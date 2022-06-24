Best Fire Tablet deals for Prime Day 2022

Amazon makes some of the most affordable and most popular Android tablets, and to no one's surprise, many of its Fire Tablets go on sale during Amazon's annual Prime Day event.

Fire Tablet devices can run most of the popular media, streaming, and social media apps that you'll find on more expensive tablets, plus they can handle quite a bit of productivity work. They're also great for mobile gaming and for entertaining your little ones. And with multi-user and multi-account support, as well as Amazon's Kids+ service, they make the perfect family tablet, as well as a good value. The non-kid versions of the Fire Tablets can be had in an ad-free or a cheaper, ad-supported option (and you can always upgrade to ad-free for an additional fee at a later time).

These Fire Tablets often go on sale throughout the year, but you're unlikely to find a better deal on Amazon Devices than during Prime Day 2022. Here are the best Fire Tablet deals that we've seen so far.

Best Fire 7 Tablet Deals

The Fire 7 tablet is already so affordable that many people just drop one in their virtual cart almost without thinking about it. If it were available in a grocery store, you might expect to see it next to the gum and mints as an "impulse buy."

The Fire 7 has a seven-inch IPS display and is available in configurations of 16GB and 32GB of storage, though you can add up to 1TB through a microSD card. In addition, the device gets up to ten hours of screen-on time on a charge, has front and rear cameras for photos and video calling, and even comes with hands-free Alexa access.

(opens in new tab) Save 20% on the Fire 7 (2022) with trade-in (opens in new tab) Amazon's most popular tablet has finally been updated with an improved processor, more RAM, and better battery life. While there aren't any major deals currently available, you can save 20% when trading in your old tablet.

Best Fire HD 8 Tablet Deals

In 2020, Amazon introduced not one but two versions of its popular mid-sized tablets, the Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 8 Plus. On the surface, there isn't much (if anything) that differentiates the two devices. Instead, the differences come down to internal components and external features.

The Fire HD 8 is the tablet that most people will (and probably should) get, as it has the same display and design as the HD 8 Plus but comes in $20 cheaper than its premium sibling. However, what makes the HD 8 Plus worth considering are those extra features that point toward the future of Amazon tablets.

The Fire HD 8 Plus has a faster processor and more RAM than the Fire HD 8, but what's really interesting is that it can charge wirelessly. When paired with its Wireless Charging Dock accessory, you can even turn it into an Echo Show.

(opens in new tab) Save $20 on the Fire HD 8 Plus bundle (opens in new tab) The Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the most premium Fire Tablets you can buy in 2022, featuring a faster processor and wireless charging capability. When paired with the Wireless Charging Dock, you also get an Echo Show experience.

Best Fire HD 10 Tablet Deals

Until the Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus (2020) were released, the Fire HD 10 (2019) was our pick for best Amazon Fire Tablet. While it has lost that crown, for now, it is still an excellent device for media consumption and gaming.

While you can still grab that Fire HD 10 (2019) version at a nice discount, 2021 brought two new devices to the lineup — the Fire HD 10 (2021) and the Fire HD 10 Plus (2021). You can purchase both options with a Productivity Bundle, including a full year of Microsoft Office 365 and a bespoke Bluetooth Keyboard. The Fire HD 10 Plus (2021), like the Fire HD 8 Plus before it, is the only version that can charge wirelessly with an optional wireless charging dock accessory. It also comes with a bit more RAM than the standard model.

(opens in new tab) Save 20% on the Fire HD 10 (2022) with trade-in (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a cheap tablet with a big screen, it doesn't get much better than the Fire HD 10. This tablet offers up to 12 hours of battery life, comes in four different colors, and sports a microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB.



Best Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet Deals

Amazon has been making a kid-friendly line of tablets for several years now under the moniker of Kids Edition devices. These all come with a durable and colorful case, as well as a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly Amazon FreeTime Unlimited), which is the company's comprehensive set of parental controls and age-appropriate content. In addition, all Kids Edition Fire tablets come in three colors: pink, blue, and purple, and all can be purchased in two packs as well (in case your children aren't great at sharing). Best of all, Amazon includes a two-year replacement guarantee with the purchase.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition has been a popular product for several reasons, not the least of which is the price. As the smallest Kids Edition tablet, it's also the least expensive. The other thing this tiny tablet has going for it is its size. The seven-inch screen is just about perfect for any kid to hold, be they a three-year-old toddler or a ten-year-old tween.

Following the introduction of the Kids Pro line of Fire Tablets, Amazon is now offering an upgraded version of the standard Fire 7 Kids tablet. It still provides all the same great benefits, just with a bit better performance than the previous iteration.

(opens in new tab) Save 20% on the Fire 7 Kids (2022) with trade-in (opens in new tab) This small tablet is affordable, portable, and it comes with a built-in stand in its case. Amazon also includes a two-year replacement guarantee — if anything happens to it, you can get it replaced at no additional charge with no questions asked.

