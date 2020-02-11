Samsung's latest and greatest — the Galaxy S20 — has arrived. It's packed with impressive specs and features, making it one of the most well-rounded phones you can buy in 2020. You also have plenty of options to choose from, with Samsung offering the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all at the same time. However, as appealing as the new phones are, they're going to cost you. The base Galaxy S20 has a steep starting price of $1000, the S20+ kicks things up to $1200, and you'll pay a hefty $1400 for the privilege of owning the top-tier S20 Ultra. If you're interested in picking up an S20 for yourself but have sticker shock from those price tags, fear not. We've gathered up all of the best deals and discounts on the S20 to show you how you can get Samsung's latest flagship without totally breaking the bank. Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more Samsung

Visible Samsung Starting first with Samsung, arguably the best place to buy the S20 from, you can buy all three models of the new phone — the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. There are a couple of different promos being offered, the easiest of which to get is up to $200 in credits to use for future purchases on Samsung's website. Just pre-order one of the phones and you'll get free money. The breakdown is as follows: $100 credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20

$150 credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20+

$200 credit if you pre-order the Galaxy S20 Ultra If you have a phone to trade-in, things get even better. You can get up to $700 off when trading in a phone, and the credit is offered instantly at the time of purchase. Here are a few examples of what Samsung's offering: Galaxy Note 10 — $700 credit

iPhone 11 Pro — $700 credit

Galaxy S10 — $600 credit

Pixel 4 — $600 credit

iPhone 11 — $600 credit

Galaxy S9 — $300 credit

Pixel 3a — $200 credit Pre-orders begin on February 21 with official sales starting March 6.

Best Buy Best Buy is the go-to electronics retailer for a lot of folks in the U.S., and as you'd expect, it's selling the entire Galaxy S20 lineup in all of its glory. Whether you want to buy the S20 on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or unlocked, Best Buy has you covered. Right off the bat, pre-ordering the S20 from Best Buy will get you up to $200 in credits to use on Samsung's website for a future purchase. Just pre-order the phone and you get the credit. If you have a phone to trade-in, the savings really start to add up. After eligible trade-in and activation of your new phone, Best Buy is advertising the following prices: Galaxy S20 — $149.99 ($6.24/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20+ — $349.99 ($14.58/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20 Ultra — $549.99 ($22.91/month for 24 months) That's a savings of $850 for each phone, which definitely isn't something to scoff at. Finally, Best Buy is the only place where you can get the S20 in an exclusive Aura Blue color.

Sam's Club Sam's Club might not be the first place you think of looking when going out to buy a new phone, but if you're in the market for a Galaxy S20, it's definitely worth checking out. You can get all three models of the S20 at Sam's Club, and pre-orders open on February 12 at 12:01 AM ET. If you place your pre-order between then and March 1 at 11:59 PM ET, you'll get a $200 Sam's Club eGift card. Sam's Club does require that you get the S20 on an installment plan with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or a two-year agreement with U.S. Cellular, so keep that in mind. You'll also need to make sure the purchase is completed between March 6 and March 8. On top of the $200 Sam's Club eGift card, pre-ordering an S20 will also get you up to $200 in credits for use at Samsung's website.

AT&T AT&T is also carrying every version of the S20, so whether you want the regular S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you can get it here. In addition to buying the phones outright at the full retail prices, AT&T also offers 30-month financing with 0% interest: Galaxy S20 — $33.34/month for 30 months

Galaxy S20+ — $40/month for 30 months

Galaxy S20 Ultra — $46.67/month for 30 months If you sign up for a new AT&T Unlimited Extra or AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, you'll be able to get a Galaxy S20 for free or a Galaxy S20+ for $200. Along with buying the new plan, you'll also need to port over an existing number, purchase the phone on an installment plan, and trade-in an eligible phone. Those are quite a few hoops to jump through, but it could potentially save you a lot of money.

Sprint Sprint isn't sharing pricing or promotional information quite yet, but the carrier has confirmed that it'll offer the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The phones will likely be offered on the 18-month Sprint Flex lease plans, in addition to you being able to buy the phones outright. As we learn more, we'll update this accordingly.

T-Mobile T-Mobile, everyone's favorite Un-Carrier, will sell every model of the S20 family. That includes the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra (you know the drill by now). You can buy the phones outright if you want, or finance them over the course of 24 months while paying 0% interest. Galaxy S20 — $0 down | $41.67/month for 24 months

Galaxy S20+ — $150 down | $50/month for 24 months

Galaxy S20 Ultra — $200 down | $58.24/month for 24 months T-Mobile hasn't announced any deals/promos yet, but we should learn more about them soon.

U.S. Cellular U.S. Cellular isn't the largest carrier out there, but if you rely on its service for your wireless coverage, you can rest assured that it's carrying the entire Galaxy S20 family. At its normal retail prices, U.S. Cellular will offer all three phones on 30-month installment plans. Galaxy S20 — $33.30/month for 30 months

Galaxy S20+ — $36.63/month for 30 months (128GB) or $44.99/month for 30 months (512GB)

Galaxy S20 Ultra — $43.30/month for 30 months (128GB) or $53.33/month for 30 months (512GB) If you're a new customer and switch to U.S. Cellular with an Everyday or Even Better Unlimited Plan, you can take $500 off the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra. If you're an existing customer, you can upgrade your phone to any of the S20 models and get $200 off. Adding to the free money, you'll get the same Samsung credit of up to $200 if you pre-order between February 21 and March 5.

Verizon Verizon offers some of the best wireless coverage in the United States, and it'll officially begin pre-orders for the S20+ and S20 Ultra on February 21 at 12:01 AM ET. Regular sales begin on March 6 and the phones will be offered both online and in Verizon stores. The S20+ will set you back $49.99/month over the course of 24 months, with the S20 Ultra going for $58.33/month for 24 months. Those payment plans come with 0% interest, so in total you're still paying the normal retail price of $1200 and $1400, respectively. When pre-ordering either the S20+ or S20 Ultra, Verizon will give you up to $200 in credits to spend on Samsung's website.

Visible Visible is a digital carrier that uses Verizon's nationwide network for its coverage, and it too has the Galaxy S20 family up for grabs. Sales for the S20 at Visible begin on March 6, with the regular S20 getting a special promotional price of $984 and the S20+ going for $1176. Visible will also sell the S20 Ultra, with it going for just $1392. You can sign up for Visible for just $40/month (taxes and fees included), or create a Party Pay (aka family plan) and pay just $25/month per line for four lines of service.