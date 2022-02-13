There are thousands of games on PlayStation 4, but it's nearly impossible to enjoy them all. With some of the best PS4 games selling for upwards of $60 a pop, you need to be selective about what you decide to buy and spend your time in. The PlayStation Store curates some of the most popular games at any given time, but some gems can fly under the radar.
Whether you're looking for a charming indie title or a photorealistic AAA game with a mature story, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of some of the best games in a variety of genres — everything from RPGs to puzzle games and horror. So if you're looking for it, you'll probably find it here.
Still, this list isn't exhaustive by any means, so we encourage you to browse the PlayStation Store to see if anything piques your interest. You never know what you'll find, and you might just end up with a new favorite game.
We'll continually update this list as new games come out that deserve a spot.
The best Exclusives
PlayStation is defined by its exclusive catalog, containing some of the very best games this industry has to offer. There's no shortage of fantastic PS4 games, whether you're looking for a treasure-hunting adventure or decide to jump into the post-apocalypse — PlayStation has it all. The future is certainly looking bright when it comes to first-party games, and these are a handful of games that are absolute must-plays.
God of War
God of War is an iconic series that received a major revamp with God of War (2018). The Greek pantheon was swapped for Norse mythology as Sony Santa Monica took us across the Nine Realms from Midgard to Helheim, meeting characters like Jormungandr, the world serpent, and Thor's sons Magni and Modi. This tale was one for the storybooks, centering around an emotional adventure between Kratos and his son. Game narratives don't get much better than this.
On top of a near-perfect story, the gameplay itself was amazing as well. Kratos gets to wield a new weapon, the Leviathan Axe, which can be thrown and returned to its owner, much like Thor's Mjolnir. Don't worry if you're a fan of some of the earlier entries because the Blades of Chaos make an appearance as well.
Marvel's Spider-Man
Superhero video game tie-ins feel like a dime a dozen (what with mobile games and everything), but Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 quickly became one of the very best, proudly standing beside the Batman Arkham series in terms of quality. Insomniac nailed the feeling of swinging around New York City as everybody's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
In addition to being a fantastic Spider-Man story, skipping his origins, and bringing the Sinister Six into the mix, it was also a great Peter Parker story. There's always someone behind the mask, and Insomniac never forgets that. Now's the perfect time to play before catching up on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5.
Horizon Zero Dawn
As if it needed to be proven once again, women can lead a popular video game. Aloy became a fan-favorite character and a bit of a mascot for Sony's first-party IP. Guerrilla Games took a risk breaking from the Killzone series, and it paid off tremendously. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic future where society has reformed into tribes, it's up to Aloy to figure out what caused the cataclysmic event that killed the Old Ones and why their machines are running rampant.
This game's world is absolutely gorgeous, and the juxtaposition of primitive tribes with advanced technology is sublime. The mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
This appears to be Naughty Dog's swan song for the Uncharted series, at least the one for lovable treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The developer spared no expense to make sure his adventure ended with a bang, and cinematic set-pieces don't get much better than the ones found in Uncharted 4.
After reuniting with his long-lost brother, Nathan Drake comes out of retirement for one last mission, searching for pirate Henry Avery's lost treasure. Their journey takes them across the globe in this third-person shooter as the Drake brothers attempt to avoid old rivals. If you want a good single-player experience, this one is for you.
The Last of Us Part 2
The Last of Us Part 2 is a sequel to arguably one of the most beloved games of all time. Though its sequel garnered some controversy and divisive opinions, most critics view it as a worthy follow-up. It was hard to imagine The Last of Us even needing a sequel, but I'm glad it got one.
This time Ellie is the focus of the story as she goes on a bloody path of revenge all the way to Seattle, complete with warring factions of its own and new infected. What The Last of Us Part 2 does well gives us some insight into Ellie's adversaries and why they did what they did. Naughty Dog quite easily creates some of the most three-dimensional, realistic, and flawed characters out there.
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us was first released on PS3, but the remastered edition on PS4 is the ultimate version of the game. Post-apocalyptic media, especially one with zombies (they're technically called infected, but whatever), has been done time and time again. Still, none as good as The Last of Us, emphasizing characters over the story.
Joel's journey from a pessimistic smuggler to an arguably lovable father figure was one that nearly everyone fell in love with, and Ellie became so beloved she got her own sequel. From Boston to Salt Lake City, the time you spend with them is full of beautiful, quiet moments that make you appreciate the power of storytelling.
Bloodborne
FromSoftware has a penchant for making some of the most brutally difficult, unforgiving games in the business, and Bloodborne is no different. If the fantasy of Dark Souls wasn't your style, take a trip to the Gothic Lovecraftian city of Yharnam, where its inhabitants are afflicted with a horrifying blood-borne disease... hence the name.
Just about every facet of this title was acclaimed. One look at its character design or environment is enough to get a feel for its atmosphere. Bloodborne oozes Gothic horror in a way few games manage to capture. Considering you'll be dying an ungodly amount, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the scenery again, and again, and again.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Hot off the heels of Insomniac's successful Spider-Man title, it was time for Miles Morales to take center stage. Though it was released alongside the PS5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales came to PlayStation 4 as well. It pushed the PS4's capabilities to its limits and did so amazingly well. It's a worthy successor to Spider-Man and just an all-around fantastic game.
When Harlem is in danger, and Peter Parker is away, Miles must don his own spidey-suit and help save the neighborhood. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a whole lot of heart and is a ton of fun to play, making it one of the best exclusives that PlayStation has to offer. This is a must-play title before Insomniac releases the next entry in the series.
Ghost of Tsushima
Set during the Mongol Invasion of Japan, Jin Sakai bands together with the locals across Tsushima Island to drive out the invading forces. Though his samurai ways preach honor above all else, he must make some hard decisions about who he is and who he wants to be to save the island. Will you become the Ghost, a feared assassin with no honor, or stay true to your roots?
After Sly Cooper and Infamous, I don't think anyone expected Sucker Punch Productions to develop a game like Ghost of Tsushima. It capped off the PS4 era with style and grace, as we noted in our review. It's now received a Director's Cut with additional content, introducing the Iki Island expansion and a new storyline in Jin's journey. A lot of people called this a proper Assassin's Creed in Japan.
Death Stranding
A bang gave rise to all life in the universe — at least, that's how the saying goes. Then another bang happened, and everything went to hell. That's basically the premise of Death Stranding in its most simple terms, without confusing anyone. The ruins of the United States are now haunted by invisible beings dubbed BTs, connected to the afterlife, and they spell instant death if you run into them. Seriously, they can create what are essentially nuclear explosions.
