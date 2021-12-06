The best laptops help you switch seamlessly between productivity, creativity, and relaxation at a moment's notice. These portables have the processing chops to handle demanding applications, but not the bulky designs that make them inconvenient to carry around. We've reviewed and ranked the best low-end, mid-range, and high-end laptops across all the major manufacturers and operating systems to help you decide which one hits the perfect balance between budget and performance. Choosing the best laptops of 2021 You won't find many gaming laptops, mobile workstations, or 17-inch behemoths on our list of the "best" laptops. It goes without saying that if you spend two or three thousand dollars on a machine, it's going to outperform a Chromebook. We think that the best laptops work for professionals without outpricing students, performing well in their base configuration, and offering upgrades for power users. That's why four of our best Chromebooks picks also made our list of the best laptops. These devices might not win in a benchmark contest against an Ultrabook or Macbook. Still, they offer perks like a simplified operating system, excellent battery life, and hybrid laptop/tablet designs, all at a much lower starting price. Even if you'd prefer a Windows device, we think versatility and portability is an important factor for most buyers. That's why half of our picks have convertible or 2-in-1 form factors, and most of our picks weigh between 2 and 3.3 pounds and don't measure above 14 inches. We'll highlight all of the usual and important specs like processors, graphics, and memory, but these often correlate pretty consistently with the price you're willing to pay. The intangibles we'll highlight here are those that will matter most to your day-to-day experience: the keyboard, trackpad, temperature and fan noise, color fidelity, internet connectivity, and so on. What you won't find much of are laptops with upgradeable components besides storage or recommendations that you buy the 4K or OLED versions of laptops that burn through battery life much faster. That being said, if you came here for the best of the best and just want our top recommendations with no fuss, choose the XPS 13 9310 for sheer quality of performance, stylish display, and functional features. Or, if Windows isn't your OS of choice, the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 713 should check most students' and creatives' boxes at a lower price, while the MacBook Air with M1 has surprisingly fast performance and all-day battery life at a mid-range price.

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 Best Overall Laptop From $1,000 from Dell Bottom line: Each new generation of the XPS 13 only widens the gap between it and other laptops, and the latest 9310 gives you 11th Gen Intel processing, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Wi-Fi 6, improved integrated graphics, and more. As a result, it's a mid-range option that can easily run productivity and editing software, and even non-demanding PC games, at a lower cost than most comparable machines — though the 4K and touchscreen options raise the price. Processor: Up to 11th Gen i7-1165G7 | Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Shared | RAM: Up to 16GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x | Storage: 512GB–2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe | Display size: 13.4" | Display resolution: FHD or UHD, 500 nits | Ports and slots: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x audio jack, 1x microSD | Weight: 2.8 lb | Convertible? 2-in-1 model available

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD $950 Mid-range i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD $1350 High-end i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3.5K Touch $1750

Pros: Tiger Lake CPU and Iris Xe GPU

16:10 anti-reflective display with tiny bezels

500 nits and 90% DCI P3 with 1500:1 contrast

Facial and fingerprint recognition log-in

Outstanding audio

Excellent keyboard and touchpad Cons: Only two Thunderbolt ports, with no USB

Battery life only average Our colleagues at Windows Central had nothing but effusive praise for the Dell XPS 13 9310, which it called the "best 13-inch Ultrabook" on the market thanks to its beautiful bezel-less design, powerful Intel Xe graphics, attractive 16:10 display, and truly reliable battery life. Best of all, its new Tiger Lake CPUs handles productivity software like Excel 2.5x faster and video editing software 1.54x faster than the previous CPU generation, making it perfect for productivity. Very few laptops come close to the quality that the XPS 13 offers, so your only real debate is whether to buy the newest model for the speed boost and other minor upgrades or choose the 10th Generation CPU option at a discount. Our reviewers loved the older 2020 laptop on its own merits. The form factor received the most praise thanks to its tall 16:10 aspect ratio, razor-thin bezels, redesigned keyboard with large backlit keys, and good key travel. In the Geekbench 5.0 and PCMark 10 CPU benchmark tests, the XPS 13 beat other best laptop picks like the Surface Laptop 4 and Acer Swift 3. The 500 nits of brightness and excellent dual 2.5-watt speakers gave a one-two punch of stunning visuals and audio.

