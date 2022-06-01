Best controllers for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android 2022

When it comes to playing games via Microsoft's beta game streaming service, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need a a phone up to the task. There are also many titles to choose from, and in terms of controllers, there are plenty out there that will do the trick. These are our picks for the best controllers around.

The best compatible controllers for Xbox Game Pass on Android

You have plenty of options for finding the best controllers for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass on Android is a big deal for cloud gaming, and we're pretty excited about it. However, as well as picking one of the best phones for game streaming, one of Microsoft's key requirements to play Xbox Game Pass games on your device is that you'll need an external controller, since not every game supports a touch input layer. The list is growing, with over 100 Xbox Cloud Gaming titles that support touch controls, but a controller is still the ideal experience.

So for that purpose, our top pick is the Razer Kishi. It's a versatile beast and a true joy to use. Following that up, if you want something that won't cost you a ton, then the 8BitDo SN30 Pro is for you. Whether you like retro styling or not, it's still the best value on this list. Not only does the controller pair over Bluetooth, but it includes a clip to hold your phone while you play.

Finally, it's hard to go wrong with the Xbox Core controller and a clip, but we think the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus is the better option. Not only do you get the same ergonomics and feel, but you get a clip included and a 3,000mAh power bank. For its price, it's a noticeably better deal versus the standard Xbox One controller. Regardless, it's hard to make a bad choice here. After picking a controller, be sure to check out the best Xbox Game Pass games you can play on your phone.