't be fooled by the iPhone in this image; iOttie car mounts are perfect for your Samsung Galaxy S21 device. It's available with CD, cup holder, dashboard, or vent attachments and has a telescopic arm to help you adjust your viewing angle. There is a lip at the bottom, strong yet flexible arms to hold your phone in place while driving, and it has a magnetic cord organizer to neatly keep your charging cables out of the way.
The best accessories for the best phones
The best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, series deserve the absolute best accessories. Not only do they add to the experience of your phone, but they can also protect it or make them easier to use.
While we are big fans of the ArmadilloTek Vanguard series of Galaxy S21 cases, if they're not quite your style, be sure to check out our roundups for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases, the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases, and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases.
While protecting your Galaxy S21 screen is paramount with a good screen protector like the ones from TGLCY, it's important to remember that one size doesn't fit all. We also have roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors, the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ screen protectors, and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors.
Finally, while iOttie makes some great car mounts, they aren't the only ones around by any means. Take a look at some of the other unique options in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 car mounts.