That said, there are perks to upgrading to the 9310. Specs-wise, the RAM speed jumps from 3733MHz to 4267MHz, and the SSD was swapped to the M.2 PCIe form factor. The DCI-P3 color gamut jumps to 90%, a useful improvement for photo and video editors that need color fidelity. If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router, only the 9310 can take full advantage of it. You'll also upgrade your two ports to Thunderbolt 4. Shoppers who game in their spare time will seriously want to consider the 9310 because its upgraded Intel Xe GPU proves that integrated graphics don't have to be bad. According to leaked benchmarks, the Intel Xe wins a head-to-head showdown against the discrete 25W NVIDIA MX350 GPU, and can reportedly play current-gen titles like Borderlands 3 at 1080p, something the 9300 XPS 13 certainly can't do. It's not a gaming laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but it'll let you enjoy new games without spending an extra grand for a well-specced gaming laptop. Neither laptop has legacy USB ports — you'll need some USB-C adapters — and the 52 Whr battery remained unchanged between the 9300 and 9310, leaving you with adequate but unremarkable battery life. So whichever you get your hands on, there are very few downsides to an XPS 13.

Best Overall Laptop Dell XPS 13 9310 An unmatched Ultrabook with a gorgeous display and the latest Intel processing, the Dell XPS 13 has few rivals.

$1600 from Best Buy

2. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Best Chromebook $629 from Best Buy Bottom line: Anyone who can find this model in stock has an absolute winner on their hands. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 frequently sells out thanks to an affordable price matched with some of the most powerful specs you'll find with a Chrome OS device. As our only Chromebook pick with an HDMI port, 3:2 ratio, and i7 Intel processor, it's the best equipped for multi-display or multi-window productivity and for Stadia gaming. Processor: Up to 10th Gen i7-10510U 1.80GHz | Graphics: Intel UHD Shared | RAM: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM | Storage: 128 GB SSD | Display size: 13.5" | Display resolution: 2256x1504 | Ports and slots: 1x HDMI, 1x USB-C, 3x USB | Weight: 3.20 lb | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2028 | Convertible? Yes

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end i3, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, 2K Touch $530 Mid-range i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2K Touch $629 High-end i7, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2K Touch $1000

Pros: Affordably priced for specs

Consistent 10-hour battery life

2K IPS display

HDMI and USB-C ports

10th Gen Intel i7 Cons: Down-facing speakers

Noticeably warm fan Most Chromebooks fundamentally lack much processing power, offering wimpy Mediatek processors, subbing in eMMC storage for SSDs, and falling short of the usual 8GB memory standard. However, Acer flouted those industry standards when it built the powerful Spin 713, which we gave 5 stars in our review. Part of Intel's Project Athena initiative to improve Chromebooks' reliability and power, the Spin 713 is essentially a poster child for how to meet those goals. For starters, the entry-level 713 gives you three options between the 10th Gen Intel i3, i5, and i7 that are all within a couple of hundred dollars in price, so upgrading to full power doesn't make you spend more than you should. Even at the lowest tier, you get 8GB of memory that will help it handle as many Chrome tabs at once as you need; and again, moving up to 16GB won't bankrupt you. Just note that all that extra processing power translates into a louder, warmer fan than most Chromebook users have to accept. Best of all, in our weeks of testing, we found that even with brightness at max and making video calls, the battery life lasted us 6–8 hours. Most non-Chromebooks are lucky to hit that even when not using any intensive applications. While on the go, this laptop may be slightly heavier than other Chromebooks but needs that extra weight for its powerful components and strong battery to match. Acer made room for an HDMI port, USB-C port, and three legacy USB ports, which outclasses most Chromebooks and Ultrabooks. While you'll need a USB-C monitor for most Chromebooks, this laptop makes it far simpler to link up to any external monitor to add screen space for your work or charge your various accessories. While virtually any Chromebook can handle Stadia since the bulk of the game rendering is handled via the cloud, the Spin 713 remains one of the few that won't be overwhelmed by higher settings. And once Google succeeds in adding Steam support to its Chromebooks via Linux, the Spin 713 is far better equipped than our other Chromebook picks to play games past potato settings. Why shouldn't you pick the Acer Chromebook Spin 713? If you want a true 2-in-1 detachable, that's lighter for in-bed tablet streaming, for one. For another, our reviewer did note that the audio doesn't sound great when seated on your lap or bed, thanks to the downward-facing speakers. And it does have decently sized bezels compared to some of our other top picks. These are fairly minor concerns, but we have some alternatives below if you want a lighter device with an even better battery life.

Best Chromebook Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Combining power, portability, and plenty of ports, the Acer Spin 713 is among our top picks' most versatile and affordable.