Best Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet Deals

As with the grown-up tablets, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition was our pick for the top Kids Edition Fire tablet. It has a better display than the 7-inch version, but it also has better cameras and speakers. Again, as with the recent regular Fire tablets, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition charges via USB-C, which is nice if you don't want to have too much cord clutter while charging. You can also expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Of course, all of the other Kids Edition goodies are in place here, including the child-proof cover, Amazon Kids+ subscription, and bright color options. This tablet is still manageable with small hands, but it delivers a markedly better viewing experience. The Fire HD 8 Kids is also available in a Pro version for older children.

(opens in new tab) Buy 2, save $84 with the Fire HD 8 Kids (opens in new tab) Upgrade to the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for USB-C, an HD-quality screen, and up to 1TB in storage. In addition, today's deal saves you over $80 instantly when you purchase two of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets in the same order.

Best Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet Deals

If you have multiple young children in your household who happen to be good at sharing, then you may end up saving money by purchasing the larger Fire HD 10 Kids Edition instead of two or more of the smaller tablet options.

The big and beautiful 10.1-inch screen is the same that is found on the regular Fire HD 10, and it is perfect for gathering around to watch movies or TV shows through Amazon Kids+, especially with the kid case and its kickstand.

If your kids do fight over the tablet, no worries! As with all Kids Edition Fire tablets, this one comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee that says that Amazon will replace a broken device for free! And if you have older children, you can also get the Fire HD 10 Kids in a Pro version.

(opens in new tab) Buy 2, save $120 on the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet (opens in new tab) This tablet is the most expensive Fire tablet available, but it's great for families with multiple children and/or those who like to watch videos together. Purchase two today to save $120 instantly.

Best Fire Tablet Bundle Deals

Amazon has always offered some enticing bundles with its first-party devices, including its Fire tablets. Sometimes these are multi-device packages, while others feature accessories like chargers, cases, or screen protectors.

(opens in new tab) Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet Gaming Bundle (opens in new tab) Sit back and enjoy the best gaming experience that Amazon has to offer. With this bundle, you'll get Amazon's Luna Controller, along with the Fire HD 8, and even a 7-day free trial to the Luna Cloud Gaming service.

(opens in new tab) Save $49 on the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle (opens in new tab) Turn your Fire tablet into a Chromebook competitor with a full year of Microsoft 365 and a bespoke Bluetooth keyboard. The bundle is available for both the Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) tablets.

(opens in new tab) Save $30 on the Fire HD tablet Gaming Bundle (opens in new tab) Amazon's Luna Cloud Gaming service may not be as well-known as some of the other offerings. But with this bundle, you'll save $30 and have access to some of the best games currently available. All without needing to be tied to a computer or console.

Prime Day 2022: Frequently asked questions

Which Fire Tablet Should You Buy? Kids or no kids, our top pick for the best Fire tablet for most people is the Fire HD 8. It regularly retails for $20 less than the Kids Edition version and has the same specs and internals. You can always add Amazon Kids+ to the regular HD 8 at any time (and unsubscribe at any time), and the regular version gives you a bit more freedom in terms of your personal case choices. Plus, if you're only going to buy one tablet, you might not want it to be bright pink, blue, or purple.

Fire HD 8/10 vs. Fire HD 8/10 Plus We touched on this comparison above, but if you read past it or were still confused, here's what it boils down to. First, unless you really care about charging your tablet wirelessly, then you don't need to bother with the Fire HD 8 Plus or HD 10 Plus. They are excellent tablets with some cool features, but they're not enough for most people to justify spending the extra money on. Plus, the regular HD 8 and HD 10 can still do Echo Show Mode as long as they are propped up in a case or stand.

Do you need a Fire Tablet Kids Edition or Kids Pro? As we mentioned above, you do not need to purchase a Fire Kids Edition/Pro tablet, even if you want those features for your family. You can add the Amazon Kids+ service to any regular Fire tablet at any time, and the non-kids versions are substantially cheaper. That's not to say that the kid-focused tablets are not worth the money; they are. They come with supremely durable and soft cases featuring kickstands, and the Amazon Kids+ annual subscription and kid-friendly UI are worth the additional expense for many parents. Plus, each Kids Edition tablet comes with a two-year replacement guarantee; if anything happens to it during that timeframe, you can send it back to Amazon for a brand new tablet at no added cost and no questions asked. If you still want to learn more about these options before purchasing, be sure to check out our handy buying guide for parents interested in the various Kids Fire Tablet options.

When is Prime Day 2022? We knew it was on the way, but Amazon finally confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will start on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and run until July 13. But there are a few changes to be aware of, as Prime Day is now expanding into more countries and another event is scheduled for later in the summer. "The 48-hour event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through July 13 for Prime Day Members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time." This gives everyone about 48 hours to find their favorite deals, save big on some new tablets, or just find some odds and ends that you've been holding off from getting.