Death Stranding's been called "Kojima unrestrained" so many times now it's absurd, but for people familiar with Kojima's works, it may be the best way to describe it quickly. It's weird, it's deceptively earnest, and it was oddly prescient before the pandemic. The monotonous gameplay was divisive among players, but there's much more to the game than just walking around. And in the Director's Cut, there's even more content to enjoy.
Horizon Forbidden West
Aloy returns! In Horizon Forbidden West, players venture farther out into the titular west to uncover the source of a mysterious blight. Along the way, there are more reveals, twists and turns as Aloy fights against new threats. Like other titles in the first couple of years of the PS5's lifecycle, Horizon Forbidden West is also available on PS4 in addition to Sony's newer machine.
Horizon Forbidden West takes everything players loved about the first game and amplifies it. With a full list of new machines in Horizon Forbidden West, it'll take every bit of skill you've got to save the land from dying.
The Best RPGs
Sometimes there's nothing better than a good ol' RPG. PlayStation has some great RPGs for all kinds of players. Do you want something set in the far corners of the galaxy as humanity attempts to colonize faraway planets? Maybe something a bit more fantastical with magic and monsters? Or maybe you just want a slice of historical fiction? You'll find what you're looking for on PS4.
The Outer Worlds
Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind Fallout: New Vegas, knows how to make an impeccable RPG. Sure, it's a little rough around the edges and wonky, but it makes up for that with so much character. That's why many see The Outer Worlds as a sort of spiritual successor, too, in terms of role-playing mechanics and design. Instead of the post-apocalypse, we're taken to the outer reaches of the galaxy where corporations have set up shop.
There's a unique brand of dark, sardonic humor here mixed with some genuine lightheartedness. It's something of a necessity when you're parodying the capitalist hell we currently live in. The Outer Worlds gives players an unprecedented amount of freedom to do whatever they'd like, even going so far as allowing them to kill anyone and everyone in the game, broken quests be damned.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the hit video game based on a hit book that also inspired a hit Netflix series (that's a lot of hits!). The Witcher 3 was ahead of its time for the sheer depth of its world and quests, leagues above what many other games offer even today. If there was ever a bar for open-world RPGs, The Witcher 3 broke it and set it for years to come.
As Geralt of Rivia, the iconic Witcher, you'll go on a quest around the Continent, crossing paths with monsters, elves, dwarves, sorcerers, and more. It's up to you to find Ciri, the child of the prophecy, and stop the Wild Hunt from using her power for their own gain. However, you'll need to make some friends and get help along the way. Will you get the good ending? The bad one? The choices you make factor into almost everything.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim is a classic that's been released, re-released, and re-re-released on just about every platform imaginable besides a toaster. So it's no wonder that not one but two remastered editions made came way to PS4 (and yes, to PS5 as well). But, no matter what you think of Bethesda, you have to admit it knows how to make an addicting open-world game.
You can sink hundreds upon hundreds of hours into Skyrim and not even finish the main campaign. It's just that big and that good — even the glitches are charming in their own way. Plus, there are dragons and werewolves and vampires and just about every cool fantastical creature you can think of. Except for frost trolls. Screw those things.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Origins showed what Assassin's Creed could be if Ubisoft dipped into toes into RPG territory, and Odyssey was the successor to that experiment — a full-blown RPG with dialogue choices, branching quests, and different endings. Odyssey became the template for what the future of the Assassin's Creed series will be, and we'll get to see that come to fruition in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Odyssey takes place in ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War (431 BCE). You play as a descendant of King Leonidas, the legendary Spartan who led 300 to battle against the Persians at the Battle of Thermopylae. Aside from providing a fun little history lesson, you'll also uncover the mysteries and secrets behind the First Civilization, a powerful and technologically advanced society that was wiped out millennia ago.
Divinity: Original Sin II
This might just be as close to D&D The Video Game as you'll get. Larian Studios takes us to the world of Rivellon, where we take on the mantle of a Godwoken, meant to stop the threats of the Void from devastating the lands. If you're into high fantasy, you'll definitely want to check out Divinity: Original Sin II.
Combat is turn-based, dialogue choices are meaningful, and you have complete control over how you spec your characters and what they do in the world. There's even a multiplayer mode so you can play with friends and bring those D&D sessions online. The isometric viewpoint may turn some people off, but it's well worth it to give it a try. You might just find your new favorite RPG.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Fans have been asking for Final Fantasy 7 Remake for nearly two decades, and Square Enix finally answered their prayers in 2020. This is about as comprehensive as a remake can get, completely overhauling just about every aspect of the 1997 original from its gameplay to the graphics — even the story received some new beats to keep fans on their toes. Though it was only part one of the remake, it sets the standard for a good remake.
Following the story of Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy 7 isn't directly connected to most other games in the series. Square Enix instead opts for them to contain their own isolated narrative. When the Shinra corporation starts to mine the planet's spiritual energy to power Midgar, a group of eco-terrorists known as Avalanche sets out to stop them.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft saw what worked with Origins and Odyssey and doubled down on creating an Assassin's Creed RPG. Though it doesn't have as many endings as Odyssey, Valhalla still puts player choice at the forefront of the experience. In addition to some fantastic combat, there are plenty of mini-games for players to partake in as well, including flyting, fishing, and drinking. So if you're not into the story, there are still plenty of activities to do.
When Norway becomes inhospitable for Eivor's clan, you'll venture to the lands of England to find a new home. King Alfred doesn't take too kindly to those we view as savage invaders, though, and you'll soon be fighting for the future of your people. This being Assassin's Creed, you'll, of course, find yourself embroiled in the Assassin/Templar conflict that's been brewing over the centuries.
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact unexpectedly took the world by storm, and there's been no slowing down the momentum for this action RPG. Not only is it free-to-play, making it accessible to more players, but it's also just a hell of a lot of fun to play. The world of Teyvat and its seven nations is gorgeous, and even though there are only a few that are explorable at the moment, each inspired by real locations like Germany, Japan, and China, there's plenty more content on the way.
Though its story is far from complete, it begins with a pair of siblings being transported to a new world and separated by an unknown god. It's up to you to figure out exactly what happened and hopefully reconnect with your twin. Genshin Impact is full of mystery and wonder, and you'll fall in love with its cast of characters the longer you play.
