Previous 2 of 13 Next: RPGs

The best Exclusives

PlayStation is defined by its exclusive catalog, containing some of the very best games this industry has to offer. There's no shortage of fantastic PS4 games, whether you're looking for a treasure-hunting adventure or decide to jump into the post-apocalypse — PlayStation has it all. The future is certainly looking bright when it comes to first-party games, and these are a handful of games that are absolute must-plays. God of War

God of War is an iconic series that received a major revamp with God of War (2018). The Greek pantheon was swapped for Norse mythology as Sony Santa Monica took us across the Nine Realms from Midgard to Helheim, meeting characters like Jormungandr, the world serpent, and Thor's sons Magni and Modi. This tale was one for the storybooks, centering around an emotional adventure between Kratos and his son. Game narratives don't get much better than this. On top of a near-perfect story, the gameplay itself was amazing as well. Kratos gets to wield a new weapon, the Leviathan Axe, which can be thrown and returned to its owner, much like Thor's Mjolnir. Don't worry if you're a fan of some of the earlier entries because the Blades of Chaos make an appearance as well.

God of War Kratos' journey picks up in the Nine Realms of Norse mythology as he and his son attempt to fulfill Kratos' wife's last wish of spreading her ashes from the highest peak. $14 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$26 at Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man

Superhero video game tie-ins feel like a dime a dozen (what with mobile games and everything), but Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 quickly became one of the very best, proudly standing beside the Batman Arkham series in terms of quality. Insomniac nailed the feeling of swinging around New York City as everybody's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. In addition to being a fantastic Spider-Man story, skipping his origins, and bringing the Sinister Six into the mix, it was also a great Peter Parker story. There's always someone behind the mask, and Insomniac never forgets that. Now's the perfect time to play before catching up on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man Peter Parker has spent years being your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and he must face off against his greatest threat yet — the Sinister Six — to save the city and those he loves. $37 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

$34 at Walmart

Horizon Zero Dawn

As if it needed to be proven once again, women can lead a popular video game. Aloy became a fan-favorite character and a bit of a mascot for Sony's first-party IP. Guerrilla Games took a risk breaking from the Killzone series, and it paid off tremendously. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic future where society has reformed into tribes, it's up to Aloy to figure out what caused the cataclysmic event that killed the Old Ones and why their machines are running rampant. This game's world is absolutely gorgeous, and the juxtaposition of primitive tribes with advanced technology is sublime. The mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Horizon Zero Dawn In the distant future, where much of society as we know it has fallen and given rise to mechanical beasts, Aloy must discover why these beasts are becoming deranged and uncover a centuries-old conspiracy along the way. $18 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$18 at Walmart

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

This appears to be Naughty Dog's swan song for the Uncharted series, at least the one for lovable treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The developer spared no expense to make sure his adventure ended with a bang, and cinematic set-pieces don't get much better than the ones found in Uncharted 4. After reuniting with his long-lost brother, Nathan Drake comes out of retirement for one last mission, searching for pirate Henry Avery's lost treasure. Their journey takes them across the globe in this third-person shooter as the Drake brothers attempt to avoid old rivals. If you want a good single-player experience, this one is for you.

Uncharted 4 Nathan Drake joins up with his long-lost brother for one last treasure hunting adventure from the Scottish highlands to the coast of Madagascar, with enemies hot on their trail. $28 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$19 at Walmart

The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 is a sequel to arguably one of the most beloved games of all time. Though its sequel garnered some controversy and divisive opinions, most critics view it as a worthy follow-up. It was hard to imagine The Last of Us even needing a sequel, but I'm glad it got one. This time Ellie is the focus of the story as she goes on a bloody path of revenge all the way to Seattle, complete with warring factions of its own and new infected. What The Last of Us Part 2 does well gives us some insight into Ellie's adversaries and why they did what they did. Naughty Dog quite easily creates some of the most three-dimensional, realistic, and flawed characters out there.

The Last of Us Part 2 The Last of Us Part II has been divisive, to say the least, but you can never accuse Naughty Dog of playing it safe. It explores grief, trauma, and the lengths to which people will enact justice. $15 at Amazon

$15 at Best Buy

$19 at Walmart

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us was first released on PS3, but the remastered edition on PS4 is the ultimate version of the game. Post-apocalyptic media, especially one with zombies (they're technically called infected, but whatever), has been done time and time again. Still, none as good as The Last of Us, emphasizing characters over the story. Joel's journey from a pessimistic smuggler to an arguably lovable father figure was one that nearly everyone fell in love with, and Ellie became so beloved she got her own sequel. From Boston to Salt Lake City, the time you spend with them is full of beautiful, quiet moments that make you appreciate the power of storytelling.