$930 from Acer

3. HP Envy x360 15 Best Convertible Laptop From $800 at HP Bottom line: You'll rarely find this level of performance and quality in a 13-inch laptop at this price, let alone a 15-inch model. It has a fast AMD Ryzen processor, it's lightweight for a 15-inch model, you get a touch display even at the cheapest configuration, and the battery life lasts 14 hours per charge. You can upgrade to the Spectre for better specs, but this will be more than enough quality for most. Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (Up to 4.3GHz) | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega 8 | RAM: 8–16 GB | Storage: 256-512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD | Display size: 15.6" | Display resolution: FHD, 400 nits | Ports and slots: USB-C 3.1 (Gen 2)

Two USB-A 3.1 (Gen 2)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm audio

SD card reader | Weight: 4.1 lb | Convertible? Yes

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Touch $800 Mid-range AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD Touch $1,000 High-end Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD Touch $1,100

Pros: 15.6-inch touchscreen for low price

14-hour battery life

Supports HP MPP 2.0 with 4,096 levels of pressure

Higher Geekbench 5 / PCMark 10 scores than other top picks

89% screen-to-body ratio

Great keyboard and touchpad Cons: Low-end integrated graphics

No Thunderbolt

Display not as bright as it could be We mostly kept our "best laptops" list confined to 13-inch models with solid performance that more people can afford. But we decided to include the HP Envy x360 15 as one of our top picks because it gives a larger display option that won't cost you a couple grand. It'll convert to a massive tablet in a pinch for casual streaming, but has some intense processing power for regular laptop use. The two biggest selling points for this laptop are its AMD Ryzen 5700U chip with 16GB memory and its neverending battery life. With eight cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen can easily handle anything from tab-heavy browsing to media editing and streaming while the built-in fans stay mostly silent and the battery keeps chugging along. It'll last you a full workday and well into the evening before it needs a recharge. The display supports 100% sRGB, 76% AdobeRGB, and 79% DCI-P3 color reproduction, which is excellent for casual use but may not be quite enough for pro use. The base version hits just 250 nits, while the upgraded version is supposed to grow up to 400 nits (though Windows Central only saw it hit 300 nits). Since the $200 upgrade gives you better visuals, RAM, and storage, we'd argue it's worth it if you can afford it. There are other compromises with the Envy: just one USB-C port, integrated graphics instead of discrete, a glossy display that's susceptible to glare, the 16:9 aspect ratio. If we were solely focused on quality, the HP Spectre x360 14 is the better choice by far in pure specs: 3000 x 2000 OLED multi-touch with anti-reflection and 100% DCI-P3, up to 1TB storage, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and other benefits. But it'll cost you nearly a grand more, and we want to keep our list accessible to more people. In the end, it's amazing that the Envy is as fast, long-lasting, and well designed as it is at this price point, making any compromises worth accepting.

Best Convertible Laptop HP Envy x360 15 Inexpensive yet high-end, the Envy x360 13 has few convertible rivals that stack up without costing a fortune.

From $810 at Best Buy

4. MacBook Air with M1 Best Affordable Apple Laptop From $999 at Apple Bottom line: By ditching Intel for a proprietary SoC that combines the CPU, graphics, and memory into one chip, Apple drastically improved the Air's performance over previous models while somehow improving the battery life. Light and fanless, this MacBook feels fresh even though the design hasn't changed and isn't plagued by old keyboard issues. For once, this doesn't feel underpowered next to the Pro. Processor: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU | Graphics: M1 with 7‑core GPU | RAM: 8–16 GB | Storage: 256GB–2TB | Display size: 13.3" | Display resolution: 2560x1600 (Retina with True Tone), 400 nits | Ports and slots: 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4, 1x audio jack | Weight: 2.8 lb | Convertible? No

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end 8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB storage $999 Mid-range 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB memory, 512GB storage $1249 High-end 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB memory, 1TB storage $1649