The best Action/adventure
It's not always easy to define an action/adventure game because they can be so different, and they tend to overlap in multiple genres. At the very least, you can expect fast-paced gameplay and a lot of, well, action. There are a ton of fantastic action/adventure games on PlayStation 4 just waiting for you to step foot into their worlds. Now's a good time as any, so what are you waiting for?
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars fans had every right to be wary of a new game from EA. The company dropped the ball with Star Wars Battlefront, and though its sequel eventually fared much better, its launch was marred by controversy. It became an expectation that a bad Star Wars game was going to be released. Luckily, Jedi: Fallen Order bucked that trend.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes players to iconic locations such as Dathomir and Kashyyyk, and introduces new ones like Bogano. Cal Kestis' journey from a young Jedi Padawan to a fugitive being hunted by the Empire after Order 66 fits right within the universe. It also helps that the game has gorgeous visuals and stunning lightsaber battles that actually make you feel like you're in a galaxy far, far away.
Control
Remedy Entertainment has something of its own cinematic universe going on here. Cult classic Alan Wake never received a proper sequel, but Control expands on its universe in new and interesting ways — it's even set to receive an AWE expansion, which fans have assumed is a stealth Alan Wake Expansion because of its initials.
Control is weird horror done right, with surrealist environments and wacky missions that feel as if they were pulled directly from the mind of David Lynch. When an otherworldly threat begins seeping into our world, for lack of a better word, it's your job to stop it. Good things there's an entire bureau dedicated to doing just that. Bad thing: the bureau is effectively Ground Zero for the weirdness. Oh, and the building defies the laws of physics, and you have superpowers.
Batman Arkham Collection
You can never go wrong with the caped crusader. The Batman Arkham Collection bundles three of the very best Batman games ever made, in part due to their stellar scripts, voice acting, and gameplay. Don't let Batman Arkham Knight's performance problems on PC stop you from enjoying it on PS4.
If you're a Batman fan, you owe it to yourself to play this series. It helps that Warner Bros. is rumored to be working on a new entry centered around the Court of Owls, which is expected to be announced in August. This collection features an entirely new tale not found in the comics, though it certainly pulls inspiration from them, so you shouldn't be spoiled.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 has horse balls that actually shrink in cold weather. What more do you want? Honestly, though, the attention to detail that Rockstar Games has is impressive, if a little concerning. Some players have almost found it too immersive and realistic, but that's part of what makes Red Dead Redemption 2 so good. It's almost a simulator in that regard.
Following up to Red Dead Redemption was always going to be tough, so Rockstar decided to look to its past to make a prequel. Taking place over a decade before John Marston's story, players get to see what the Van der Linde gang was like through the eyes of Arthur Morgan. The Wild West may be dying, but there is still a lot of looting and shooting to do.
Days Gone
You can tell that post-apocalyptic scenarios are popular because about a million of them are on this list, including Days Gone. This time around, it's your typical "Oh no, zombies!" story, except it throws a little flare by starring a motorcycle-riding outlaw. As he discovers that his wife, once thought dead, may actually be alive, he begins to search for her, inadvertently stumbling upon a conspiracy involving the outbreak.
A big focus on the gameplay is around the motorcycle, which is used as a crucial mode of transportation and is also a character itself, in some ways. There's a good mix between action and stealth, with an emphasis on laying traps to take out the many, many hordes across the map. Trust me. You don't want to go up against a zombie horde a hundred strong with a half-cocked gun and no ammunition.
Prey
Arkane is the master at immersive sims. The studio put its expertise to good use in Prey, not to be confused with the game of a similar title by Human Head Studios. After a sequel never got off the ground and was eventually canceled, Arkane was tasked with creating a reboot of sorts. It just so happens that the reboot bears little resemblance to the original.
Taking place in an alternate timeline aboard the Talos I space station, you must find out what happened to its inhabitants as a deadly alien known as the Typhon escapes confinement and ravages the station. There's a little mix of horror, action-adventure, and stealth here (with a dash of Metroidvania inspiration), along with some fun telekinetic powers to play around with.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
It didn't win Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019 for nothing. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is exactly what Dark Souls and Bloodborne fans were looking for. FromSoftware delivered another immaculate and brutally unforgiving title, this time set in a fictionalized Japan with creatures from myth and fiction playing a large role.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a game few people beat, and while there's something to be said about its lack of accessibility, there's no denying that the combat is intense. With a beautiful world waiting to be explored, it's hard to put the controller down, even after you're beaten over and over again. Maybe we're all just gluttons for punishment.
Immortals Fenyx Rising
With Ubisoft tending to focus on gritty and realistic games, Immortals Fenyx Rising was a great palate cleanser. It's been called a mix between Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for good reason. It takes the Greek mythological aspects of Odyssey and combines them with the style, open-world gameplay, and puzzle-solving of Breath of the Wild. It's ultimately a fantastic game that was severely underappreciated when released.
Washed up on the Golden Isle, a young hero sets out to defeat the titan Typhon, who escaped his imprisonment in Tartarus and vows to seek vengeance on the gods who wronged him. Players will eventually help and befriend Athena, Ares, Aphrodite, and Hephaistos 1 along with a few more powerful gods — along their journey to save the Golden Isle. It's also narrated by Zeus and Prometheus, adding some extra flavor and humor to the adventure.
The best Shooters
Shooters are undeniably popular and for good reason. There's not much as satisfying as popping a monster in the head, whether it be a demonic ghoul from hell or a Nazi. It'd be impossible to list every great shooter out there, but we've compiled a handful of the best that PlayStation has to offer.
Metro Exodus
Did anyone ask for yet another post-apocalyptic game on this list? You got it. Metro Exodus takes players from the titular metro and finally lets them explore the devastated wasteland of Russia. Artyom must now find a new home for his family and allies, but horrifically mutated creatures and hostile humans stand in his way.
Metro Exodus features a dynamic weather system, crafting system and has some top-notch gunplay. For those who prefer not to run and gun, you can take out your enemies through stealth. In fact, that's probably the best way to complete certain missions. It also has a fantastic photo mode so that you can capture the entire experience.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Did anyone order some much-needed catharsis? Slaughter Nazis and white supremacists alike in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. This follow-up to The New Order takes place in an alternate history where the Nazis won WWII. As the regime expands its power into the U.S., B.J. Blazkowicz takes up arms with the help of some freedom fighters to win their country back.
I can't say enough good things about the combat in Wolfenstein II. You can dual-wield assault rifles and create some mayhem or throw a hatchet to take out some Nazis from afar. There's no wrong way to kill a Nazi here. And I'm sorry to say this, but you may need to kill some dogs, too. Or just bum rush past the area. That's always a valid choice.
