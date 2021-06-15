With more of us working from home than ever before, having a dependable webcam is now nearly essential. Luckily, Prime Day is almost here and bringing tons of webcam deals along with it. To help you with the search, we're compiling a roundup of the best Prime Day deals on webcams to upgrade the sorry shooters on your laptops and help you look as good to others as you do in person.

Best Webcam Deals $30 and under

You don't have to spend a ton of money to find an excellent webcam these days. Even when it's not Prime Day, there are some really affordable options that offer features like 1080p HD video and stereo audio. But of course, when it is Prime Day, these picks drop even lower in price, creating some pretty spectacular offers.

There may not be any Prime Day deals live just yet, but if you can't wait for Amazon's big event, there are a handful of great offers already available you might be interested in.

EIVOTOR 1080p Webcam | $20 at Amazon This plug-and-play clip-on webcam has a rotatable hinge so you can adjust the angle to best frame yourself for that next Zoom call. There's also a built-in microphone to better capture your voice and noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted sounds. $20 at Amazon ZZCP 1080p Webcam | 12% off at Amazon This webcam has all the features you'd expect from a premium camera at this price point, including 1080p video, a microphone with noise-canceling technology, and a 360-degree rotating design. $23 at Amazon Logitech C270 720p Webcam | 33% off at Amazon Logitech makes some of the best computer accessories around, so you know you're getting a good camera at a great price here. This webcam streams at 720p and features a built-in mic to filter out background noise. $27 at Amazon Victure 1080p Webcam | $30 at Amazon This little clip-on is perfect for your laptop or desktop monitor. It features dual stereo microphones and just plugs right into your USB port. Save $9 instantly when you clip the coupon on its product page. $30 at Amazon

Best Webcam Deals $31-$50

If the previous webcams don't quite fit the bill for you, you may want to check out some of the more premium ones on sale during Prime Day.

This tier has webcams that can pan and rotate, with wide field-of-views and stereo microphones with noise-canceling technology. If you really want to upgrade your video chatting game, these are the ones to look for.

eMeet C960 1080p Webcam | $32 at Amazon This 1080p webcam has two stereo omnidirectional microphones to pick up everything you want to say for your next web presentation. It also features a 90-degree wide-angle lens, so you know you'll be in the frame. Clip the on-page coupon to save 20% today. $32 at Amazon Vitade 826M | 5% off at Amazon This clip-on 1080p camera can record at 30 frames per second, making it a great choice for live-streaming or teleconferencing. It also sports stereo microphones and light correction, and manual focus tools. Clip the on-page coupon to save an extra 10% at checkout. $35 at Amazon Vitade 682H | $49 at Amazon This Vitade webcam is an excellent option that records 1080p HD video at 60 frames per second and has stereo microphones, light correction, and manual focus. Clip the on-page coupon to save 20% today. $49 at Amazon Vitade 960A | 29% off at Amazon This is a more traditional-looking webcam, but it also features a microphone and light ring. Now you will be sure to look and sound your best during that next Skype call! Use the coupon on its product page to save an extra 20% today. $50 at Amazon

Best Webcam Deals $50+

If you have more to spend on the webcam you're buying, one of these pricier models could be just what you're looking for. Advanced features, 4K resolution, and improved zoom are just some of the features you'll notice on many of these models. Plus, a higher price gives plenty of room for a hefty discount, which means these options are perfect for keeping your eye on if you want to save big.

NexiGo 1080P 60FPS Webcam | 36% off at Amazon With its 60fps refresh rate, the Nexigo 1080p HD webcam offers razor-sharp video that intelligently adjusts itself in low-light settings. In addition, it has a built-in privacy shutter, along with an integrated stereo mic with noise-reduction technology. Clip the coupon on its product page to save an extra 20% at Amazon. $80 at Amazon Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam | $28 off at Amazon Logitech's BRIO Ultra HD Webcam is equipped with a premium glass lens and a 4K image sensor for spectacular image quality. At the same time, HD 5X zoom allows you to digitally zoom, pan, and choose from different field of view modes without downgrading video quality. $172 at Amazon

Which webcam should you buy?

With the sales coming this Prime Day, we recommend that you go for at least 1080p with dual stereo microphones. Unless there are no other options, we don't advise messing around with a 720p camera with a single microphone or no mic at all.

If you're looking for a more premium webcam or one that can handle 4K video, you may not find many at a steep discount during Prime Day, but then again, you could get lucky!

Prime Day 2021 Webcam deals I'm most excited about

The two webcam deals that I'm most interested in are the Logitech BRIO Ultra HD and the Vitade 682H. Both give excellent pictures and videos, and both have great audio as well. The Logitech is definitely on the high-end price-wise, though, but it'd be awesome to see it snag an excellent discount for the first time at Amazon. The Vitade 682H was discounted last Prime Day in October, but hopefully, we'll all have a chance to grab one at $40 or less for those of us who missed out last time around.

What were the best Prime Day 2020 Webcam deals?

There were many more options in 2019, as the year hadn't seen a rush on webcams quite like we had in 2020. For Prime Day 2019, we saw more premium brands offering discounts on their webcams, something we didn't see last fall, but hopefully, the big names will return with discounts this time around.