Looking for an Android Wear smartwatch? You may have seen some nice looking options from top fashion brands. Those smartwatches are great and all, but very few people have upwards of $300 to $1,000 (more, in some cases) to spend on them. But if you like the idea of owning one, we're here to tell you that there are quality options available that can fit your budget nicely. Today, we're listing the best cheap Wear OS smartwatches you can buy. For the purposes of this list, we're going to set our price ceiling at $250, mostly to fit in our top pick: Mobvoi's Ticwatch Pro.
Our Pick
Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro flirts right at the border of "too much" when it comes to price, but it doesn't quite cross it. At $250, the TicWatch Pro offers the best Android Wear and Wear OS experience you can find today, featuring no less than two days of battery life, Google Pay, Google Assistant, a heart rate sensor, GPS, and more.
Classic Style
Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3
While Fossil's 4th generation Explorist trumps the previous model in every way, the Gen 3's reduced price tag still makes it a decent buy. It'll offer a rather basic Wear OS experience, but if all you need is something to use apps on that'll look good, the Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 will make you happy.
Big Value
Mobvoi Ticwatch E
Mobvoi is really good at making cheap smartwatches that have lots of features. The TicWatch E is the cheapest Android Wear smartwatch on this list, yet it has luxuries like a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS, features normally reserved for smartwatches that cost over $100 more.
Mischievous
Misfit Vapor
The original Misfit Vapor brings a competent smartwatch experience on the cheap with its heart rate sensor and GPS, but it also tries to offer a little something unique in its touch-activated bezel used for navigating Wear OS.
Good Sport
Mobvoi Ticwatch S
Whereas the TicWatch E is more fashionable, the TicWatch S offers a similar experience in a more sporty exterior. It's a smooth blend from bezel to strap, giving you the most secure fit possible to use the included heart rate sensor without much of an issue. Grab this one if you're in it for the fitness.
Do a bit of searching and you'll probably see a good deal more smartwatches at the sub-$200 price point. We didn't recommend those because those watches have either been discontinued, stopped receiving software support, or because they're simply not good. The ones we've listed here will do you well. We'd especially like to give a shout out to the TicWatch Pro. It goes a bit beyond the sweet spot in terms of price, but the value is simply too good to pass up and you should try stretching your budget as far as you can to get it.