DOOM
Doomguy is back and better than ever. DOOM Eternal isn't on this list, even though it's newer, because, well ... DOOM is just a better game. Fight through the demonic forces of hell and drench yourself in the blood of your enemies while listening to a killer heavy metal soundtrack by Mick Gordon. Seriously, the soundtrack is one of the best out there. Just take a listen. It definitely gets your blood pumping and ready for action.
The multiplayer here isn't amazing, but the single-player campaign is where it's at. Plus, a level editor called SnapMap allows players to create their own levels and upload them online. It may not have seen the light of day as DOOM 4, but this DOOM reboot was everything fans hoped for and so much more.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
There are about a thousand Modern Warfare titles in the Call of Duty franchise. This isn't the original or the remake of the original. Instead, it's a reboot. Regardless, it's actually a pretty great game in its own right, pitting players against Russian forces invading the fictional country of Urzikstan.
Nobody's really here for the campaign, though. Modern Warfare's multiplayer modes support cross-play and cross-progression for the first time in series history, opening the barriers to play more than ever before. You can say what you want about the derivative nature of Call of Duty games, but the gunplay is second to none. There's a reason Infinity Ward is a master at what it does.
Borderlands 3
This was a big one for Gearbox Software, and it delivered spectacularly. Though the humor can be hit or miss depending on your tastes, this is a true Borderlands game through and through, taking us across the galaxy to meet an eclectic cast of characters and save the universe from certain doom. No pressure or anything.
Borderlands 3 takes what worked in the second and turns it up a notch, bringing to the table even more guns, locations, and enemies than ever before. Journey from the familiar desolate landscapes of Pandora to the swamplands of Eden-6 as you attempt to stop the Calypso Twins from opening up the Great Vault, ushering in unknown horrors and unimaginable power.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may be the 17th entry in the long-running series, but it still brings some new gameplay mechanics and action to the table. Between several multiplayer modes like Fireteam, Combined Arms, Team Deathmatch, and Kill Confirmed, among others, there's a ton to keep players occupied and on their toes. Like Modern Warfare before it, Black Ops Cold War supports cross-play and cross-save, so you won't have to worry about which platform you and your friends play on.
Set in the 1980s, Black Ops Cold War follows a black ops team authorized by then-President Ronald Reagan to hunt down and kill Perseus, a Soviet spy who allegedly had a hand in the Iran hostage crisis. It's a fairly typical Call of Duty story, all things considered, but it's a great way to get in on some of the best shooting mechanics in the business without delving into multiplayer.
The best Stealth
Video games aren't always about running and gunning. Some of us get our blood pumping by avoiding enemies. Stealth games come in various flavors, from social stealth and hiding in plain sight to the more traditional stealth tactics like evasion and never being seen at all. Whether you're looking for heavy stealth games with a strong emphasis on the tactic or a more action-oriented game with stealth elements, PlayStation has you covered.
Dishonored 2
An immersive sim with meaningful choices and systemic gameplay, Dishonored 2 gives players plenty of options to tackle a mission as they please. You can play the entire game without being seen or killing a single soul... or murder everyone in sight. The kicker here is that the more you murder, the more chaos you unleash, leading to a darker outcome overall and a plague-ridden city on its knees.
Dishonored 2 lets players choose between playing as Corvo, from the first game, or Emily, and each character has their own unique set of supernatural abilities. When Emily's throne is usurped, and the non-player character turned to stone, it's up to you to travel across the Empire of the Isles and get reclaim the throne. Exploring every nook and cranny is well worth the effort because you never know what you'll find.
Alien: Isolation
It's never a good day when a Xenomorph is on the loose. Play as Ellen Ripley's daughter as she investigates the disappearance of her mother aboard the Nostromo. When the ship's flight recorder is located in an abandoned space station, no one expects to find an Alien onboard. Remember, in space ... no one can hear you scream.
Avoid the Alien with your wits and a motion tracker, but don't use it too often because it alerts the Alien to your position. This is one wicked game of cat and mouse that isn't for the faint of heart. With a seemingly unkillable Xenomorph hot on your tail, you'll need every tool at your disposal to make it out alive.
Hitman 3
Hitman 2 takes players across the globe as Agent 47, who seeks to eliminate criminals for the International Contract Agency (ICA). There are only about eight campaign missions total, but they take some time to get through if you want to get the job done right. Agent 47 is a master of disguise, and you'll need to hide in plain sight even to get close to your targets.
Hitman 3 may have been built for current-generation consoles but it still runs great on PS4, so it's definitely worth grabbing right now. Hitman 2's ending left players with more questions than answers, and this conclusion to the trilogy is a ride you'll want to see through to the end. Even if you're not in it for the story, then pick it up solely for the wacky and hilarious costumes you can walk around in.
A Plague Tale: Innocence
I admittedly thought this was a standard game about a rat plague, but don't make the same mistake as me. A lot lurks beneath the surface in A Plague Tale: Innocence, including a centuries-old supernatural curse. With Inquisition soldiers hunting you down and a deadly rat plague devastating the land, you'll need to avoid conflict at every chance you get.
With little to no weapons to use — at least few that will kill your enemies — a good majority of this game is straight-up stealth, with some puzzle-solving thrown in for good measure. Luckily, there are some tools at your disposal to distract and disperse enemies, which comes in handy when you're seemingly surrounded.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a follow-up to Human Revolution starring Adam Jensen, a cybernetically enhanced human whose ultimate goal is to expose the Illuminati (yes, you read that right). Wherever the Illuminati show up, you can bet conspiracy is sure to follow. When the Augmented Rights Coalition (ARC) leader is killed, Adam needs to navigate the civil unrest it caused while searching for an answer.
Like other games on this list, you aren't strictly confined to stealth tactics. You can tackle a lot of these missions through sheer brute force, but having the option to sneak through enemy lines undetected is much more fun, I have to say, especially when using Adam's augments and the wide variety of tools at your disposal.
The best Horror
Looking for a game to keep you up at night? Look no further. There are plenty of great (terrible?) horror games on PS4 that'll give you nightmares for weeks to come because a lack of sleep and increased blood pressure is exactly what the doctor ordered. Be sure to play these with the lights off for extra immersion. #2scary4me.
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 changed the game for the survival horror genre in 1998, cementing itself as one of the most influential titles ever made. Remaking it was a tall order that Capcom pulled off with ease. Instead of fixed camera angles, the remake uses an over-the-shoulder camera like most modern third-person shooters do today. It was a risk that paid off tremendously, ushering the game into the modern day.