Pros: M1 SoC creates performance boost

No fans mean total silence

Return of scissor-switch keyboard

Vivid retina display

Great battery life

Thin form factor Cons: Only two ports on one side

8GB of memory can slow performance Previous Macbook Air generations gave you entry-level computing power that often throttled you from doing anything demanding or quick. However, with Apple's new computing chip, the 2020 Macbook Air gave you integrated power that beat Intel-backed Macs. While the new MacBook Pros and their M1 Pro chips offer incredible performance, these truly are suited for "pros" that regularly do video editing or other CPU-intensive tasks. The Air is more than enough for most people and still holds up as a great laptop. In terms of raw specs, the M1 can burst to 3.2Ghz in single-core and 3Ghz in multi-core (approximately), fast enough that the M1 outperforms a 2020 16-inch Macbook Pro. Using Geekbench benchmarks against popular competitors, the Macbook Air M1 crushes everybody in single-core while smashing the Dell XPS 13 9300, Surface Book 3 15, and Razer Blade Pro 17 for multi-core CPU — only just losing to more energy-inefficient laptops like the Dell XPS 15 9500. In practice, to take full advantage of the M1, apps need to be running on its ARM architecture, but many were still using an emulator called Rosetta 2 to work as of launch. These run very well, but should get better optimization once more developers have time to switch over. Exhibit A: after Google switched Chrome from Rosetta 2 to ARM, Chrome's speed over Macbook Airs doubled. The MacBook Air has an impressively long battery life and can efficiently handle power-hungry apps without burning through it. We'll point out, though, that the basic 8GB of RAM will still cause some slowdown and limitations. If you can afford it, upgrading to 16GB will remove that bottleneck for just $200 extra.

Best Affordable Apple Laptop MacBook Air with M1 Apple kept its MacBook Air thin while adding new power and a better keyboard to make it a less insubstantial device.

From $999 at Best Buy

5. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Best Budget Chromebook $299 at Best Buy Bottom line: The Lenovo Flex 5 is the best Chromebook laptop that doesn't go overboard on specs and prices while giving you all the features you'd expect from a quality device. You get an FHD IPS touchscreen attached to a 360-degree hinge, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, USI stylus support, 10th Gen Intel chip, and other fundamental tech while costing far less than other devices. While it has frequently gone out of stock since launching last summer, it can still be found for sale on certain sites if you move fast! Processor: 10th Gen Intel i3-10110U (2.10 GHz) | Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 4 GB DDR4 2666MHz | Storage: 64–128 GB PCIe SSD | Display size: 13.3"–14.0" | Display resolution: FHD, 250 nits | Ports and slots: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x microSD slot, 1x audio jack | Weight: 2.97lbs | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2028 | Convertible? 2-in-1

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Standard i3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, FHD Touch $425

Pros: Intel 10th Gen i3 for cheap

Full 360º rotation hinge

USB-C and USB-A ports

Comfortable, backlit keyboard

Updated through 2028 Cons: Limited memory and storage

Low max nits Our pick for best Chromecast laptop overall, the Flex 5, doesn't live up to the Acer Spin 713 in processing power or memory but doesn't need to. In our rave 5-star review of the Flex 5, we noted that it took opening 40 tabs, including some heavy-bandwidth pages, to make the Flex 5 crash; otherwise, it can handle a normal workload without any hiccups while costing far less. The standard model gets you an Intel i3 processor with 2.1GHz speed, 4GB of soldered memory, and 64GB of storage and frequently goes on sale well below its already cut-rate price. Those numbers won't impress anyone, but ask yourself whether this laptop will be used for anything that requires more advanced specs. Anyone who wants a Prius-like Chromebook that never needs to turn on its fan will love this silently effective model. The 14-inch model can give you extra memory and storage for a reasonable price if you want more power. Where this device shines is in those kinds of intangibles. We appreciate that the bezels are large enough to grip while swapping between laptop and tablet modes but not so large as to be off-putting. Our reviewer lauded the keyboard as having a comfortable layout and key travel. The front-firing 2W speakers may get tinny at the highest volumes, but it's frankly impressive it hits the volume it does considering the price tag. It's about the same weight as more powerful laptops but is at least thin and compact, so it's easy to transport. And it has a USB-A port, so you don't need to carry an adapter with you. With a 9.5 hour average and 12-hour max battery life in our tests, the Flex 5 takes full advantage of its simple specs to last you all day on the road. Built for streaming, word processing, and simple productivity tasks, Lenovo's Chromebook should be high on your list and is a great choice for your kids who need a school laptop.

Best Budget Chromebook Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Choose mobility and affordability over unnecessary specs with the functional, convertible Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5.

$361 at Lenovo

6. Razer Book 13 Best Ultrabook $1,500 at Amazon Bottom line: The Razer Book 13, a new, serious rival to the XPS 13, relies on the same 11th-gen Tiger Lake chipset but beats it in virtually every CPU benchmark, so long as you're willing to pay a bit more for it. The laptop design itself is superb, with beautiful per-key RGB lighting, rich top-firing THX Spatial Audio, and better port selection than our top pick, plus a similarly excellent anti-reflective touch display with great color fidelity. Processor: 11th Gen Intel i5–i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8–16GB RAM | Storage: 256–512GB | Display size: 13.4" | Display resolution: FHD or UHD, Touch or non-Touch | Ports and slots: 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) (power, 4 lanes of PCI Express), 1x USB-A 3.2, 1x microSD card reader, 1x HDMI 2.0 port, Headphone/mic jack | Weight: 3.1 pounds | Convertible? No

