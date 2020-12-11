There are a bunch of Fitbit devices on the market these days and choosing between them can be difficult. One key factor for many buyers, presumably including you reading this article, is price. Fitbit's smartwatches and fitness trackers span a wide range of price points and pretty much all of them can be found at a discount if you know where to look.

The Sense is Fitbit's newest and most premium smart health watch, and it's also the company's most expensive wearable. It has sensors to measure your electrodermal skin activity, temperature, and stress levels, and it can also take an ECG reading to determine if you have atrial fibrillation. All of this in a stylish new package with all of the comprehensive fitness tracking you've come to expect, as well as six months of Fitbit Premium access. It's over $50 off right now at Amazon. Also on sale at Best Buy , B&H . and Walmart .

We've rounded up the best Fitbit deals that we could find from across the web to help save you some of your precious and hard-earned money. We'll keep this post updated as new deals crop up so that the below promotions are the very best on offer.

Best Fitbit Smartwatch Deals

Best Fitbit Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitbit Smart Scale Deals

Fitbit Aria Air | $47.99 at Amazon Smart scales have been around for a while, but the great thing about the Aria Air is how seamlessly it integrates with your Fitbit wearable and the Fitbit app. Not only do you get to see your progress as a number on the scale, but the data is also transferred to your app, where you can analyze your bodyweight metrics in as much detail as you like. $47.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Price Tracking

We keep tabs on prices on popular trackers like the Inspire and Charge lines, as well as smartwatches like the Versa and Sense models, to ensure you always have an up-to-date list here. We also take into account lifetime product pricing, all-time low prices, average pricing, and special offers and coupons when suggesting the best deals out there.

Prices fluctuate all year round so there's always a good deal to be found. That being said, shopping seasons like Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer some of the best chances to save with all-time low prices at most retailers.