Following the events of the first game, Raccoon City is overrun by zombies. Rookie officer Leon Kennedy finds himself trapped at the police department with hordes of undead and the ever-present Tyrant. You can play through the entire game as either Leon or Claire Redfield, and each playthrough features different scenarios and locations. Good luck making it out alive.
Until Dawn
Fans of campy slashers will love this one. Until Dawn features a cast of eight playable characters, who must survive a night on Blackwood Mountain while being hunted by wendigos and a masked man terrorizing the group. Each character can permanently die, so your choices will affect how many survivors make it out alive in the end. You can beat the game with everyone alive or everyone having died due to your poor decisions.
Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere star as two of the main characters in this interactive drama. If you're usually not a fan of survival horror, I highly recommend giving this one a shot. Developer Supermassive Games also made a VR spin-off titled Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, but it's not nearly as interesting as the game that inspired it.
The Evil Within 2
Famed developer Shinji Mikami, known for directing the first Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4, and producing several other titles in the series, would eventually create his own studio, Tango Gameworks. After its success with The Evil Within, Mikami took a step back from its sequel, but his influence is no less apparent.
The Evil Within 2 puts players in the shoes of detective Sebastian Castellanos, who must descend into a hellish simulation to save his daughter. Sebastian is pursued by monstrous, mutated creatures while learning about the real events surrounding his daughter's disappearance and presumed death. However, not everything is as it seems, as you'll come to realize.
Resident Evil 7
After a few middling releases with a lukewarm reception, no doubt in part due to the games being perceived as action-adventure titles, Resident Evil went back to its survival horror roots in Resident Evil 7. This also marks the first time in series history that a first-person camera angle is used. Sometimes change is good, as evidenced by this decision.
Resident Evil 7 follows the story of Ethan Winters, who journeys to a seemingly abandoned plantation after receiving a message from his wife, who was presumed dead years earlier. If there's one thing you can count on in a horror game, it's that the protagonist's loved ones, who we all thought were dead ... aren't actually dead. As Ethan searches for his wife, he encounters the infected Baker family and a host of mutated creatures.
Outlast Trinity
Why settle for one game when you can have three? The Outlast Trinity compiles Outlast, its Whistleblower DLC, and Outlast 2 in one seriously horrifying bundle. Outlast isn't for everyone as it features a ton of gore, graphic mutilation, and disturbing imagery... more so than some other horror titles. But, if that seems up your alley, then hey, you might enjoy it.
Outlast and Outlast 2 are loosely connected and take place in the same universe, but feature different protagonists and stories. Unlike most titles, players don't have weapons at their disposal to attack enemies with. Instead, you'll need to use your wits, stealth tactics, and a trusty camcorder to aid you. Of course, running away screaming is also a viable option.
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village captured everyone's attention when Lady Dimitrescu — AKA Tall Vampire Lady — debuted in marketing materials. To say she broke the internet would be an understatement, and Capcom used it to their favor ahead of Village's release. This entry in the iconic horror franchise again focuses on the scares and tension instead of heavy action that bogged down the fifth and sixth games. It isn't for the faint of heart, but it's well worth your time if you love horror games.
Things seem to be going pretty well for Ethan Winters after the events of Resident Evil 7, but his life is thrown into turmoil when Chris Redfield seemingly kills his wife and abducts his young daughter. Ethan then awakens in a European countryside full of Lycans, vampires, and other unsightly creatures. You'll need to use your wits and reflexes to make it out alive.
The best Multiplayer
Certain games are just better with friends. In an era of social gaming, multiplayer titles have risen to the top of the food chain thanks to games like Call of Duty and battle royale titles like Fortnite. Team up with strangers online or get a group of friends together for an afternoon of fun — the more, the merrier. Plus, as a general rule of life: try to be nice to everybody. Don't be a jerk.
Fortnite
I know Fortnite will be a contemptuous pick on this list. You either love it or hate it with every fiber of your being, and that's fair. However, you can't argue with its popularity. What started as a tower defense game turned into so much more with its battle royale mode. The games industry wouldn't be where it's at right now if it weren't for Fortnite, for better or worse.
In battle royale mode, up to 100 players drop onto a map vying to be the last man standing and earn that coveted Victory Royale. Players have the option to build towering structures as the map slowly shrinks around them. Its new seasons offer pop culture mashups with the latest movies and entertainment. A concert was even held in Fortnite by Travis Scott. Soon, Christopher Nolan will broadcast movies within the game.
Apex Legends
EA and Respawn attempted to take on the Fortnite phenomenon with a battle royale of its own, Apex Legends. What sets Apex Legends apart is its use of hero characters that are all different from one another, dramatically changing the game. It also focuses on three-person squads rather than pitting every player against one another.
Apex Legends happens to be set within the Titanfall universe, created by developer Respawn. This means that are certainly opportunities for some crossovers in the future, even if Respawn says that Titanfall 3 isn't being worked on at the moment. All we can do now is cross our fingers and hope for the best.
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone takes the series' impeccable multiplayer gunplay and throws in a battle royale twist — because everything needs to be a battle royale nowadays. Warzone usually supports up to 150 players, but some special limited-time modes have been known to support 200 players at once.
Since Warzone is free to play, you don't have to purchase Modern Warfare to play it. Solos, duos (squads of two), and trios (squads of three) are all available within the game, in addition to a mode called Plunder. This mode pits teams against one another as they try to collect $1 million across the map.
Call of Duty: Warzone
Warzone is a completely standalone battle royale game set in the Modern Warfare universe. This free-to-play title supports up to 150 players (and sometimes more) across two different modes. If Apex Legends and Fortnite don't scratch that battle royale itch for you, maybe Warzone will.
Rainbow Six Siege
This is the poster child for how a developer can turn a bad game into a good one and some TLC and millions upon millions of dollars. After Rainbow 6: Patriots was canceled, Ubisoft got to work on Rainbow Six Siege, which features no single-player campaign and emphasizes team cooperation in various multiplayer modes.
Rainbow Six Siege currently features around 20 maps across several modes, including Hostage, Secure Area, Bomb, Terrorist Hunt, Hostage Extraction, and Protect Asset. Limited-time modes are added to the game occasionally, like Outbreak, which pitted teams against parasitic aliens.
Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
Destiny 2 is another game that's come a long way since its launch. It was by no means bad upon release — Bungie listened to players' complaints about the first Destiny — but constant support only means it's gotten better and better with age. Five major expansions have already hit Destiny 2, including the latest Beyond Light DLC.