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD $1200 Mid-range i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Touch $1600 High-end i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, UHD Touch $2000

Pros: 11th-gen Intel CPU with Xe graphics

Matches 15-inch laptops in CPU benchmarks

Comfortable keyboard with reactive RGB lighting

Booming simulated surround sound

Reliable color accuracy

Dual vapor cooling chambers Cons: Fairly expensive for top configurations

Razer logo on back Outside of the Chromebooks targeting a different demographic of shoppers, most of the best laptops must eventually go head-to-head with the XPS 13 to earn your money. And Razer, despite being pigeon-holed as a gaming laptop maker for years, stepped into the ring with a potential champion in the Razer Book 13. It has the same chipset, but manages to squeeze better performance out of it. On top of that, the laptop has some exciting design choices that make it feel a bit more fun to use. Pulling from its gaming background, Razer added vapor cooling to the Book 13, keeping it running at a normal temperature without relying only on loud fans, plus per-key RGB lighting that can be configured to have varying brightness levels or react to your typing or audio output. You can use THX audio customization controls to ensure the simulated surround sound plays as it should. And the keyboard is built to handle rapid and furious keystrokes. Intel EVO certified, the Razer Book 13 has Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, a touch display option, Thunderbolt 4 ports, wakes up from full sleep within nine seconds, and can run for up to 10 hours per charge. The display recreates 100 percent sRGB, 76 percent AdobeRGB, and 80 percent DCI-P3, which looks fantastic and will hopefully be enough for artistic work. And as we previously mentioned, the Razer Book 13 wins the CPU battle against virtually every other Windows laptop, so you know your apps will open and run at top speed. Why consider the XPS 13 over the Razer Book 13? Dell's laptop is lighter by 0.3 pounds, is more affordable — saving you a few hundred to get the ideal 16 GB RAM and 512GB SSD most power users want — and tends to last a couple of hours longer in terms of average battery life. We'll also point out that the Razer logo on the back is still associated with gaming and may not have a professional look that certain buyers are going for. Otherwise, Razer's Ultrabook is seriously worth considering.

7. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Best Premium Ultrabook $1300 at Best Buy Bottom line: Microsoft side-steps the Intel/AMD debate by letting you choose between the latest CPUs and GPUs from both companies. Like the Surface Laptop 3, this slick machine has a stylish 3:2 aspect ratio, well-designed keyboard and trackpad, average FHD touchscreen with decent color support, and a thin-but-basic design with noticeable bezels. It improves significantly on its predecessor in performance and battery life. Processor: 11th Gen i7-1185G7/ AMD Ryzen 5 4680U | Graphics: Intel Xe or AMD Radeon | RAM: 8GB–32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM | Storage: 256GB–1TB SSD | Display size: 13.5" | Display resolution: 2256x1504 | Ports and slots: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x audio jack | Weight: 2.79 lb | Convertible? No

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Touch $1000 Mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD Touch $1200 Mid-range Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB, FHD Touch $1300 High-end Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD Touch $1700

Pros: Latest-gen Intel or AMD CPU

Especially affordable for AMD model

Long-lasting battery life

Quiet fan Cons: Not many ports

Doesn't perform as well on battery power The Surface Laptop 4 isn't a major upgrade on the Surface Laptop 3, which previously held this spot. The latest laptop has a new aluminum finish but otherwise mirrors its predecessor in design and display; the 3rd model still performs quickly by today's standards, and you can likely find it at a discount. Despite all that, we'd recommend the Surface Laptop 4 13.5 instead, for one simple reason: you'll get to choose between the 11th Gen Intel CPU with Xe graphics or the AMD Ryzen with tons of memory and 19 hours of battery life. Whichever manufacturer you choose, your computer will blow past the older laptop's benchmarks by a significant margin. Compared to the XPS 13, the new Surface Laptop 4 has a disappointing port selection with only one non-Thunderbolt 4 USB-C slot, nor does it have a 4K option, a bezel-less design, or a non-touch configuration to save money. But its battery life will beat theirs by several hours, its keyboard continues to be extremely comfortable to type on compared to the norm, and it offers a Ryzen alternative that they lack. Microsoft designed an ultrabook that's perfect for people who want both powerful speed and a reliable touchscreen. It won't have the versatility of a 2-in-1 Chromebook, but it'll outperform them by leaps and bounds if you're willing to shell out that extra cash for it.

