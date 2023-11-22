Look no further, these are the best Black Friday Chromebook deals of 2023

The Black Friday sales have officially landed, and they're no joke when it comes to Chromebook deals.. Every retailer across the web has begun discounting these versatile laptops ahead of the big day, and we've done the work of gathering our top picks into one guide.

As you may know, buying a cheap Chromebook is a perfect way to get all of the power and performance you need for considerably less than a Windows or Macbook laptop. Yes, some of the specs are lower than you might want if you're tackling some performance-intensive tasks or serious gaming, but ChromeOS is well-suited to the needs of anyone just wanting to do a bit of work from home, browse the net, write up documents for work/school, or binge their favorite Netflix show.

Keep reading to see a selection of Black Friday deals available now, and if you don't find anything today, be sure to check back later: plenty of new holiday offers are sure to be just around the corner.

Editor's top pick

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699.99 $469.99 at Best Buy Acer is always at the top of the list when trying to find the best Chromebook. Without a doubt, the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers almost the perfect balance of cost and performance. Surprisingly, Best Buy has arguably the best early Black Friday Chromebook deal, as the Spin 714 has been discounted by $230, bringing the price down to just $470 for a limited time.

Acer Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $449 at Best Buy There aren't very many Chromebooks that can compete with what the Acer Chromebook 516 GE has to offer. It packs quite a powerful punch, while also sporting a beautiful 1600p display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. And now, you can save $200 over at Best Buy.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249 $129 at Best Buy The 311 is a compact, convertible laptop with a durable 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and a powerful battery that will last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It might drop even further once Prime Day arrives, but for now, the Spin 311 is getting an unbelievable $120 off. Price check: $182.97 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: $379.99 $319.49 at Amazon The Acer Spin 314 is a lightweight, versatile laptop that comes complete with a 14-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip and fold the laptop into a tablet. Right now, this convertible Chromebook is seeing an excellent 16% discount, making it a great way to get into Chrome OS (or get an upgrade for less).

Acer Chromebook 315 64GB: $299 $139 at Best Buy Head to Amazon today and you can get 16% off the price of the 32GB Acer Chromebook 315, a versatile device with a vibrant 15.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The biggest drawback with this laptop is that it doesn't have a touchscreen. Price check: $239.99 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook deals

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (8GB/256GB): $439.99 $399.99 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook CX34 was already pretty great, but the Chromebook Plus CX34 model is even better. It has more than enough RAM and storage to handle heavier workloads and is now on sale for $40 off at Amazon and Target. Price check: $399.99 at Target

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: $699.99 $499 at Best Buy Did you know that there are gaming-focused Chromebooks? The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is one of the best, with its 15.6-inch display, full-size keyboard, and enough power to run pretty much anything you throw at it. Plus, you can save $140 from Amazon as part of the Prime Big Deal Days. Price comparison: $589.99 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5: $649 $399 at Best Buy If you're in the market for a Chromebook with a big display, the Chromebook Flip CX5 fits the bill thanks to its 16-inch display. Normally priced at $649, Best Buy's Early Black Friday deals promotion knocks this behemoth down to just $399.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1700CK): $299 $189 at Best Buy The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is practically perfect for anyone who wants a basic laptop with an enormous screen. With the CX1, you'll get one of the largest displays on a Chromebook, measuring 17.3-inches, which also means that the CX1 even offers a full-size keyboard with numpad.

ASUS Chromebook C424 (4GB/128GB): $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook C424 is going to be great for those who just need an affordable laptop without a bunch of bells and whistles. It features a 14-inch FHD display, along with dual USB-C ports, and is rated to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: $504.99 $377 at Amazon If you're looking for a convertible Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 might be the way to go. This laptop features a rotating hinge, an all-metal body, and a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, and can be had for more than 20% off.

Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (8GB/128GB): $499 $379 at Best Buy Admittedly, we're a bit surprised to see the all-new Flex 5i Chromebook Plus on sale. This beast of a device is powered by Intel's Core i3-1315U and features a gorgeous 14-inch 2K touchscreen display. It was only recently released, and you can already save $120 at Best Buy.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook: $349.99 $179 at Best Buy With the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook, you'll find an ultra-portable 12.2-inch touchscreen display, a surprising port selection, and a convertible design that is divine. So if you've been on the lookout for a lightweight Chromebook, Best Buy has you covered as the Slim 3i Chromebook is $170 off.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (4GB/128GB): $379 $269 at Best Buy Blurring the lines between Chromebook and tablet is the Lenovo Duet 3, a reliable couch companion that packs the power of the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor alongside 8GB of RAM into a portable 10.95-inch package. The Duet 3 also comes with a stylus and keyboard case, and it's currently $110 off at Best Buy. Price check: $396 at Amazon (8GB/128GB)

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook (4GB/64GB): $319 $149 at Best Buy The Slim 3 Chromebook from Lenovo offers a lightweight and portable design, to go along with its 14-inch display. It's also a battery beast, as Lenovo rates the Slim 3 Chromebook to last for at least 13 hours. You can grab one for yourself from Best Buy and save more than 50%. Price comparison: Amazon - $194