Best overall OnePlus 5 See at OnePlus See at Amazon The latest flagship from OnePlus follows nicely along the company's steady evolution of providing top-end specs at an affordable price. The OnePlus 5 features a familiar-yet-fresh design for an Android flagship that's slim and sleek and anchored by a revamped dual-camera setup. You can see the steady progress OnePlus has over the last year by looking at the specs of its last three devices, with the OnePlus 5 obviously standing atop the heap with the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC and an option for a whooping 8GB of RAM — meaning your phone will be able to handle things more efficiently than most other flagships for years to come. The best part, and the reason why the OnePlus bandwagon continues to grow is the low pricepoint — starting at just $479 for the Slate Grey model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, you won't find better value for an Android flagship in 2017. But you'll probably want to splurge for the stunning Midnight Black model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for $539. No matter which model you choose, you'll be getting one of the best phones of 2017, and a device that will likely still be relevant and useful years from now. Bottom line: OnePlus has once again created a compelling flagship for anyone looking for great value for their next phone. One more thing: Don't forget to stock up on accessories as OnePlus offers good discounts on bundles that include cases, headphones and extra charging accessories.

Why the OnePlus 5 is the best

Refined design without compromise.

The hype that OnePlus created for the OnePlus 5 had the world on the edge of their seats, and it delivered with a phone that has a lot of people talking. It's clear with the OnePlus 5 that the company is really refining its design. Following up on the solidly built OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5 is slimmer and sleeker, made from aluminum. Featuring the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, options of 6 or 8GB of ram, and a beautiful 5.5-inch 1080p display protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the OnePlus 5 has outstanding specs that will keep it a solid phone for years to come.

And then there's the dual-camera setup on the back. While it might blow past the competition, it's still a solid combo that pairs a 16MP sensor with a secondary 20MP sensor which OnePlus considers to be a telephoto lens. Dual cameras are the latest trend for smartphone manufacturers, and OnePlus is always looking to deliver the latest and greatest to its fans.

On top of all that, there's a capable 3300mAh battery which offers fantastic battery life during an average day of usage. When it's time to top up, use the included Dash Charge wall plug to get your phone back up to 60% in just 30 minutes.

Here's what Android Central's Andrew Martonik had to say on it in his official review:

There are several solid improvements in the OnePlus 5 worth mentioning, but the most standout aspect of the phone is its value. Just like the models preceding it, the OnePlus 5 gives you a near-flagship experience for $150-250 less than the competition. It does so by walking the line between putting money into the aspects that matter while keeping costs low in other areas without making the phone feel cheap or substantially lacking.

Best for less OnePlus 3T See at OnePlus See at Amazon OnePlus caught us by surprise with the release of the OnePlus 3T, an update to an already great OnePlus 3. Arriving just six months after the initial flagship's release, the 3T included a faster Snapdragon 821 processor, a better 16MP front camera, increased battery capacity of 3,400 mAh, and a 128GB storage option. OnePlus took everything that was great about the OnePlus 3 and made it just that much better. Featuring all the hardware specs and features you'd expect from a top-tier smartphone — a great screen, solid camera, speedy software, and long battery life — it was absolutely one of the best Android phones of 2016, and still work considering in 2017. The 3T is slightly more expensive, but with pricing starting at $439, it still costs significantly less than the major competitors' flagship. Bottom line: Last year's OnePlus 3T is still a great value in 2017. One more thing: The OnePlus 3T's Dash Charge fast charging solution isn't compatible with any other quick charging standards, so you'll need to invest in new chargers if you want to top up quickly.

Best budget OnePlus 3 See at Amazon The OnePlus 3 was the latest and greatest phone to come from OnePlus, and the first flagship they've released that felt wholly complete. Featuring all the hardware specs and features you'd expect from a top-tier smartphone — a great screen, solid camera, speedy software, and long battery life — we considered it one of the best phones of the year until OnePlus went and outdid themselves with the OnePlus 3T But priced as low as $389, it's still a great value if the upgraded specs of the OnePlus 3T aren't worth the extra money to you. While there are more affordable OnePlus phones available, none of them come close to matching the high-quality experience you get from the OnePlus 3. Bottom line: After years of fine-tuning, OnePlus finally introduced a phone that's worthy of competing in the competitive high-end smartphone market. That phone is the OnePlus 3. One more thing: The OnePlus 3 comes in a single 64GB version, which is plenty of storage space for even the most avid of media collectors. And it's dual-SIM too!