Best Premium Ultrabook Surface Laptop 4 13.5 An all-around quality laptop, the Surface Laptop 4 performs well whether you prefer Intel or AMD Ryzen graphics.

From $1000 at Microsoft

8. Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 7 Best Cheap Powerful Laptop $607 at Amazon Bottom line: You'll rarely find eight cores and this level of processing horsepower in such a lightweight laptop, and especially not at such an affordable price. Its prolonged battery life stems partly from an underpowered display, but that's one of its rare downsides. We recommend making sure you're buying the AMD version, not the Intel variant. Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (Eight Cores, 2.0GHz) | Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 | RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X | Storage: 512GB–1TB M.2 PCIe SSD | Display size: 13.5" | Display resolution: FHD | Ports and slots: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x USB 2.0 | Weight: 2.65 lb | Convertible? No

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Mid-range Ryzen 7 4700U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD $650 High-end Ryzen 7 4700U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD $850

Pros: Lighter than a MacBook Air

Fast AMD Ryzen 7 clock performance

Large, decently fast SSD for cheap

Good selection of USB ports

10-hour battery life at 80% brightness Cons: Worse display than Intel sibling

Unremarkable form factor

No Thunderbolt 3 There's a reasonable debate as to which of the Acer Swift 3 laptops is better: the Intel 10th Gen CPU build or the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U build. While more expensive, Acer's Intel configuration gives you a 3:2, 2K display that we strongly prefer to the AMD's basic, boring 16:9 FHD resolution. Moreover, it surpasses its sibling's average battery life by two hours and has an Always-On function. It even weighs 0.6 pounds less! So why did we definitely choose the AMD for our best portable laptop selection? Because the Ryzen 7 configuration is cheaper while also outclassing Intel in virtually every performance benchmark test by a wide margin: Geekbench 5.0 Multi-Core by about 1,000, PCMark 10 by about 700, nearly doubling the range of the Cinebench R20 and winning in SSD read speeds by about 520 MB/s. It's just faster, period. Compared against the wider industry, the Swift 3 is lighter than most of our top laptops, ranges on the high end in battery life, offers 512GB storage as a baseline for its cheapest model, and has both USB-C and legacy ports (though no Thunderbolt 3). The only real upgrade is for a TB of storage, which few people need, so there's little impetus to spend beyond its thrifty list price. Unfortunately, it really does underperform in color fidelity against even the cheapest Chromebooks. In its testing, Windows Central found 61% sRGB, 45% AdobeRGB, and 45% DCI-P3 color, a much more noticeable deficiency to the naked eye. As for its design, we appreciate the 180-degree hinge that lets the display lie flat, but otherwise, there's not much to write home about. The touchpad is precise but compact, and the keyboard has small chiclet keys and a backlight on silver, making the keys harder to read. Plus, the 720p webcam doesn't support Windows Hello, though you do at least get a fingerprint scanner.

Best Cheap Powerful Laptop Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 7 Want a bulky processor without paying a premium for it? The portable Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 7 is your best sub-$1000 option by far.

$692 at Walmart

9. Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA Best Ultra-Slim Portable Laptop $769 at Amazon Bottom line: About half an inch thick with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, the Zenbook 13 UX325EA isn't the slimmest Zenbook but offers 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips for lightning-fast performance and next-gen integrated graphics. If you're in the market for a lightweight, MIL-STD-810G durable laptop with a consistently long battery life, then this is the Zenbook for you. Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 | Graphics: Up to Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 8–16GB LPDDR4X | Storage: 256GB–1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display size: 13.3" | Display resolution: FHD | Ports and slots: 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI, 1x MicroSD slot | Weight: 2.45 lb | Convertible? No

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end i5, 8GB, 256GB, FHD $800 Mid-range i7, 8GB, 512GB, FHD $900 High-end i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD $1100

