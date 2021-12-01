Best Puzzle Games for PS4 in 2022

Those looking to test their intelligence, problem-solving, reflexes, and wit will find some of the best mind-benders on PlayStation 4 below. Puzzles and platformers tend to go hand-in-hand in a lot of cases, so you'll see a few on this list, along with games that are primarily puzzle-based.

Pick your puzzle

Puzzles come in all shapes and sizes, but a well-polished title like Tetris Effect proves that sometimes what seems to be the simplest of tasks are the most challenging (and fun). There's a reason the series has withstood the test of time and is even popular today, decades after its initial inception.

If that doesn't do it for you, try out the Inside/Limbo Double Pack to test your skills. They're both nearly-perfect platformers full of diabolical puzzles that'll require quick thinking lest you befall a gruesome death. No pressure or anything.

If you're looking for something that will tug at your heartstrings, try out Valiant Hearts: The Great War, or something like Thomas Was Alone. Both games are not only incredible puzzle titles, but also provide surprisingly gripping stories in the process. Regardless of what type of puzzle game you're looking for, there's tons to choose from.