The Last of Us Remastered After the world is ravaged by a disease that turns humans into infected Clickers, Joel and Ellie must journey across the states in hopes of finding a rebel militia that can develop a cure. $21 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$14 at Walmart

Bloodborne

FromSoftware has a penchant for making some of the most brutally difficult, unforgiving games in the business, and Bloodborne is no different. If the fantasy of Dark Souls wasn't your style, take a trip to the Gothic Lovecraftian city of Yharnam, where its inhabitants are afflicted with a horrifying blood-borne disease... hence the name. Just about every facet of this title was acclaimed. One look at its character design or environment is enough to get a feel for its atmosphere. Bloodborne oozes Gothic horror in a way few games manage to capture. Considering you'll be dying an ungodly amount, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the scenery again, and again, and again.

Bloodborne From the makers of Dark Souls comes Bloodborne, throwing us into the Gothic city of Yharnam infested with horrifying beasts and other dark creatures inspired by the works of people like Lovecraft. $15 at Amazon

$20 at Best Buy

$20 at Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Hot off the heels of Insomniac's successful Spider-Man title, it was time for Miles Morales to take center stage. Though it was released alongside the PS5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales came to PlayStation 4 as well. It pushed the PS4's capabilities to its limits and did so amazingly well. It's a worthy successor to Spider-Man and just an all-around fantastic game. When Harlem is in danger, and Peter Parker is away, Miles must don his own spidey-suit and help save the neighborhood. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a whole lot of heart and is a ton of fun to play, making it one of the best exclusives that PlayStation has to offer. This is a must-play title before Insomniac releases the next entry in the series.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Not everyone is as familiar with Miles Morales as they are Peter Parker, but he proves time and time again that he makes an excellent Spider-Man. He's tenacious, sweet, and will do anything to protect the city. $30 at Amazon

$30 at GameStop

Ghost of Tsushima

Set during the Mongol Invasion of Japan, Jin Sakai bands together with the locals across Tsushima Island to drive out the invading forces. Though his samurai ways preach honor above all else, he must make some hard decisions about who he is and who he wants to be to save the island. Will you become the Ghost, a feared assassin with no honor, or stay true to your roots? After Sly Cooper and Infamous, I don't think anyone expected Sucker Punch Productions to develop a game like Ghost of Tsushima. It capped off the PS4 era with style and grace, as we noted in our review. It's now received a Director's Cut with additional content, introducing the Iki Island expansion and a new storyline in Jin's journey. A lot of people called this a proper Assassin's Creed in Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is the definitive way for players to experience the beloved game that many call one of the greatest ever to hit PlayStation 4. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

$40 at Walmart

Death Stranding

A bang gave rise to all life in the universe — at least, that's how the saying goes. Then another bang happened, and everything went to hell. That's basically the premise of Death Stranding in its most simple terms, without confusing anyone. The ruins of the United States are now haunted by invisible beings dubbed BTs, connected to the afterlife, and they spell instant death if you run into them. Seriously, they can create what are essentially nuclear explosions. Death Stranding's been called "Kojima unrestrained" so many times now it's absurd, but for people familiar with Kojima's works, it may be the best way to describe it quickly. It's weird, it's deceptively earnest, and it was oddly prescient before the pandemic. The monotonous gameplay was divisive among players, but there's much more to the game than just walking around. And in the Director's Cut, there's even more content to enjoy.

Death Stranding Not everyone was keen on Death Stranding when it was released, but it's since grown to be thought of as quite a remarkable game. Experience the eponymous Death Stranding for yourself in this wild story. $40 at Best Buy

$35 at Walmart

Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy returns! In Horizon Forbidden West, players venture farther out into the titular west to uncover the source of a mysterious blight. Along the way, there are more reveals, twists and turns as Aloy fights against new threats. Like other titles in the first couple of years of the PS5's lifecycle, Horizon Forbidden West is also available on PS4 in addition to Sony's newer machine. Horizon Forbidden West takes everything players loved about the first game and amplifies it. With a full list of new machines in Horizon Forbidden West, it'll take every bit of skill you've got to save the land from dying.