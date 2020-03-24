Best Chromebooks for Best Buy Curbside Pick-up Android Central 2020

As backorders pile up and shipping dates stretch into April, you might be reaching the end of your technological rope trying to get a good Chromebook for you or your little one to use while we're all stuck home. And of course, no one wants to go running all over town searching store shelves for what's available, so I've sifted through Best Buy and found the best of the batch that you can get for safe, minimal-contact Curbside Pick-up. And you're in luck: my favorite Chromebook on the market is still available right now.

If you want a compact Chromebook that you'd want to buy and use even if everyone weren't being suddenly forced to work and learn from home, grab the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 before it goes out of stock at Best Buy the way I've watched stock pop up and immediately sell out across the digital retail space for the last two months. It's like whack-a-mole, honestly, and I understand the fervor: the Lenovo C340-11 is what I use everyday and I freaking love this little beauty. As stated in my review of the C340-11, this little Chromebook improves on the first-gen Lenovo C330 in just about every way: it feels more solid and sophisticated in the hand, it's got a longer battery life, and it gives you double the USB-A and USB-C ports. And it's going to be supported until June 2026, so if you buy this for your 8th grader, it should last them clear through high school. I've got the Sand Pink one, obviously, but the Platinum Grey looks just as good and works just as good while still being actually readily available for purchase, something the pink one hasn't been able to claim since January, really. I wish that Best Buy stocked the 64GB model, but I'm just happy they have any C340-11 models in stock and available for same-day pick-up. Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026 Pros: Dependable performance

All-day battery life

6.5 years of support

Excellent port configuration Cons: Aluminum lid is scratch-prone

Wish it was 64GB

Best Overall Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 The best Chromebook on the market is at Best Buy. You can get a long-lasting Lenovo laptop with a touchscreen and aluminum lid on sale while this same model is sold out at Amazon, Lenovo, Costco and just about every other retailer around. Don't delay, get yours for curbside and drive home with it tonight. $259 at Best Buy

Big Screen, Low Price: HP Chromebook x360 14-du0023dx

HP's x360 Chromebooks are some of the most versatile around, and the 14-inch size is big enough for satisfactory split-screening without being too big to carry around like its 15.6-inch models. This model bucks the grey/black color scheme we see from so many Chromebooks for a shiny Ceramic White shell instead, and while I know you'd think White would show every bit of wear, tear and grime, it's actually cleaner to keep clean than you'd think. While I wish this model was 1080p, I'm happier with having a touchscreen than a higher resolution screen. It's just so much easier to tap your screen than having to use a trackpad or mouse for every single little thing. Of course, that touchscreen is necessary when you flip the x360 over into tent or tablet modes, which I'm prone to doing on the couch after I work while reading comics and e-books. Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026 Pros: 14-inch touchscreen

Affordable 2-in-1

Good for split-screening Cons: Screen can feel dim

Lackluster resolution

Big Screen, Low Price HP Chromebook x360 14-du0023dx A 14-inch 2-in-1 with an excellent price. Don't need all the bells and whistles with your big-screen Chromebook? HP gives you a touchscreen 2-in-1 that won't strain your eyes or your wallet. $339 at Best Buy

Best for Business: Lenovo Chromebook S345-14

The least-known variant of the Lenovo 340 line, the S345-14, is the AMD variant of the S340-14 (which is the clamshell variant of the C340-11). This shares a similar design and feel with my beloved C340-11, but instead of getting a compact 2-in-1, you get a sleek clamshell with a 1080p touchscreen instead. The higher resolution is much appreciated on the larger screen, and after you try a touchscreen Chromebook, I all but guarantee you, you'll never want to go back to a non-touch Chromebook. The AMD processor here should be plenty powerful enough for your average work day or school day. Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026 Pros: 14-inch 1080p touchscreen

Lenovo durability

AMD processor Cons: Not a 2-in-1

Scratch-prone aluminum

Best for Business Lenovo Chromebook S345-14 The bigger, more practical brother to the C340-11. If you'd rather have a 1080p screen than the 2-in-1 form factor, the Lenovo S345-14 is the Chromebook for you. It may be a clamshell, but it's practical, still portable, and the 14-inch touchscreen is perfect for Freecell- I mean, finance reports! $329 at Best Buy

Premium Powerhouse: Google Pixelbook Go

The Pixelbook Go is one of the most premium Chromebooks you can buy right now — though it'll be outshined by the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the ASUS C436 when they arrive this summer — and while some of us still prefer the original Pixelbook's 3:2 screen ratio and 2-in-1 form factor, this noticeably more compact clamshell is a definite contender for power-users who prefer a reasonably-sized laptop. This is also one of the most readily available Chromebooks today with 8GB of RAM, which power-users will definitely want for dozens upon dozens of tabs and for running Linux applications. While the dev-oriented Pixelbook was all sharp corners and flat rectangles, the more friendly Go has rounded edges and a wavy ridged bottom that increases grip and stability. Blissfully quiet Hush Keys and a lightweight magnesium body like the Microsoft Surface line help add to the sophisticated look and feel of the Go, and as a Google-made Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go will be first in line for any and all new Chrome OS features. Auto Update Expiration date: June 2026 Pros: 8GB of RAM

Gorgeous touchscreen

Ridged bottom for better grip Cons: Not a 2-in-1

Expensive

Premium Powerhouse Google Pixelbook Go Get Google's latest laptop today. While not the most affordable Chromebook on the block, Google's clamshell Pixelbook Go is still a solid option for users seeking power, prestige, and early access to new features. $649 at Best Buy

Super-sized: Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

For a big-screen touchscreen Chromebook that's powerful enough for workaholics and the never-ending-workweek, the Lenovo C630 is a great option that was held back a long time by its price, but these days it justifies it pretty well. You get an 8th-Gen Intel i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM for juggling all those tabs while you're stuck in a marathon Hangouts Meet call, and there's also 128GB of internal storage for downloading plenty of reports and documents — or downloading movies to watch on that big, bright, beautiful 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen. I reviewed the 4K model of the C630 and it had the prettiest screen I've ever seen on a Chromebook, but I wouldn't want to try traveling with it regularly. While it's almost the size of 3lb Hershey bar, it's actually closer 4 pounds and you will also need to carry its charger since that big, bright beautiful screen makes it harder to last a full work day on a single charge. Auto Update Expiration date: June 2025 Pros: Big, beautiful touchscreen

Excellent split-screening

8GB RAM, 128GB storage Cons: Big and heavy

Battery is just okay

Super-sized Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook This Chromebook is king of the home office. This beefy Chromebook is great for watching movies in your hotel room or split-screening your way through long days of editing, but you'll want to keep its charger handy. $549 at Best Buy

Sleek and Stylish: HP Chromebook 15-de0523dx

HP may mostly be known for its smaller, education-focused Chromebooks, but it can make quite the sophisticated big-screen Chromebook, too. With a 15.6-in touchscreen, B&O speakers, and a quite fetching ceramic white lid with cloud blue chassis, the HP Chromebook 15 is more than a pretty face — it's a pretty useful laptop, too. Under the hood sits an i5 processor an 8GB of RAM to power your Android apps and multi-window workdays, and 128GB of storage to store all your work — and several films for watching when the network goes out and you can't work. You can't fold it back into stand mode for presentations or movie marathons in bed, but it's a great Chromebook for work or playing at home. It's a bit big for carrying back and forth every day, but it's easy enough to bring along on vacations for watching videos in the hotel room. Auto Update Expiration date: June 2025 Pros: Backlit keyboard

15.6-inch touchscreen

Intel i5 with 8GB RAM Cons: Not a 2-in-1

Too heavy for travel