While a free-to-play version of Destiny 2 is available, it only includes a partial list of content. Things like the Shadowkeep expansion, Forsaken's story, raids, some exotic weapons, and several subclass trees are not included. If you want to play that content, you'll need to buy the Legendary Edition.
Splitgate
Splitgate is described as "Halo meets Portal." When you play it, you'll find that it's actually pretty accurate. This free-to-play FPS combines the sci-fi shooting of Halo with the Portal's, well, portals, to create action-packed multiplayer matches. What's even cooler is that Splitgate started as a college project between a couple of Stanford students.
It became so popular during its early access release in 2021 that the developer had to bump back its full release to improve server capacity. It's currently available on consoles with cross-play enabled. Developer 1047 Games hopes to support it with additional seasons of content and a battle pass.
The best Family-friendly
Many of the most popular games tend to be rated T or M for teenagers and adults, but what if you want a family-friendly game your kids can enjoy? There are still a lot of great options to choose from on PlayStation 4. The best part is that these games aren't even necessarily for kids. Plenty of adults can have fun in them as well.
Minecraft
Like Skyrim, Minecraft is on just about every platform imaginable. It's fun for all ages, and it's a perfect creative outlet for children to use simple building blocks and make elaborate creations. It isn't the best-selling video game of all time for nothing. There's no limit to what you can build or do in Minecraft. Someone was even able to boot up Windows 95 in it and play the original DOOM thanks to a mod on PC.
With a nearly endless amount of user-created content at your fingertips, you'll never grow tired of it, and your kids certainly won't either. Speaking as someone who's had Minecraft for around eight years, you'll always find something to do. Minecraft on PS4 even has worlds large enough to take up several maps so you can explore on to your heart's content.
Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! 2 is another fun one for families because it supports up to a four-player co-op. Players must work together to prepare, cook, serve, and wash dishes in increasingly ludicrous restaurants and situations. As you can imagine, mistakes are bound to happen as the room devolves into chaos. Aside from the chaos and clock ticking away in the corner, a constant reminder that you'll never have enough time left, it's really fun.
Five free downloadable content packs feature 27 additional levels. You'll need to navigate moving objects, level transitions, environmental hazards, and a lot more to serve up dishes. If you can't get a group together in one place for couch co-op, take it online with its new online multiplayer mode.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Developed Toys for Bob did a fantastic job at remaking the first three Spyro games in the franchise. Despite not having the source code available to the studio, every level is a perfect recreation of the original. In total, over 100 levels were remade, though Toys for Bob also made a few changes and tweaks to modernize the gameplay and standardize certain features of all their games.
As a 3D platformer, it can get a little tough, as games were, but it's not so difficult that children can't play it. Even disregarding the nostalgia play here, Spyro is a fun game. Plus, Spyro is a dragon. It doesn't get much cooler than that.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Before Spyro was remade, Activision tasked Vicarious Visions to remake Crash Bandicoot. The N. Sane Trilogy includes the first game, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped. Vicarious Visions faithfully recreated the first three games in the franchise with updated graphics and even used Naughty Dog's original level geometry to do so.
Because the gameplay was built from scratch, it plays a lot better than its original counterpart. But for any older fans out there, don't worry. It still offers a challenge.
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
You can't go wrong with LEGO. There are dozens of LEGO video games out there, ranging from licensed properties like Harry Potter and Star Wars to LEGO's own original IP. As you can guess by the title, this game follows the same story as the movie it's based on.
Because there are just so many LEGO games, I wouldn't necessarily recommend one over the other. If you have children who love superheroes, you're probably better off getting them a Marvel or DC LEGO game. Or maybe take them to a galaxy far, far away in LEGO Star Wars. Regardless, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame is great for all ages, whatever their interest may be.
Fall Guys
Fall Guys is a bit like Wipeout. Dozens of players compete in increasingly difficult obstacle courses until only one remains. While some are races, others involve staying atop moving platforms the longest or scoring the most points in a team game. Since it was released, Fall Guys received several seasons of themed content like Medieval Knockout, Winter Knockout, and Jungle Adventure.
It's the perfect game to play with family and friends, but it's also fun to play with total strangers. Many people who aren't normally into multiplayer games have had a blast with Fall Guys, so it seems to have found that perfect balance somehow. With more seasons incoming, you'll want to get in on the fun.
The best Sports/racing
No reason to get all sweaty playing sports in real life when you can enjoy from your couch. That's how it works, right? Regardless, you can get your fair share of football, soccer, baseball, and more with the sports games that PS4 has. Plus, there are some racing games thrown in for good measure.
Madden NFL 22
As usual with yearly sports franchises like this, Madden NFL 22 will (probably) only be the best until Madden NFL 2023 comes along. Until then, this is the very best football game that money can buy, featuring cover athletes Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Madden NFL 22 received a much-needed upgrade to its franchise mode, but fundamentally it's fairly similar to previous entries in the series. Even though it doesn't bring much new to the table, it's still a solid football title for PlayStation 4.
FIFA 21
Now's time for fake football, or as we Americans call it, soccer. Again, being part of a yearly sports franchise, FIFA 21 will likely be outshined by FIFA 22 when it releases. VOLTA Football returns from Fifa 20, focusing more on smaller street games of the sport.
Sports games like this are the best way to get in on the action yourself without risking your health if you're not the athletic type. Also, let's be honest, none of us are professional-level athletes. This is the only way we're living out those dreams.
MLB The Show 21
Xbox used to lack a top-tier baseball simulator, but that changed with MLB The Show 21. Still, it made its way to PlayStation 4 as usual, and it even features cross-play. MLB The Show 21 features a new ballpark creator that gives players more customization options than ever before, allowing you to change up the dimensions and more while playing.
If neither football nor soccer interest you, maybe you just need to step up to the plate. I've heard from multiple people that MLB The Show 21 is one of the best baseball games out there and is even fun for some people who don't usually play games at all.
Gran Turismo Sport
Where other games sometimes go for a more arcade racing type experience, Gran Turismo is all about realism and immersion. Gran Turismo Sport features hundreds of cars and over 80 race tracks that players can choose from. A big chunk of the game focuses on online multiplayer, but a single-player campaign was added via DLC.
This type of racing experience can be hit or miss for some people, with the amount of realism actually being a turn-off. So it's not everyone's cup of tea, but it is a fantastic game nonetheless.
The Crew 2
Like its predecessor, Ubisoft went for an open-world design in The Crew 2, rather than sticking to traditional race track levels. Its persistent online world isn't for everyone, but traveling across the scaled-down version of the U.S. is fun in its own right, even if you aren't racing anyone at the time.
