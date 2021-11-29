We've seen serious sales on Samsung Galaxy Tab models for the past week, from the premier S7 tablets to the bargain A7 slabs. But Cyber Monday tablet deals are likely to end today, making this your last, best chance to score one of the best Samsung tablets for up to $200 off.

Let's start with the affordable tablets for bargain hunters looking for an Amazon Fire alternative. The A7 Lite is an 8.7-inch budget model that we consider the best cheap Samsung tablet. While not as powerful as a Tab S, you'll still get up to 4GB of RAM, dual stereo speakers, expandable storage, long-lasting battery life, planned updates through Android 13, and a comfortably lightweight design — all for $130. We suggest buying the 64GB model for $10 extra, as that gives you more RAM as well.

If you're willing to spend just a little more, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best tablets for students for mid-range value. At up to $130 off, it's still about twice the price of an A7 Lite, but in exchange for better performance, an upgrade in display resolution and size, and an S Pen for better navigation. Both streaming and working on this tablet will be much easier.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, 4GB of RAM, long-lasting battery life, and an S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great mid-range option even at full price. But for Cyber Monday, it's especially good value for the price. $250 at Samsung ($100 off, 64GB model)

$300 at Samsung ($130 off, 128GB model)

The cheapest deal is on the Galaxy Tab A 8" (2019), currently just $100 ($50 off). It's not one we'd really recommend, with its thick bezels, older chip, and just 2GB of RAM. But if you care about price first and foremost and just want a cheap tablet to give to a youngster in your life, this model still has Samsung's trademark quality and software attached.

Galaxy Tab A 8" (2019) For pure affordability, the Galaxy Tab A tops the list. It's got a compact design that, like the Fire HD 8, is especially handy for streaming in bed or on the go. It's no workhorse but has more than enough juice as a casual streaming device. $100 at Best Buy ($50 off)

Of course, for the absolute best tablets available, you have to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+. These give you the most attractive designs, 11- or 12.4-inches of display space, 120Hz refresh rates, powerful battery life, and fast charging, 6 to 8GB of RAM, and flagship Snapdragon 865 chipsets.

Both of these are incredible pieces of hardware. They usually cost you an arm and a leg, but Samsung has them discounted for $150–$200 off for Cyber Monday. Your only question is whether you pick the S7 or the S7+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | $150 off Thanks to its Snapdragon 865+ processor with 6GB of RAM, 11-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 8,000mAh battery, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging, the Galaxy Tab S7 has all the premium features you could want at a mid-range price. $499 at Amazon

From $499 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | $200 off Upgrade to a 12.4-inch AMOLED display for the best visual quality for all your streaming, gaming, and productivity needs. It also gives you a larger 10,090 mAh battery and in-screen fingerprint sensor, though the processor and RAM are the same. It's a premium device at a lower price than usual. From $699 at Amazon

From $699 at Samsung

For the newest S7 tablet with solid performance at a lower price, take a serious look at the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It has the size and battery life of the S7+ while costing about $250 less in exchange for a slower processor. As someone who owns and loves the S7 FE, I strongly recommend picking the 6GB model for an extra $20, as that'll get you a much-needed performance boost for DeX mode.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Up to $150 off The 2021 Fan Edition tablet isn't as fast as the other S7 tablets, but it has a massive 12.4-inch, 2560x1600 display for much less than the smaller S7, plus amazing battery life. You get an S Pen, the latest Samsung software, and solid performance (especially with the higher RAM configurations) for up to $150 off. From $450 at Best Buy (6GB/128GB)

From $530 at Samsung (6GB/256GB)

From $430 at Amazon (4GB/64GB)

Last but not least, we're going to stretch the definition of "tablet" a bit and point you towards the Galaxy Chromebook, one of the best Chromebooks that's currently $400 off for Cyber Monday. It's a 2-in-1 laptop that lets you fold the keyboard back flat against the display so you can use it in "tablet mode" with the built-in stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (Save $400) Whether you want the latest specs for your work or the best screen around for watching movies, this gives you both. While the i3 Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $540, it has less power, less storage, and a lower-resolution screen, so the OG is the one to buy. $600 at Amazon

$600 at Best Buy

Whatever kind of tablet you're looking for, one of these seven Cyber Monday Galaxy Tablet deals should fit the bill. Any S7 should give you both excellent streaming quality and enough horsepower for productivity work, while the Galaxy Chromebook is better suited for work with tablet streaming as a nice side bonus. The S6 Lite skirts the line between usability and affordability, while the A7 Lite should provide excellent casual streaming quality.

Most are still in stock, but the Galaxy Tab S7 is back-ordered on some sites, while the S6 Lite sold out on others. In other words, don't assume these deals will stick around until the end of the day. So pick your favorite deal and pull the trigger as soon as you decide!