An Amazon Echo device is one of the easiest ways to make your home smarter. From super-affordable options like the Echo Dot to the luxe models like the Echo Show, you have a wide variety of choices. All that smart home goodness can put a hefty dent in your wallet, but luckily we've rounded up the best Echo device deals that are available for March 2019. Get ready to say "Hello" to Alexa and "goodbye" to spending tons of money. Best Echo Dot Deals As low as $30 This compact speaker is the most affordable Echo device option. It gets you all of the functionality of the other devices, but in a smaller form factor. The speakers are still surprisingly decent, especially on the newer third-generation lineup, and you'll gain access to all the fun stuff. Music streaming, checking the weather, or asking for a fun fact will all be possible with just a few spoken words.

Direct Discount Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-generation smart speaker We just spotted this deal on Amazon about a week ago, so there's still time to go for it. The drop to $30 is the lowest the Echo Dot has been in several months and only a few bucks off Black Friday's pricing. The deal works on all the available colors, and you can find it at several other retailers like Target, Newegg, and more. $29.99 $50 $20 off See at Amazon

Best Echo Deals $64.99 The Echo is essentially a taller, louder Echo Dot. There are seven microphones and beamforming technology, meaning the device will hear you even over loud music, which is an area where the Echo Dot can fall short. It also features dual speakers, which is another feature the Echo Dot lacks.

Best Echo Plus Deals $119.99 Echo Plus features the most premium sound out of the device family. It also has a built-in smart home hub, meaning it'll pair right out of the box with things like the Philips Hue bulb or your smart plugs, as well as smart devices that only use the Zigbee wireless protocol.

Best Echo Show Deals $179.99 Echo Show takes the existing Echo ecosystem and adds a screen. You can use it to display lyrics in case your kids forget the words to "Baby Shark", show step-by-step recipe videos in the kitchen, or play beauty tutorials while you're getting ready. Of course, you could also just binge-watch Netflix on a new screen instead of the same old TV or smartphone.

Best Echo Spot Deals $40 off 2 Take the Echo Show. Shrink it down. Bam, you have the Echo Spot. It'll show you video flash briefings, weather forecasts, shopping lists, and more, but with a counter-friendly footprint.

Combo and Save Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock The Echo Spot is one of the only Echo devices without a direct price discount right now, but luckily Amazon has still given us a way to save. Buy two Echo Spot devices and you'll save $40 off the total. That brings the $130 devices down to $220 total. Go to Target, Best Buy, and other places and you'll find this deal there as well. $219.98 $260 $40 off See at Amazon