That price is for the model with 128GB of storage, and it is available in three exciting color options: Mountain Grey, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush. The deal also includes two months of YouTube Premium for free, so if you're in the market for a new tablet, hit up Samsung from the link below to get your hands on the Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung makes the best Android tablets , and while the Galaxy Tab S7 debuted earlier this year, last year's Galaxy Tab S6 continues to be a stellar choice in 2020. Right now, you can get your hands on the Tab S6 straight from Samsung for just $319 , or 50% off its retail price.

The Galaxy Tab S6 continues to be a fabulous choice a year after its launch. The 10.5-inch AMOLED screen is sublime, the Snapdragon 855 chipset still has a lot to offer, and the value on offer here makes it a downright steal.

The Galaxy Tab S6 debuted a year ago, but the hardware on offer holds up just fine in 2020. The tablet just got the update to One UI 2.5, and like Samsung flagships, the Tab S6 will get three guaranteed Android updates, so it will switch to Android 11 and Android 12 once that becomes available in a year's time.

The Tab S6 features a stunning 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 855 is just as powerful as the Snapdragon 865 in day-to-day tasks. There are four speakers on the tablet, and the vibrant screen combined with the onboard audio makes it a great device for streaming content.

The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there's a MicroSD card to boost storage, you get Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and Samsung DeX. With a 7,040mAh battery under the hood, you'll easily get over ten hours of screen-on-time from a full charge, and when you do need to plug it in, there's 15W fast charging.

Essentially, the Galaxy Tab S6 has plenty to offer in 2020, and the fact that you can get your hands on the tablet for just $319 makes it one of the best Black Friday deals right now.