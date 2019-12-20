Best Business Chromebooks Android Central 2019

A trusty laptop is essential for any businessperson these days, and if you're open to the idea of not getting a Windows machine or a MacBook, there are quite a few Chromebooks out there that work incredibly well in the office. Today, we're going to highlight six of our favorite business Chromebooks, including the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 as our top overall pick.

Kicking off this list is the Chromebook we think is best-suited for spreadsheets, an endless stream of emails, and presentations. It's the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, and it's one heck of a package. Right off the bat, the C434 impresses with an outstanding aluminum design. It gives the C434 an unmistakable premium look and feel, along with making it extremely durable. The 14-inch display looks fantastic thanks to the Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, Intel's Core m3 processor offers plenty of horsepower, and you have your choice of 4 or 8GB of RAM. You can even flip the screen all the way around and turn it into a tablet! We're also smitten with the C434's backlit keyboard, making it easy to keep typing in the dark, and the large trackpad makes scrolling and swiping as comfy as can be. Plus, the 64GB of internal storage is a lot more than what many of the other picks on this list offer. The lack of a fingerprint sensor is a bummer, but if you can get over that, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 has a lot to offer. Pros: Gorgeous aluminum design

Keyboard is backlit

Roomy trackpad

14-inch Full HD display

Great performance Cons: No fingerprint sensor

Best Overall ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 The best overall Chromebook for business The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 stands out as the best Chromebook for business, offering a backlit keyboard and excellent display. From $473 at Amazon

Best Runner Up: Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Whether you're trying to save some coin or just want a different option to consider, another Chromebook we highly recommend is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2. It gets just about everything right, from design, display, performance, and more. Samsung's sleek aluminum design is wonderful, giving the Chromebook Plus V2 a high-end aesthetic while also keeping it lightweight and durable. The 12.2-inch display has a sharp 1920x1080 resolution, the keyboard and trackpad feel good to use, and Samsung's inclusion of a free stylus is great for handwritten notes or sketches. We don't have any complaints with the Chromebook Plus V2's performance or battery life, and if you want to use it as a tablet, just flip the display all the way around to the back. Being limited to 32GB of internal storage is lame, but you can always expand it using the microSD card slot. Speaking of ports, you also get two USB-C ports, a full-sized USB 3.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack. Pros: Aluminum design looks and feels awesome

Very lightweight

HD display is easy-on-the-eyes

Included stylus is great

Expandable storage Cons: Limited to 32GB of internal storage

Best Runner Up Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 The best runner up business Chromebook Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 checks just about every box — offering a great design, display, performance, and more. From $341 at Amazon

Best Value: ASUS Chromebook C523

We don't advise you get a bottom-of-the-barrel Chromebook if you're using it for work purposes, but if you have a tighter budget and need to minimize your spending as much as possible, we'd urge you to check out the ASUS Chromebook C523. You can get the Chromebook C523 in two main flavors — with a 14-inch screen or with a 15.6-inch screen. We love that you can choose which size works best for you, and upgrading to the 15.6-inch model still manages to retain an affordable price. The 14-inch C523 is limited to 32GB of storage, but the 15.6-inch variant gives you the choice of 32GB or 64GB. An Intel Celeron processor is offered no matter which model you end up buying, along with an HD display and 4GB of RAM. We also appreciate the use of USB-C and USB-A ports, and the keyboard and trackpad perform surprisingly well. There's no doubt about it — you're getting a lot for your money with this one. Pros: Two screen-size options

Great keyboard and trackpad

USB-C and UBS-A ports

Most affordable on this list Cons: Display is only 720p HD

32GB of base storage

Best Value ASUS Chromebook C523 The best value Chromebook for business Want to get a lot of bang-for-your-buck? ASUS's Chromebook C523 offers a reliable user experience for not much cash. From $204 at Amazon

Best Keyboard: Google Pixelbook Go

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have the Google Pixelbook Go. The Pixelbook Go is the most expensive Chromebook on this list, but if you have the cash to afford it, it deserves to be one of your options. There's a lot the Pixelbook Go gets right, but one of the highlights is its keyboard. Hands down, this is one of the best (if not the best) keyboards you'll ever type on. It's accurate, key travel is excellent, and the matte finish feels amazing to type on for hours on end. That might seem like a lot of gushing for a keyboard, but if you do a lot of typing for your job, this is an essential component that you shouldn't overlook. Along with the top-notch keyboard, the Pixelbook Go also shines with its trackpad, speakers, and lightweight design. Add that together with speedy performance and reliable battery life, and you're in for something special — so long as the price doesn't scare you away. Pros: Outstanding keyboard that's comfortable and accurate

Speakers and trackpad are top-notch

Well-built, lightweight design

Excellent performance

Great battery life Cons: Doesn't have a fingerprint sensor

Expensive

Best Keyboard Google Pixelbook Go Best keyboard on a business Chromebook You probably type a lot for work, and if you do, the Pixelbook Go is worth splurging for. Seriously — the keyboard is that good. From $649 at Amazon

Best Tablet: HP Chromebook X2

One of the most versatile Chromebooks on our list is this — the HP Chromebook X2. It's not the only 2-in-1 machine we've talked about, but it is the only one that's a standalone tablet that just so happens to dock into a keyboard attachment to turn into a laptop. This design makes the Chromebook X2 considerably more comfortable to use as a tablet, which is perfect if you need to do a lot of sketching or like taking handwritten notes. Speaking of which, HP includes a free stylus that feels great in the hand and offers surprisingly good accuracy. The keyboard attachment is also better than you're probably expecting. The hinge that connects the keyboard to the X2 is very sturdy, so much so that you can comfortably use the X2 with the keyboard on your lap without any issues. It feels like a legit laptop when used in this mode, and that's something we can't say about other devices with this form factor. The only downside is that the keys aren't backlit. Add that together with a crisp and colorful display, 10-12 hours of battery life, and solid performance, and the HP Chromebook X2 is quite the machine. Pros: Can be used as a standalone tablet

Keyboard attachment works well

Fantastic display

Reliable battery life

Comes with a free stylus Cons: Only 32GB of storage

Keyboard isn't backlit

Best Tablet HP Chromebook X2 Why not both? Is it a tablet? Is it a laptop? The HP Chromebook X2 is both, and that versatility is great to have in and out of the office. $458 at Amazon

Best Big Display: Acer Chromebook 715

Rounding out our picks for the best business Chromebooks, we want to talk about the Acer Chromebook 715. If a big display is what you're after, the 715 is what you want. A 15.6-inch display is included by default, giving you plenty of room for lots of Chrome tabs running side-by-side. The LCD panel also looks great thanks to the Full HD resolution. Its larger size carries over to the keyboard as well. You get a full number pad on the right side, making this a great choice for people that have to punch in a lot of numbers for their work. The 8GB of RAM that's on board is perfect for power-users, as is the Intel Pentium processor. Being limited to 32GB of base storage isn't ideal, but at least it's easily expandable with a microSD card. Pros: Large 15.6-inch screen

Aluminum body

Full number pad on the keyboard

Fingerprint sensor

Expandable storage Cons: Again, only 32GB of storage