Pros: Slim, lightweight design with stand

11th Gen Tiger Lake

Exceptional port selection

Good pricing for quality

Wide, dynamic touchpad Cons: Bottom-mounted speakers

Not bezel-less Asus sells several Zenbook 13 models, including an excellent UX333FA laptop with 10th Gen Intel chips, an absurd 95% screen-to-body ratio with 2.8–5.9mm bezels, and some beautiful chassis colors. While you could easily lean that way for style points, our more substantive criteria helped us pick the UX325EA model, which is 3mm thinner, slightly lighter, and, most importantly, contains 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips and faster memory clock speeds. If you want a lightweight, non-Chromebook laptop that doesn't sacrifice much processing power for its portability, then the Zenbook 13 has few peers. It'll slide into your backpack while hardly taking up any room and has a manufacturer's 15-hour estimate that falls closer to a dozen or so in real-life use. Wi-Fi 6 compatibility gives it the fastest internet speeds, and it has the best range of ports you'll find on a non-gaming laptop, including a rare (for laptops) HDMI port and microSD card slot. The edge-to-edge keyboard, coupled with the elevated hinge for an optimum typing angle, makes all-day work more ergonomic. Still, that extra finger space means the speakers are bottom-firing, which, as we saw with the Spin 713, can have a detrimental effect on your music's ability to spread unmuffled through the room. We recommend picking the high-end option if you can afford it, less for the extra storage and more because the premium model is the only one to feature Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. For the best connectivity and 1080p graphics for some recent, non-demanding games, it's your best option.

Best Ultra-Slim Portable Laptop Asus Zenbook 13 UX325EA The Asus Zenbook 13 is undoubtedly the best non-convertible laptop for bringing everywhere without straining your back.

10. Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Best Premium Chromebook From $359 at Lenovo Bottom line: For people who love the Chrome OS for daily work or nightly tablet lounging but also want more computing power than most Chromebooks offer, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga is more like a traditional laptop. Look for the souped-up model with high RAM and SSD storage, potentially with 4K if you care about high resolution, but be prepared to pay prices closer in line to Ultrabooks or Macbooks. Processor: AMD Athlon Gold 3150C / Ryzen 3 3250C / Ryzen 5 Pro 3500C / Ryzen 7 3700C | Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics | RAM: 4-16GB DDR4 2400MHz | Storage: 32 GB eMMC – 256 GB PCIe SSD | Display size: 13.3" | Display resolution: FHD or UHD, 300–400 nits | Ports and slots: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DP 1.4), HDMI 2.0, MicroSD card reader, audio jack | Weight: 3.30 lbs | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2029 | Convertible? 2-in-1

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end Ryzen 3 3250C, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, FHD Touch $1000 Mid-range Ryzen 5 3500C, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, FHD Touch $1200 High-end Ryzen 7 3700C, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, FHD Touch $1400

Pros: Comfortable backlit keyboard with ThinkPad TrackPoint

Built-in USI pen for touchscreen

Reliable performance from Ryzen CPUs

All the ports you could want

8+ years of guaranteed support Cons: Can be expensive for a Chromebook

Battery life underperforms estimates Our resident Chromebook expert who tests all the big releases every year called the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook "basically perfect" after her review. It has a brighter display than most Chromebooks, super-fast ports for data transfer and power charging, handy security features, and a rare Ryzen chip that offers a nice alternative to the usual Intel Chromebooks. You'll love typing on this keyboard with bright backlighting for late-night work and a large typeface, so the letters are clearly visible. It also sports a tiny red nub in the center of the keyboard that lets you swipe up and down on web pages without having to move your hands from their standard typing position. Then, once you switch to this 2-in-1 to tablet mode, the C13 Yoga has a reliable touchscreen that doesn't drop inputs. Plus, it comes with a USI pen stylus. This is one of the rare Chromebooks to feature up to 256GB of SSD storage, so it's a great fit for Chrome users who don't want to store everything on the cloud. Plus, the powerful Ryzen CPU will handle all of the Chrome tabs and streaming anybody could ever want. We didn't pick the ThinkPad C13 Yoga to dethrone the Acer Spin 713 as the best Chromebook despite all these upsides. Mainly due to two reasons: battery and price. We found the Yoga lasted about 7 to 8 hours per charge in our test, below Lenovo's estimates and the typical Chromebook standard. It's also much pricier than Chromebook owners have come to expect. Right now, Lenovo is selling its new Chromebook at a major discount, but once that promotion ends, the top-spec Yoga will rise in price from sub-$1,000 to $1,500 — putting it in the mid-range category where it has to compete against top-of-the-line laptops that probably have better graphical power.

Best Premium Chromebook Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Pair the Chrome OS with a surprisingly powerful machine and a great keyboard you'll enjoy typing on for years to come.