Like most racing games, if they even have one, to begin with, the story is nothing to write home about and is largely forgettable. The real hook here is in the action, the racing, and Ubisoft delivers.
The best Puzzle/platformers
Puzzle/platformers tend to go hand in hand, blending the two genres, but not always. So if you're in the market for a good mind-bender or want to test your reflexes, you'll find what you need on PS4, be it one of its many fantastic puzzle games or impeccable platformers that became beloved titles among fans.
Inside and Limbo
Inside couldn't be on this list without Limbo, and vice versa, so what better way to include them than in a bundle? Both feature physics-based puzzles, 2.5D graphics, and a minimalist color palette using mostly blacks and whites with some muted colors. The eerie atmosphere that developer Playdead can create through visuals and sound is second to none.
Neither game has a word of spoken dialogue or text and yet has some of the most thought-provoking narratives to come out in years. I won't spoil the ending of either one, but just know that they're open for plenty of interpretation. Inside takes place in a dystopic world where a factory appears to be experimenting on people, bending the laws of reality. Limbo takes place in what appears to be a forest meant to symbolize the titular limbo on the edge of hell.
The Witness
The Witness is strictly a puzzle game with little platforming involved. Across a sprawling island, you'll come to find several hundred puzzles, most of which can be solved through the manipulation of grids and mazes. I know that might sound simple, but it really isn't. You'll come to find some of the hardest puzzles you've ever had to solve in The Witness.
There's no in-game menu to give you hints or tell you what to do. Instead, the Witness drops you in and completely lets go of your hand. Tackle the puzzles as you see fit, and be sure to pay attention to the environment. While some puzzles are easily identifiable, others are not. It's best to keep a pen and paper on hand to keep track of what you do and help solve puzzles along the way.
Celeste
To make it to the top of Celeste Mountain, you'll need some fast reflexes. Despite its cute, pixelated art style, Celeste is an unforgiving platformer unless you use its Assist Mode. Part of what makes Celeste so good is that almost anyone can play it from start to finish with little resistance if they so choose.
Celeste also features a touching story surrounding mental illness and anxiety, one that's done with more sensitivity than most. Much like Madeline in the game, you too can overcome your hardships. The journey isn't always easy, but it is possible.
Hollow Knight
Everyone loves a good Metroidvania. I just hope they like bugs as well. Hollow Knight takes place in the insect-ridden kingdom of Hallownest. As the playable Knight, also known as the vessel, explores Hallownext, you'll come to discover the mysteries of the land and what led to the plague slowly consuming its inhabitants.
Hollow Knight has multiple endings depending on some of your actions within the game, leading the infection to either be destroyed and continue thriving. If you start playing and find yourself really enjoying it, Hollow Knight has a couple of expansions to keep you busy.
Axiom Verge
This is another Metroidvania that's near-perfect. Axiom Verge takes place in the alien world of Sudra. After your character, a scientist, is knocked out during an explosion, you awake on this alien planet and attempt to uncover its secrets, all the while being led by a massive mechanical being known as Elsenova, one of the only survivors of a pathogen that decimated the Sudrans.
Axiom Verge has some of the best boss battles in a Metroidvania to date, and its platforming sections are nothing to sneeze at either. A sequel is being planned to release at some point, but I highly recommend playing this one first. I guarantee you won't regret it.
Axiom Verge 2
When Axion Verge first launched, it harkened back to the days of Metroid and Castlevania. Featuring responsive controls, a gorgeous retro art style, rewarding exploration, and difficult gameplay, it was hard to see how a sequel could live up to the high bar it set, but Axiom Verge did just that. While it takes place in the same universe as the first, Axiom Verge 2, it features a new set of weapons, maps, and a new character. You don't need to play the original to fully enjoy it.
In this reality-bending adventure, you'll discover what appears to be the ruins of an alien Earth. Using some handy tools and weapons at your disposal, you'll traverse a variety of landscapes as you hope to uncover the secrets behind the mysterious civilization. Any fan of Metroidvanias will want to give this a go.
Shovel Knight
2D side-scrollers don't get much better than Shovel Knight. At first glance, you might mistake it as a game from the '80s or '90s, but it's a modern title made to emulate those retro classics. Its platforming is impeccable, and the way it utilizes checkpoints with risk/reward mechanics adds a nice twist. Should you destroy a checkpoint, you'll be granted more treasure, but be careful because one wrong move could have you start the entire level over.
Take on the Order of No Quarter and the evil Enchantress to save Shield Knight, all with your trusty shovel at your side. Shovel Knight features a couple of DLC campaigns where players can control Plague Knight, Specter Knight, and King Knight. This is one of the most successful Kickstarted games to date.
The best Indies
You don't need tens of millions of dollars and support from the biggest companies out there to make amazing games. Indie games are self-published and generally made by a small team of passionate developers, if not just a single person or two. PlayStation has indies that everyone wants to play and has racked up countless awards.
Undertale
The Undertale craze isn't what it was a few years ago, but the game's still just as good as the day it came out. Its art style is instantly recognizable, and it became an instant classic for the way player choice drastically affects the game's outcome. Many other titles give the illusion of player choice, but Undertale takes it a step further.
Taking place in a realm known as the Underground, where monsters were banished, you play as a human who falls into this realm and must learn to navigate its intricacies while avoiding, befriending, or killing the monsters you encounter. Should you choose to complete what's known as a genocide run, you'll end up with the worst possible ending. If you go for a pacifist run, you'll get the good ending.
What Remains of Edith Finch
Often dismissed as a simple "walking simulator," What Remains of Edith Finch is so much more. Players revisit the Finch household, once home to several generations of family members, years after being abandoned. By exploring the house and learning its secrets, you begin to uncover the reasons behind each family member's death. For example, the Finches believed that a curse caused all but one member of each generation to die.
The Finch household is a character in itself, as you'll come to find. Each room is filled to the brim with items that tell the stories of their previous occupants and the often tragic events that led to their demise. The narrative here is one that really pulls on your heartstrings, and it's something that I recommend everyone experience at least once, if not multiple times.
Stardew Valley
This is the Harvest Moon spiritual successor that everyone was clamoring for. Stardew Valley is a cute little farming sim that takes place in the titular town where players can socialize with the townsfolk while they grow crops and raise livestock. The gameplay loop is as addicting as it is fun, and with every change of the seasons, you'll find something new to obsess over.
