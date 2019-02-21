Best answer: If you want to be among the first people to buy the Galaxy S10, you'll have the best luck buying the phone directly through Samsung or your carrier when pre-orders open on February 21.

Buy the Galaxy S10 from Samsung

If you want to make sure you get the Galaxy S10 in a speedy manner and get the best possible deal on it, buying the phone directly from Samsung is probably in your best interest.

Samsung sells just about every version of the S10 you could ask for, including:

Unlocked

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

Sprint

U.S. Cellular

When you go to buy your S10, make sure to keep an eye out for various promotions being offered. Right now, Samsung's offering up to $550 back on your purchase when trading in your current phone. Plus, if you get your pre-order in between February 21 and March 7, you'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds (a $130 value).

Also make sure to check with your carrier

In addition to Samsung, it's also worth taking a look at what your carrier has to offer.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon have all be confirmed to carry the S10, and if you already have your phone service through one of those companies, it might be easiest to just buy the phone from them.

Along with the four big carriers, you'll also find the S10 being sold at U.S. Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile.

Similar to Samsung, you can also expect to find plenty of promotions and offers from your carrier to ensure you get the best price possible.

Don't forget about third-party retailers

Lastly, it's a good idea to also keep your eye on other retailers.

On top of Samsung's website and through carriers, you'll also be able to purchase the Galaxy S10 from:

Amazon

Best Buy

Costco

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

You'll likely have a better chance of getting the Galaxy S10 faster through Samsung or a carrier, but having too many options to look at is never a bad thing. Also, if you have something like Amazon Prime, you'll be able to get fast, free shipping once the S10 is in stock.

Pre-orders are now live!

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 are now live, and will run through March 7. Following that, regular sales will begin on March 8.

The Galaxy S10 has a starting retail price of $900 while the larger S10+ will set you back $1,000. Lastly, the more affordable Galaxy S10e is going for just $750. Here's the breakdown of the entire series:

Galaxy S10e (128GB): $750

Galaxy S10e (256GB): $850

Galaxy S10 (128GB): $900

Galaxy S10 (512GB): $1,150

Galaxy S10+ (128GB): $1,000

Galaxy S10+ (512GB): $1,200

Galaxy S10+ (1TB): $1,600