$599 at Amazon

$599 at Walmart

11. Razer Blade 15 Best Gaming Laptop $1,400 at Best Buy Bottom line: Don't worry about portability, saving money, or even battery life when it comes to picking a gaming laptop. You may get some productivity out of this and appreciate the large display for split-screen work, but you're here for pure, future-proofed performance and discrete Nvidia graphics. We suggest picking the Razer Blade 15 1080p model if you're an online gamer looking for a solid refresh rate, but 4K OLED may be preferable if graphics trump performance for you. Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER | RAM: Up to 16GB RAM | Storage: 512GB–1TB PCIe | Display size: 15.6" | Display resolution: FHD or 4K | Ports and slots: 1x HDMI, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x USB 2.0, 1x Ethernet, 1x audio jack | Weight: 4.5lb and up | Convertible? No

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Low-end i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz $1600 Mid-range i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, QHD 240Hz $2300 Mid-range i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 240Hz $2500 High-end i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 360Hz $3100

Pros: Up to 240/360Hz refresh rate

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics card

Up to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Vapor chamber for dynamic cooling Cons: Expensive

Keyboard doesn't impress us For all our talk about Intel Xe graphics helping our best laptop selections to handle low-level gaming, the fact of the matter is that you need discrete graphics, powerful memory, and a display built for high frame rates to truly enjoy PC games on high settings. You can upgrade our other picks into the two-grand range, but their improvements center on better storage and CPUs, while the GPUs mostly remain stagnant. Only a gaming laptop will do, though, unfortunately, any laptop with the right components will be a true pain to lug around. The Razer Blade 15 is our one gaming pick for this list because it hits the sweet spot for portable gaming. Cheap gaming laptops have to sacrifice something to hit a low price, so you'll end up with thermal throttling, a low-brightness display, an ugly design, or lower storage than you need for large PC titles. Or you can choose an expensive model like an Alienware laptop that makes you pay a premium for quality and weigh too much to bring anywhere. With the Razer Blade 15, you can choose between multiple configurations based on your gaming habits, all of which are relatively similar in price. For example, you can get up to 300Hz with a 1080p model, but most people happily make do with 144Hz, given that you'd likely need a PC to take advantage of that level of refresh rate. With the $2000 model with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, dual-channel memory, and expandable SSD card slot, you'll be set for virtually any PC game out today on high settings. Or, add a couple of hundred bucks more for 4K 60Hz OLED, which will cap your frame rate below the norm but at least deliver ray tracing and a 1ms response time.

Best Gaming Laptop Razer Blade 15 Snag a semi-portable gaming laptop with superb specs at a relatively affordable price.

$2,500 at Razer

12. Lenovo Chromebook Duet Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Tablet From $249 at Best Buy Bottom line: Lenovo built the best cheap laptop for buyers on a limited budget, with a battery that can last upwards of a full day or more per charge. This detachable tablet laptop hybrid has the worst specs of anything on our list. Still, for kids who just want something for streaming in bed plus word processing for school, or for adults who want a separate device for casual recreation that won't cut into their main laptop budget, the Chromebook Duet checks all those boxes. Processor: Mediatek Helio P60T | Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64–128GB SSD | Display size: 10.1" | Display resolution: FHD | Ports and slots: 1x USB-C | Weight: 2.03 lbs | Auto Update Expiration date: June 2028 | Convertible? Yes

Quality of build Configuration Typical price Standard MediaTek Helio P60T, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD, FHD Touch $270

Pros: Excellent battery

Comes with kickstand and keyboard

400 nits

Comfortable to hold thanks to compact size

Really cheap Cons: Only one USB-C port, no audio jack

Weak in-box charger

Cramped keyboard with narrow keys During the initial stage of our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we saw incredible battery life, hitting 3 days out of the box with 6 to 9 hours of testing per day before it needed a recharge. As time went on, we saw a more down-to-earth 10-12 hours of average battery life, still a truly impressive number for a 0.29-inch tablet that weighs less than a pound without the keyboard. Most of the Duet's other elements are more adequate than impressive. In our review, we noted that the detachable keyboard doesn't connect to the Duet as firmly as we'd like and that the keyboard itself is somewhat cramped for long typing sessions since it needs to match the 10.1-inch size, particularly the punctuation keys. You're going to have to mentally relearn where to place your right hand's fingers while typing on the Duet. You only get one USB-C port on this device, with no audio jack, so be prepared to whip out those wireless headphones, as its dual speakers don't hit a high volume. Plus, the dedicated charger only hits 10W, which will make recharging your Duet a chore unless you buy a faster-charging accessory. Amidst all the compromises Lenovo took to make this an affordable tablet, it remains a device that you can use for work calls, Android apps, and streaming without an issue so long as you don't overload it with more than a dozen Chrome OS tabs or so. The display is brighter than most Chromebooks and more comfortable to hold while lying down than a convertible laptop that doesn't detach from the keyboard.

Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Tablet Lenovo Chromebook Duet The Lenovo Duet proves that cheap 2-in-1s can offer low-end specs and provide an excellent companion or couch computer.

$250 at Walmart