Multiplayer is now available on the PlayStation 4 version, so you can play together with up to three friends online and build the perfect farm. There's no shortage of things to do, and it's a lot of fun when you have friends to play with. If that's not your style, you can still start up a single-player game at any time.
Firewatch
Developer Campo Santo struck gold with Firewatch, complete with artist Olly Moss' signature graphic style. Firewatch is another "walking simulator" with a lot of depth beneath its surface. From its trailers, I originally thought it was some type of horror game, but that's not the case. What plays out is a mysterious tale of a fire lookout becoming increasingly paranoid by events happening at Shoshone National Forest.
Even if you're not in it for the story, I think it's worth playing Firewatch for the art direction alone. The style is absolutely sublime, and Shoshone just exudes a sense of awe and wonder, no matter the time of day. Luckily if you do want an interesting story, there's definitely one here for you. Not everything is as it seems in Shoshone National Forest, and it has a bit of a dark history.
SOMA
Developer Frictional Games is no stranger to psychological horror, considering it's the team behind the Amnesia series and all. SOMA brings the scares and keeps your blood pressure high in an underwater research facility that's overrun with ghoulish fiends. Thankfully, SOMA offers a safe mode so that you won't need to worry about getting killed by any of these creatures. Don't think that takes the fright out of it, though, because these monsters are still very much in the game, lurking around every corner.
After suffering a brain injury during a car accident, your character agrees to undergo an experimental medical procedure in hopes of receiving some help. After blacking out and waking up in the dilapidated underwater facility of PATHOS-II, you'll need to search for a way out while avoiding monsters along the way. SOMA deals with themes surrounding artificial intelligence, humanity, and consciousness.
Cuphead
Cuphead charmed everyone with its animation style reminiscent of golden age cartoons from Disney and Fleischer. Though it was originally console-exclusive to Xbox, Studio MDHR eventually brought the instant hit to PlayStation 4. This run and gun platformer is known for its high degree of difficulty and memorable — if extremely challenging — boss fights.
Playing as the titular Cuphead (or Mugman, if you'd prefer in co-op), you'll repay your debt to the Devil by collecting soul contracts across the Inkwell Isle. Not all of the Devil's debtors will easily give up their contracts, though, and you'll be treated to some of the best boss fights that gaming has seen in years. Of course, everything eventually works out in the end ... if you make the right choices.
Hades
If you haven't played Hades yet, you're really missing out. This rogue-like dungeon crawler has some of the best designs and art seem in gaming, and by its nature, it requires multiple playthroughs as you're sure to die and start over several times. That's part of what makes it so good. Each time you die, you'll become a little bit stronger and get a little bit further, eventually making it to the end.
Hades, as you can imagine, isn't exactly a great father figure. So when his son Zagreus attempts to escape the Underworld to find his mother, Hades does everything in his power to stop him. Luckily, Zagreus is aided by the Olympic pantheon along his journey. Hades was critically acclaimed when it was released and took home Game of the Year on several lists.
The best PSVR games
Nothing is more immersive game-wise than virtual reality. The genre still has a long way to go, but a few killer apps make VR worth it. PlayStation has its own dedicated headset so that you can get in on the fun on PS4. These PSVR titles make the most of the technology available to them and can sometimes even provide a decent workout.
Beat Saber
VR finally has a killer app in the form of Beat Saber. You can think of Beat Saber as a mashup of sorts, like if Guitar Hero were played with lightsabers. Using motion controls, you'll need to slice the appropriate colored blocks as they rush towards the screen in sync with whatever beat is playing at the moment. Beat Saber has dozens of songs and paid song packs from artists like Green Day and Panic! at the Disco.
Along with just being an incredibly fun game, you'll also get a decent workout from it. It's not uncommon to break out in a sweat when playing Beat Saber because it requires so much motion. You wouldn't think swinging your arms back and forth would do much for you, but you won't be thinking that after you make it through a few songs.
Trover Saves the Universe
Trover Saves the Universe doesn't need to be played in VR, but it can be. From Justin Roiland, one of the creative minds behind the hit television series Rick and Morty, Trover Saves the Universe features a similar art style and aims to deliver a lot of laughs. After a being named Glorkon kidnaps (dognaps?) your dogs, you must rescue them to save the universe. Don't question the logic.
Its brand of humor isn't for everyone, and if you're familiar with Rick and Morty, you'll probably know if Trover Saves the Universe is up your alley or not. If you've avoided Rick and Morty simply because of its fanbase (I understand), give it a chance and see what you think of it.
Moss
Players take the role of a little mouse whose kingdom is in peril and threatened by a fire-breathing snake. To save your home, you'll need to explore the world, battling enemies and solving puzzles that stand in your way. What makes Moss that much more special is that Quill, the playable character, communicates entirely through American Sign Language (ASL).
You'll fall in love with Quill and her little kingdom, so here's hoping her story continues at some point in the future. There's definitely room for a sequel at some point, but developer Polyarc hasn't announced such plans.
Superhot
Another game that isn't exclusively available for virtual reality, Superhot in VR, is still worth playing. There's no real story to be told here. Instead, it focuses primarily on gameplay. You'll need to avoid an increasing number of enemy bullets through various environments and obstacles. The trick here is that when you stop moving, the entire game slows down alongside you.
Superhot recently received a standalone expansion called Mind Control Delete, and you don't need to own the base game to purchase it. There's also a Japanese-themed Superhot in the works for release in Japan, but it may come to other regions down the line.
Job Simulator
Office jobs sure are fun and not completely and mind-numbingly boring. Job Simulator takes your usual mundane tasks and creates more comical situations for you to play through, whether you want to be an auto mechanic, a store clerk, a chef, or an office worker. How you complete tasks as each individual is up to you, and there's plenty of room for error.
Unlike some of the other games as on this, Job Simulator is exclusive to virtual reality platforms. You just don't get the same experience when you're not wearing a headset. It's for the best.
The story doesn't end here
Each of the above games provides a unique experience, and each shows outstanding quality in their given genre. Take a break from reality, visit faraway lands, discover new creatures in each of these games. Some of these games will let you continue the crazy stories of your favorite characters. Other games will give you many familiar aspects of older games but with newer, more amazing things to discover. For example, you can't go wrong with a masterpiece like God of War. Regardless if you've played the original games or not, you can begin here.
There are other games here that are a part of established series. Spider-Man has a storyline completely separate from the comics or movies, making it a great time to join in.
Even if neither of those games strikes you, there are so many games from a lot of different genres and parts of the gaming world that are sure to grab your interest.
