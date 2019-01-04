Looking for an Android Wear smartwatch? You may have seen some nice looking options from top fashion brands. Those smartwatches are great and all, but very few people have upwards of $300 to $1,000 (more, in some cases) to spend on them. But if you like the idea of owning one, we're here to tell you that there are quality options available that can fit your budget nicely. Today, we're listing the best cheap Wear OS smartwatches you can buy. For the purposes of this list, we're going to set our price ceiling at $250, mostly to fit in our top pick: Mobvoi's Ticwatch Pro.

Do a bit of searching and you'll probably see a good deal more smartwatches at the sub-$200 price point. We didn't recommend those because those watches have either been discontinued, stopped receiving software support, or because they're simply not good. The ones we've listed here will do you well. We'd especially like to give a shout out to the TicWatch Pro. It goes a bit beyond the sweet spot in terms of price, but the value is simply too good to pass up and you should try stretching your budget as far as you can to get it.

